U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,334.00
    -9.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,935.00
    -72.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,907.50
    -88.50 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,005.70
    -0.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.83
    +3.76 (+4.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.50
    -4.30 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    +0.0036 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.25
    +1.14 (+4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3568
    -0.0032 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9150
    +0.2160 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,526.12
    -793.49 (-2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    854.97
    -81.82 (-8.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,524.92
    +40.59 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Vertos Medical Announces Results Showing Meaningful Mobility Improvement Following mild® Procedure

·5 min read

Level 1 study demonstrates functional improvement for patients treated with mild® Procedure as first-line therapy in a real-world setting

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertos Medical Inc., a leader in the development of innovative, minimally invasive treatments for lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS), announced today the publication of 1-year results from a Level 1 prospective, randomized controlled study showing meaningful mobility improvement following the mild® Procedure, a minimally invasive lumbar decompression therapy for lumbar spinal stenosis. At 1 year, patients treated with mild® plus conventional medical management (CMM) showed a 16-point mean change in functional improvement as measured by the Oswestry Disability Index (ODI) and were able to walk 250% longer than before the procedure.

Vertos Medical
Vertos Medical

The Oswestry Disability Index (ODI) is widely used to assess symptoms and severity of low back pain in terms of disablement, and the degree to which back or leg pain impacts functional activities. These one-year results are consistent with those of the prior Level 1 study, and add to the body of evidence demonstrating that the mild® Procedure can provide mobility improvement along with quality-of-life improvements for patients.

Additional 1-year data for patients receiving the mild® Procedure plus CMM vs CMM alone include:

  • 250% improvement in walking time compared to baseline prior to the procedure

  • 0% device- or procedure-related adverse or serious adverse events

  • Less than 8% of mild® patients required a subsequent intervention

The mild® Procedure is a clinically proven outpatient procedure that removes a major root cause of stenosis through a portal the size of a baby aspirin and requires no implants, no general anesthesia, no stitches, and no overnight hospital stay.

The MOTION Study is a prospective, randomized controlled study, designed to evaluate functional improvement for patients treated with the mild® Procedure as first-line therapy in a real-world setting. In the study, patients were treated with the mild® Procedure plus CMM or CMM alone, reflecting real-world treatment progression and patient care. The study enrolled 155 patients who were 50-80 years of age from 19 sites across the United States. It is the second largest, multi-center, randomized controlled study that has been done on the mild® Procedure.

"We are excited to see this study mirroring the robust results of prior studies, now being demonstrated in a real-world setting," said Dr. Timothy Deer, an interventional pain specialist, president and CEO of The Spine and Nerve Center of the Virginias and national principal investigator for the MOTION Study. "This study provides high-quality data using validated functional outcome measures, including the incorporation of a walking test that allows us to demonstrate the real-world, quality-of-life mobility improvements patients experience with the mild® Procedure," added Dr. Deer.

"Given the minimally invasive nature of this procedure, its safety profile, robust success rate, and durability of outcomes, mild® has proven to be effective as first-line treatment for patients suffering from lumbar spinal stenosis," said Eric Wichems, president and CEO of Vertos Medical. "These results are exciting, and demonstrate the additive benefit of the mild® Procedure for a patient when CMM alone does not work."

The mild® Procedure is approved nationally for Medicare and Medicare Advantage patients and private insurance coverage stands at over 97 million covered lives. Since the first FDA clearance in 2006, the mild® Procedure has been performed on more than 45,000 patients and its safety and efficacy have been analyzed in 16 clinical studies and over 30 publications.

To view the article or for more information about Vertos Medical, please visit https://www.vertosmed.com/the-motion-study-a-randomized-controlled-trial-with-objective-real-world-outcomes-for-lumbar-spinal-stenosis-patients-treated-with-the-mild-procedure-1-year-results/.

Vertos Medical Inc. is a medical device company committed to developing innovative, minimally invasive treatments for lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS). Its proprietary technologies include the mild® instrumentation kit, which enables a safe, outpatient, minimally invasive, fluoroscopically guided therapeutic LSS treatment that requires no general anesthesia, no implants, and no stitches. LSS is primarily a degenerative, age-related narrowing of the lower spinal canal that causes symptoms of pain and numbness in the lower back, legs, or buttocks. The mild® Procedure treats this condition by restoring space in the spinal canal using specialized mild® devices to remove hypertrophic ligamentum flavum through a 5.1-mm treatment portal. Clinical studies show that the mild® Procedure can help LSS patients stand longer and walk farther with less pain.2 No major device-related complications have been reported in any clinical trial.3 Vertos Medical headquarters is located in Aliso Viejo, CA. To learn more about how the mild® Procedure treats LSS, go to www.Vertosmed.com.

