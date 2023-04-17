VertoTrade Officially Launches as the Premier Decentralized Exchange on Rebuschain

Rebuschain

Mahe, Seychelles , April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rebus today announced the launch of its official decentralized exchange, VertoTrade, offering investors a secure, seamless, and efficient platform for cross-chain trading of a wide range of digital assets on Rebuschain.

VertoTrade runs on Rebuschain, a blockchain with much lower transaction costs than Ethereum and many other chains, which means close to zero gas fees and high throughput and liquidity. Furthermore, VertoTrade is entirely decentralized, allowing users to trade directly from their non-custodial wallets, maintaining 100% ownership of their assets. Rebuschain is a blockchain platform in the Cosmos ecosystem built to host blockchain applications and innovative DeFi products for the masses, including traditional investors, with $REBUS, its native token carrying various use cases within the ecosystem.



The VertoTrade platform will be powered by the $VERTO token, which will have a total supply of 600M tokens.



VertoTrade: Offering Advanced Features for an Enhanced Trading Experience

VertoTrade is an Automated Market Maker (AMM) exchange designed to offer a comprehensive suite of features that cater to the needs of both new and experienced traders. By operating on the Rebuschain network, VertoTrade offers an exceptional trading experience with ultra-low transaction fees by leveraging the chain’s IBC/ICA and EVM compatibility to maintain high throughput and reduced congestion.

Users maintain full control over their assets through non-custodial wallets such as Metamask and Coinbase, with plans to support additional decentralized wallets. By bridging the gap between traditional and decentralized finance, VertoTrade creates a versatile ecosystem where users can seamlessly trade and interact with a diverse range of DeFi products, including NFTs and Metaverse-related assets.



“We are excited about the future of VertoTrade and the possibilities that lie ahead for the DeFi ecosystem. We are dedicated to fostering innovation and growth in the Rebuschain ecosystem while empowering users with unparalleled control and flexibility over their assets. As we continue expanding our services and features, we remain committed to ensuring that VertoTrade remains at the forefront of bridging the gap between TradFi and the rapidly evolving world of DeFi” said Nicola Onassis, COO and co-founder at Rebus.



As more projects build on Rebuschain, VertoTrade will be the go-to platform to interact with assets from those projects. Tokens that will initially be tradable on the platform are:



$VERTO - The DEX token

$REBUS - The ecosystem token

$LUDUS - Token dedicated to Rebus’s upcoming Play-to-Earn community and projects launching on the Rebus chain

$AUREUS - Token for Farming Tales, the first platform partner on Rebuschain.

In addition to trading, VertoTrade also offers users the ability to earn $VERTO and other tokens through yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking. Users can stake $REBUS or $VERTO to earn free tokens like $LUDUS and $AUREUS, with new projects joining the platform frequently. Accompanied by the launch was the REBUS/VERTO minting pool, where users earn $VERTO by staking $WREBUS.

VertoTrade will also include an NFT marketplace, where users will interact with NFT products on Rebuschain. Mining Architect, another platform partner, will be launching on the marketplace.

About Rebus

Rebus is a platform that will provide DeFi (Decentralized Finance) investment opportunities to traditional investors clearly and conveniently. By making a platform that allows TradFi houses like Asset Managers, Financial Planners, et al. to carry DeFi products, the adoption of crypto investing will open up to the entire markets of institutional and individual investors.

CONTACT: Nicola Onassis COO and co-founder Rebus nicola(at)rebus.business



