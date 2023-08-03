Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 2, 2023

Vertiv Holdings Co misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.1 EPS, expectations were $0.29.

Lynne Maxeiner: Great. Thank you, Lauren. Good morning, and welcome to Vertiv's second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Vertiv's Executive Chairman, Dave Cote; Chief Executive Officer; Giordano Albertazzi; and Chief Financial Officer, David Fallon. Before we begin, I would like to point out that during the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events, including the future financial and operating performance of Vertiv. These forward-looking statements are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. We refer you to the cautionary language included in today's earnings release and you can learn more about these risks in our annual and quarterly reports and other filings made with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements that we make today are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events. During this call, we will also present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Our GAAP results and GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in our earnings press release and in the investor slide deck found on our website at investors.vertiv.com. With that, I'll turn the call over to Executive Chairman, Dave Cote.

Dave Cote: Well, these last few quarters have been a lot more enjoyable to report. We had another strong quarter of performance at Vertiv, which positions us very well to achieve our significantly increased 2023 outlook. Adjusted free cash flow, adjusted operating profit, sales and margins all performed very well and operational execution continues to improve. We've raised our full year guidance because of our strong first half performance. We also have the very pleasant effect of a strengthening balance sheet. The data center end market continues to look very healthy, and there is an incremental tailwind from AI coming. And that tailwind should provide additional opportunities over many years for Vertiv because our technology will matter.

A great market position, a great industry where we can differentiate with technology, these attributes are what attracted me to Vertiv over four years ago, and they are truer today than ever. We're obviously pleased with the results, but there is so much more to come. There's a lot of upside, not just in the market and our technology, but also just continuing to fix legacy process issues and building a high performance culture which didn't exist. Gio and his team are off to a great start, and there is a lot of work left to be done, but it is also [Audio Dip] supports more consistent execution over the long-term. So with that, I'll turn the call over to Gio.

Giordano Albertazzi: Well, thank you very much, Dave. We saw the positive momentum continuing into second quarter across all key financial metrics. Second quarter sales were up 25% organically, led again by a 48% increase in Americas. We continue to see supply chain improvements and increased resiliency. We saw healthy market demand, which supported the shipment of substantial volume in the Americas region. Orders excluding FX were down just 3% from last year's second quarter better than anticipated, and book-to-bill remained at one. Despite ongoing order normalization as well as difficult comparison, the market remains healthy. We have also seen an encouraging AI-related activity, and I'll elaborate on this when we cover Slide 6.

Our adjusted operating profit was $251 million, and we saw benefits from our increased volume as well as price cost. Our adjusted operating profit margin improved 860 basis points to 14.5% as we continue to strengthen operational execution. I am particularly pleased to report the strong adjusted free cash flow of $227 million in second quarter. We also continue to see the leverage profile of the business improve at 3.1x at the end of Q2 as the balance sheet continues to strengthen. These are early successes and still much more opportunity ahead. We are raising fairly significantly our full year guidance. And are now expecting sales for the full year to be up 20% organically, AOP at $950 million at the midpoint and adjusted free cash flow of $550 million at the midpoint.

We are executing our plan to deliver the full year one quarter at a time, and our transformation continues. We are making meaningful steps forward in our operational execution. We are demonstrating clear traction and there is tremendous value creation ahead. We're not relenting our focus on operational execution, that is what we intend to continue to demonstrate each and every quarter. So let's now turn to Page 4. A few changes on the market environment slide. First, we moved cloud hyperscale to green in EMEA. Globally, we have seen an acceleration in the cloud hyperscale and colocation market segment in the last 90 days, substantiated by the large amount of incremental capacity that is being planned as well as by the amount of leasing capacity that was signed in this past quarter gigabytes of new capacity.

Our pipelines have clearly strengthened. It is hard to delineate what is AI and what is not. But we know the industry is certainly getting ready for AI, and we have orders in our books and opportunities in our pipeline that are unequivocally for AI infrastructure. Conversations with cloud and colo players are now around making sure there is available capacity to support a healthy outlook, and we are in discussions with several large and relevant customers on what this commercial arrangement can look like, very encouraging. As we move to telecom, this area has further weakened in the last 90 days, with some further carving of spent by the major telco carriers. We anticipate the teleco markets remain quiet for the balance of 2023, not particularly worrisome.

These patterns are not atypical for this market. We have left the APAC market yellow across the segments. The China market specifically, experienced a slower-than-expected start to the year, not just for us but for most companies. In our current view, we are not anticipating much recovery in China market in 2023, but there are some encouraging signs as we see orders turned positive in Q2 and pipelines are healthy. No changes in view on enterprise SMB or commercial and industrial. Overall, I'm more encouraged today than 90 days ago, given clear demand signals from the cloud hyperscale colocation markets that support our view for second half 2023 and shape our thinking around 2024. Let's move to Slide 5. Orders performed better than anticipated, although down 3%, they are coming together stronger than expected, and they were 13% sequentially up from Q1.

Book-to-bill ratio of one preserves a healthy backlog. We anticipate orders flat more or less in Q3 and turning positive in Q4. I know everyone is interested in what AI orders looks – looked like in the quarter. And candidly, that would be almost impossible to answer with precision. We have seen AI-related orders, I would say, in the tens of millions of dollars. Our customers are focused on AI retrofit rate infrastructure, and we see evidence of this in our pipelines. Many of our products today can be used for either regular density or high density applications, and we won't be able to report out a discrete AI number. For example, most AI viewed today are still being air cooled, perfectly served by the traditional Vertiv portfolio. Over time, a part of these loads will transition to liquid.

And here too, we are uniquely positioned, liquid to remove heat from the server and the rack, but removal of the heat doesn't stop outside the rack. You need to remove the heat from the data hole, and we have a portfolio of solutions to do just that. As I say, we are seeing clear demand acceleration signals from the market, and we are having conversations with very relevant market players, around securing capacity and not just over the next few quarters, but well into 2024 and beyond. Let us transition to supply chain. We see improving the environment but there are two parts to this story. First, supply chain continues to incrementally improve. No doubt, lead times are gradually reducing, and there is more certainty in supply. The second part is the self-health part.

We have been vocal about our multisourcing programs. One of the most important architects of this ongoing supply chain resilience program, Paul Ryan, is now our leader of global procurement. He is not new to me or Vertiv. He has been with us over a decade and has more than 25 years of experience and a strong track record operational execution combined with very clear strategic vision. Supply chain resilience is key considering the demand waves that may be ahead. Let's now talk capacity. We have been investing in capacity for a few years in a balanced approach across the globe. [Audio Dip] the focus is on utilizing and coordinating capacity globally. We have recently announced a new role in the organization, Executive Vice President, Manufacturing, Logistics and operational excellence with Anders Karlborg leading the effort.

Over the last five years, Anders led Vertiv's operations in Asia, EMEA and finally, Americas. In the Americas operations over the past year, specifically, we have seen significant improvements. He's the right person to take the organization to the next level on process and operations improvement as well as company-wide deployment of all Vertiv operating system. Our ability to navigate strong periods of growth in a complex environment continues to improve. Let's talk about inflation. While inflation is trending a bit more favorably than anticipated, a couple of dynamics influence the second half of 2023. First, metal prices were at lower levels in Q3 and Q4 over the last year. So as we lap that comparison, we're experiencing year-on-year inflation, a bitter higher – a bit higher in the second half.

We also anticipate when the Chinese economy accelerates, that increased demand could cause additional inflationary pressure on commodities. We have seen a favorable tailwind from price cost with good processes in place that better prepare us for volatility related to our input costs. Let's go to Slide 6. We believe AI will increase our overall TAM. AI is a reinforcement of demand trend and AI workloads are incremental to new applications. They aren't in general, replacing other applications in our digital economy. We expect growth in both high density and general compute. This benefits all Vertiv technologies. We believe liquid cooling is not a displacement risk and in fact, is additive to growth for Vertiv. Before liquid cooling, we would take the heat from it outside the rack to outside the data center building.