1 Hansson T, Suzuki N, Hebelka H, Gaulitz A. The narrowing of the lumbar spinal canal during loaded MRI: the effects of the disc and ligamentum flavum. Eur Spine J. 2009;18(5):679-686. doi:10.1007/s00586-009-0919-7.
2 Mekhail N, Costandi S, Abraham B, Samuel SW. Functional and patient-reported outcomes in symptomatic lumbar spinal stenosis following percutaneous decompression. Pain Pract. 2012;12(6):417-425. doi:10.1111/j.1533-2500.2012.00565.x.
3 Based on mild® Procedure data collected in all clinical studies. Major complications are defined as dural tear and blood loss requiring transfusion.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vertos-medical-announces-results-showing-meaningful-mobility-improvement-following-mild-procedure-301485583.html

SOURCE Vertos Medical Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Glitches mar launch of Trump’s new social-media app

    Former President Donald Trump's social media app that he hopes will rival Twitter launched Monday as he seeks a new digital stage to rally his supporters and fight Big Tech limits on speech a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders troops to separatist regions

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that could result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that an invasion could soon take place. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he did so there was still scope for diplomacy.

  • Volkswagen Plans IPO of Porsche to Ignite EV Shift Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is preparing an initial public offering of Porsche, seeking a listing of its most profitable asset to help boost the parent’s valuation and fund the push into electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Pile

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Drop to New Crackdown Lows, Led by Alibaba

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks dropped for a third straight session amid fresh worries over Beijing’s regulatory plans for the sector. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesThe Hang Seng Tech Ind

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. In a lengthy televised address, the Russian president recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history. Tensions have already rattled global markets this year and wiped tens of billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukraine assets, but Monday's escalation is expected to cause much worse.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Elon Musk Makes a Serious Accusation Against a Top Tesla Regulator

    Tensions between the CEO of the high-end electric vehicle manufacturer and the regulators seem to be reaching levels of no return.

  • Russian stocks suffer biggest fall since 2008 as Ukraine war looms

    Boris Johnson has done ‘sweet FA’ to cut red tape, says Iain Duncan Smith Brexit opportunities: the burdensome red tape that Britain can begin cutting FTSE 100 slips into the red on Russia-Ukraine tensions Andrew Orlowski: TikTok is giving the West a hard lesson in family values Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Scholz Halts Pipeline as Putin Backs Separatists: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, unanimously ratified the Kremlin’s treaties recognizing two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin had already ordered his forces into the region. It follows weeks of warnings from the U.S. and its partners that Putin could be planning to invade Ukraine, something he has repeatedly denied.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Shunning all software stocks is myopic, since the sector could still generate market-beating returns over the long term. ServiceNow helps companies manage their digital workflows with subscription-based cloud services. ServiceNow's business was unfazed by the pandemic.

  • S&P 500 Futures Trim Losses as Investors Focus on Ukraine Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Futures tracking the S&P 500 Index pared early declines as investors weighed the impact of growing geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP

  • European stock markets slump as Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine

    UK prime minister Boris Johnson is chairing an emergency meeting to agree on a series of sanctions against Russia after the US imposed sanctions against the rebel territories.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Oil Nears $100 a Barrel After Putin Orders Troops Into Ukraine. Why $130 Is in Sight.

    An invasion of Ukraine could lead to sanctions on Russian oil at a time when global crude supplies remain tight. That could see prices rise further.

  • Bitcoin Losing Out to Gold Has Analysts Eyeing $30,000 Level

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dropped to a more than two-week low as fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine prompted some analysts to predict the largest cryptocurrency could slide toward the key $30,000 level. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds On

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Bottom-Fish With the Insiders

    Thanks to continued fear and uncertainty, the stock market is heading down lately. The escalation of Russia's threat to invade Ukraine comes at a time when the market is already vulnerable given inflation worries and growing expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. It’s no secret that you can find some tasty morsels at the bottom of a river or a lake or a shallow sea

  • Elon Musk Has News That Will Delight Tesla Fans

    The manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles will carry out a life-size experiment recently tested in Berlin at its new Texan production site.

  • Rouble sinks, stocks plunge as Russia recognises Ukraine breakaway regions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The rouble tanked on Monday, slipping past 80 against the dollar, while stocks plunged to their lowest in over a year as Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the immediate recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Putin signed a decree recognising the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, upping the ante in a regional crisis the West fears could erupt into war. The rouble fell to as low as 80.0650 against the dollar during Putin's lengthy televised address to the Russian nation but pared some losses as Putin announced his decision, which he said would find support among Russian people.