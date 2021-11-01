U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

Vertical Street Ventures and Partners Acquire Garden Park, 252-Unit Apartment Complex in Arlington, Texas

·3 min read

ARLINGTON, Tex., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading commercial real estate firms Vertical Street Ventures, Invest in Multifamily, and Limitless Estates announce the joint acquisition of Garden Park Apartments in Arlington, Texas, a 252-unit apartment complex. The teams are led by Steven Louie, Jenny Gou, and Ronnie Gou of Vertical Street Ventures, Jon Winick of Invest in Multifamily, Kyle Mitchell of Limitless Estates, and alongside Partners Gil Ficke and Kathy Jang.

"We are excited to add Garden Park to our current portfolio and expand further into the Dallas Fort Worth Market. Texas continues to be a strong market for population and job growth" said Steven Louie, Managing Partner of Vertical Street Ventures. "As new residents arrive, we're proud to provide housing solutions in areas of demand like Arlington. We are excited to improve and upgrade the Garden Park community and further serve the residents."

Garden Park is a 252-unit institutional-quality apartment complex built in 1968 and partially renovated in 2020. This is a prime location in Arlington, which is considered to be the entertainment capital of Texas. It is three miles from the AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, and the Arlington Convention Center.

Garden Park's amenities include a pool, brand-new playground, reserved parking, large outdoor patios, central barbecue area, fireplaces in selected units and an outdoor yoga space.

This is the fourth asset across multiple Texas markets to be added to the collective portfolio. Together, this team owns and operates more than 1,000 multifamily units worth over $130 million across Texas and Arizona. They are uniquely positioned to lead the optimization and growth of this property.

About Vertical Street Ventures

Vertical Street Ventures (also known as VSV) is a commercial real estate private equity firm, led by Managing Partners Steven Louie, Jenny Gou, and Ronnie Gou. With a mission to improve communities nationally, VSV has grown substantially in the last year, growing its current portfolio of assets to $130 Million this year. VSV helps busy professionals build passive income through investing in real estate syndications.

Learn more at https://www.verticalstreetventures.com or contact 322634@email4pr.com

About Invest in Multifamily

Invest in Multifamily led by Jonathan Winick who has acquired $100M worth of multifamily across 1000 units in the Dallas and Phoenix markets. Jonathan earned his law degree at the University of Arizona and worked for a hedge fund trading stock options in Chicago and New York. His value-add properties create consistent cash flow with superior risk adjusted returns for limited partners.

For information, go to https://investinmultifamily.com/

About Limitless Estates

Limitless Estates is a real estate investment firm acquiring value-add properties in Phoenix AZ, Tucson AZ, and Dallas-Ft. Worth TX with over 1,000 units and $100 Million. Founded by Kyle Mitchell, Limitless Estates combines high potential assets with best-in-class asset management to deliver forecasted returns, while positively impacting the lives of our investors and the communities in which we invest through the highest level of transparency and fiduciary responsibility.

For information, go to https://limitless-estates.com/

Media Contact

Ronnie Gou

562-234-4339

322634@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vertical-street-ventures-and-partners-acquire-garden-park-252-unit-apartment-complex-in-arlington-texas-301412446.html

SOURCE Vertical Street Ventures

