VerticalScope Holdings Inc.'s (TSE:FORA) largest shareholders are retail investors with 45% ownership, private equity firms own 43%

A look at the shareholders of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 45% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, private equity firms make up 43% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about VerticalScope Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About VerticalScope Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

VerticalScope Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at VerticalScope Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in VerticalScope Holdings. The company's largest shareholder is NordStar Capital LP, with ownership of 15%. Hedgewood Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 14% of common stock, and RDL Ventures Inc. holds about 14% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Robert Laidlaw, the CEO has 1.8% of the shares allocated to their name.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of VerticalScope Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in VerticalScope Holdings Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just CA$151m, and insiders have CA$4.2m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 45% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over VerticalScope Holdings. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 43% stake in VerticalScope Holdings. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

