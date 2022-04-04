U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,541.50
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,684.00
    -34.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,893.00
    +29.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,090.50
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.28
    +3.01 (+3.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.90
    +12.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.84
    +0.19 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1000
    -0.0049 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3820
    +0.0050 (+0.21%)
     

  • Vix

    20.46
    -0.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3107
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6490
    +0.1590 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,040.18
    -301.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.08
    +42.81 (+4.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,539.39
    +1.49 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Vertical Street Ventures Acquires Sora on Rose Apartments in Uptown Phoenix

·2 min read

PHOENIX, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Street Ventures (VSV) announced the acquisition of Sora on Rose Apartments in Uptown Phoenix. Marcus & Millichap's Paul Bay, Darrell Moffitt, Cliff David, and Steve Gebing oversaw the transaction process, with Bridge Loan financing provided by Arbor's Eric Regenbogen with support from Gantry's Adam Parker and Buyer's Equity provided by Tauro's Paul Davidovic and Matt Muller. Calcap Properties Inc. will manage the property while Gia Venturi has been retained to lead design and branding for the community.

This marks VSV's 9th Property in the Phoenix market and 15th Property in the Western United States, bringing the total VSV Portfolio to $214 Million in Assets. In the first three months of 2022, Sora on Rose is VSV's 4th acquisition this year, bringing total purchases to $70 Million in the first quarter.

"We've admired Sora on Rose for a while now and when it came to market, we had to jump on the opportunity," said Jenny Gou, a Managing Partner for VSV. "The Uptown Area is thriving in Phoenix. With so many restaurants being added and the area continuing to evolve, resident life here is incredible. We're excited to bring more to this community in the coming months and years."

A 92-unit apartment complex, Sora on Rose will be rebranded as Vertical on 16th. Community amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse today. VSV will invest over $1.5 Million into the property to add Washers and Dryers to all units, new patios to first floor units, new paint and parking lot improvements, and updated LED lighting throughout the property.

With the Phoenix metro adding over 40,000 new households each year, VSV is dedicated to creating great places to live in desirable neighborhoods.

About Vertical Street Ventures
Vertical Street Ventures (also known as VSV) is a commercial real estate private equity firm, led by Managing Partners Steven Louie, Jenny Gou, Kyle Mitchell, and Ronnie Gou. With a mission to improve communities nationally, VSV has grown substantially in the last year, growing its current portfolio of assets to $214 Million this year across the Arizona and Texas markets. VSV helps busy professionals build passive income through investing in real estate syndications.

Learn more at https://www.verticalstreetventures.com

Or contact hello@verticalstreetventures.com

Contact
Ronnie Gou
(657) 366-1770
333303@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vertical-street-ventures-acquires-sora-on-rose-apartments-in-uptown-phoenix-301516211.html

SOURCE Vertical Street Ventures

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • Is it a Great Move to Buy NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • AMD Extends Data Center Drive With $1.9 Billion Purchase of Cloud Startup Pensando

    Pensando, founded by former executives from Cisco, will add to AMD's ongoing push into the lucrative data center chip market.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Before Its Stock Split

    Google's parent company will split its shares in July, and there are many reasons to think it's undervalued.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Audit Shift May End Delisting Threat

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Watch as 2Q22 Kicks Off

    Last year was marked by strong GDP and corporate earnings growth as the economy reopened and the workforce got back to work post-lockdowns. Stocks rose, too, reaching record highs by year’s end. That all crashed to a halt this past January. This year got started with a steady drop across the main equities indexes, especially on the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The markets troughed, deep in correction territory, in mid-March. Since then they have rebounded, and the stock market losses have moderated. Year-

  • Would You Still Dare to Invest in Apple Inc. (AAPL)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • ‘A plan to protect any excess cash is vital.’ As inflation sits at a 40-year high, here’s who has ‘too much’ in savings right now

    As inflation hits a 40-year high, you may be asking yourself if you actually have too much money in your traditional savings account. Most people should set aside enough cash to cover about six months of living expenses, says Matthew Jenkins, certified financial planner at Noble Hill Planning. With that in mind, it may seem counterintuitive to keep an emergency stash of liquid cash within arm’s reach, but Lauren Anastasio, director of financial advice at Stash, the online financial platform, says inflation is your cash’s greatest enemy — but cash is still king in the short-term.

  • Shopify’s 50% Slump Proves That It’s No Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. has been called “Amazon Junior.” Those shoes are proving too big to fill.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Both companies are seen as bellwethers for the e-commerce sector and they are index h

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Climbed 13% in March

    While it wasn't packed with electric tidbits, the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report, released on March 1, had enough positive details to supercharge the bulls' enthusiasm. Exceeding analysts' estimates in its final earnings report of 2021, Plug Power booked $162 million on the top line, whereas Wall Street had expected the company would report $157 million. According to Plug Power, the source of this robust growth will be the company's material handling equipment business, which is projected to account for $600 million in revenue for 2022.

  • Why Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Rose 11.1% and Hit an All-Time High in March

    Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Class B stock gained roughly 11.1% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Meanwhile, its Class A shares climbed roughly 9.8% in the month. Following an 8.8% pullback in February, the S&P 500 index climbed roughly 3.6% in the month, and Berkshire stock benefited from the positive market momentum.

  • 10 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best non-tech Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more non-tech Chinese stocks, go directly to 5 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. Chinese stocks have been hammered in the past few months due to factors like concerns around delistings in the […]

  • Starbucks Founder Schultz Suspends Share Buybacks on Return

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. founder Howard Schultz suspended a share-buyback plan to mark the start of his latest spell as chief executive officer, saying the cash could be better spent on stores and staff.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewe