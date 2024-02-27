Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) was up 29% in Q4

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Small Cap Fund” fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Baron Small Cap Fund had a strong fourth quarter and a full year in 2023, both on absolute and relative bases. The fund was up 12.64% (Institutional Shares) in the fourth quarter and appreciated 27.19% for the year. This was essentially in line with the performance of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Benchmark) in the fourth quarter, which was up 12.75% and outperformed the 11.69% returns of the S&P 500 Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Baron Small Cap Fund featured stocks like Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) manufactures and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services. On February 26, 2024, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) stock closed at $66.31 per share. One-month return of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) was 17.03%, and its shares gained 308.06% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has a market capitalization of $25.328 billion.

Baron Small Cap Fund stated the following regarding Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT), a manufacturer of critical infrastructure equipment for data centers, continued its ascent, up 29% for the quarter. The company is benefiting from a robust demand environment as well as successful implementation of its strategy to improve margins. As one of the leading providers of precision cooling for data centers, Vertiv stands to benefit from the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), as AI-related servers have higher energy density, which will necessitate more complicated cooling solutions. During the quarter, Vertiv held its first Analyst Day, where it introduced long-term growth targets for revenue growth of 8% to 11% CAGR out to 2028 and 500 bps of margin expansion to 20% adjusted EBIT margins and $3 billion of share repurchases over that same time frame. We trimmed the position into strength, but we remain significant shareholders as we see substantial upside over the long term, as the company executes its strategy in a strong industry backdrop."

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) was held by 75 hedge fund portfolios, up from 66 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

