Vertiv Holdings Co's (NYSE:VRT) one-year earnings growth trails the solid shareholder returns

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) share price has soared 199% return in just a single year. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 73% gain in the last three months. It is also impressive that the stock is up 76% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

Since the stock has added US$429m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Vertiv Holdings Co was able to grow EPS by 18% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 199% increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock. The fairly generous P/E ratio of 79.44 also points to this optimism.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Vertiv Holdings Co's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Vertiv Holdings Co shareholders have gained 199% (in total) over the last year. And yes, that does include the dividend. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 21%. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Vertiv Holdings Co has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Vertiv Holdings Co is not the only stock that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