With liquid cooling, it's additive. We reach out into the rack and get one step closer to the heat generation point while still controlling all parts of the heat rejection. The infrastructure transition to AI, high density environment will be complicated and likely involve hybrid approaches to technology deployment. It is very likely a data center will need both liquid and air cooling orchestrated tightly together to optimize the data center environment. We do very well with that approach with the widest portfolio of thermal technology available, deepest domain expertise on how to orchestrate these technologies using our advanced control systems. Hence over 3,500 field service engineers across the world to support the deployment and maintenance of the infrastructure.

We have the scale and the ability to increase capacity. And I hope – and I believe you can sense my excitement. Much more to come on high density AI at our Investor conference in November, but feel very well positioned for this opportunity. With that, over to David.

David Fallon: Perfect. Thanks, Gio. Turning to Page 7. This slide summarizes our second quarter financial results. As you can see strong financial performance across the board, starting with [Audio Dip] from last year. 9% of that was from pricing and 16% from volume with most of that volume benefit in the Americas, highlighting the continued supply chain and operational improvements in that region, which has been a pillar of our turnaround over the last 18 months or so. Adjusted operating profit of [Audio Dip] quarter and adjusted operating margin of 14.5% improved 860 basis points of which 610 basis points was from higher variable contribution margin and 250 basis points was from fixed cost leverage. Adjusted operating profit was $61 million higher than our prior guidance.

$45 million from higher pricing, $25 million from incremental volume and $15 million from lower than expected inflation with these tailwinds partially offset by headwinds from foreign exchange and investment in fixed costs primarily from restructuring and incentive compensation. Higher than expected pricing was driven by higher volume, favorable regional mix and some conservatism for potential pricing headwinds that did not materialize. Inflation was not as bad as we expected as commodity costs, including metals that declined from the end of the first quarter, likely influenced by a slower than expected rebound in the Chinese economy. Next on this slide and very proudly, we generated $227 million of adjusted free cash flow in the quarter, an impressive $460 million higher than last year’s second quarter.

While there’s still a lot of work to do to optimize working capital, our second quarter is reflective of our focus on cash and indicative of the cash generation potential of this business when we do control working capital, which increased just $5 million in the second quarter, despite a $213 million increase in sales from the first quarter. Now, the second quarter number was aided by some favorable timing tailwinds, and we should not expect free cash flow to be 130% of adjusted net income each quarter, but it shows we have made significant strides towards unlocking the cash generation potential of this business, while funding organic growth. Last on this slide, net leverage decline to 3.1x at the end of the quarter and is expected to be approximately 2.3x by year end.

Well within our previously communicated target leverage range of 2x to 3x times. It was only a few months ago that we were being labeled by some and likely discounted from a multiple perspective as highly levered. We argued at the time that it was pursuant to a mechanical calculation in just a matter of timing. Well, I think we were proven correct as our year-to-date performance has now driven that mechanical calculation towards what we believe to be the practical reality. Turning to Page 8. This slide summarizes our second quarter segment results. The Americas region continues to show strong year-over-year performance with organic net sales growth of 48%, including 35% from volume and 13% from pricing. Adjusted operating margin improved 12.3 percentage points on the strength of price cost, fixed cost leverage and notably improved operating results from E&I.

APAC top line continues to be influenced by slower than expected recovery in China, volume was relatively flat, our organic growth was driven by incremental pricing. Adjusted operating margin declined 100 – about 100 basis points from last year. And that was primarily driven by approximately $6 million of restructuring costs in the quarter. We do anticipate sequential quarterly sales growth in APAC in the third quarter, but we have reduced our full year projection from our prior guidance now expecting a full year low single digit growth. EMEA grew organically 9% in the second quarter, almost entirely driven by pricing. We expect third quarter sales in EMEA to be down slightly from the second quarter with a significant increase in the fourth quarter and full year growth expected to be in the upper single digits.

EMEA continues to impress from an adjusted operating margin perspective, hosting 26.6% for the second quarter, 870 basis points higher than last year with this increase primarily driven by price cost and fixed cost leverage. Finally, on this page, corporate costs were $21 million higher than last year, driven by higher restructuring and incentive compensation costs and an incremental $5 million loss on foreign exchange. Based on the current guidance, we anticipate these incremental costs at our corporate entity to flow through for the full year and we expect second half corporate costs to be consistent with the first half. Next, turning to Page 9. This slide summarizes our third quarter guidance. As a reminder, we have anticipated a more stable quarterly sequential sales cadence as we perceive through 2023.

For this reason, our third quarter guidance looks largely consistent with our second quarter in absolute terms. We have included provision for sequential increases in both pricing and inflation in the third quarter and sequential headwinds from foreign exchange, including $15 million on sales and $5 million on adjusted operating profit. Moving to Slide 10 our full year guidance. We are raising our projected top line by $285 million, primarily driven by higher expected sales in the Americas, partially offset by lower expected sales in APAC with EMEA consistent with prior guidance. We are raising our 2023 adjusted operating profit guidance by $150 million, $60 million from the second quarter beat and $90 million in the second half. This increase translates into 170 basis point increase in our expected adjusted operating margin to 14%.

And while we have not explicitly provided fourth quarter guidance, math suggests we exit the year at 15% edging closer to our intermediate term target of 16%, which should provide good momentum transitioning into 2024. And finally on this page, we are increasing our full year adjusted free cash flow guidance by $200 million at the midpoint to $550 million. This is an $810 million improvement over last year and demonstrates momentum not only with our drive for profitability, but also with our management of working capital. Before I hand it back over to Gio let me front run some potential questions on our adjusted free cash flow guidance, which implies approximately $300 million of free cash flow in the second half, which is $150 million lower than our second quarter number multiplied by two.

The primary driver of this variance is timing. Timing for both CapEx and cash taxes, which are normally back half loaded, and this year is no exception. These two items explain approximately $130 million of the $150 million variance. The remainder is driven by higher use of cash from trade working capital as we prepare for strong anticipated demand in 2024 and that being partially offset by higher projected EBITDA and lower cash interest. So with that said, I turn it back over to Gio.

Giordano Albertazzi: Well, thanks a lot. As Dave said earlier, great quarter, there’s still a lot do. In February – in our February call, I went through the focus areas for 2023, creating a high performance culture where ownership is clear and we hold ourselves accountable for the results, constant focus on things that matter and executing, relentless focus on execution. At the halfway mark of 2023, we have made progress. Innovation and technology continue to be a key differentiator for Vertiv. And with our ongoing investment in this area, I’m very encouraged by our roadmaps for R&D and technology development. I believe you will see this momentum building and differentiation further distinguished Vertiv as the partner of choice in critical infrastructure.

I continue to travel around the globe visiting customers, Vertiv locations and key industry players. I’m more excited today than I have been in the last 25 years with this great organization. I can feel the energy, the momentum building in our business, in our industry. It is tangible. This traction is not easy to translate in words, but you are starting to see the transformation taking hold, deepening and becoming Vertiv’s DNA. So the takeaways. Strong first half supported by continuing improvement in operational execution, a healthy market, momentum continuing, in fact, increasing with AI tailwinds. We are raising our guidance across all financial metrics and especially pleased to be raising our adjusted operating profit guidance to $950 million at the midpoint.

This indicates a healthy second half and a great foundation for 2024. An important reminder, Vertiv Investors Conference on November 29th at the New York Stock Exchange, so I truly hope you can join us and make sure you mark that in your calendars. With that over to the operator.

