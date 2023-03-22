U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

Vertu Capital Raises more than $300 Million for its Inaugural Fund

CNW Group
·2 min read

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Vertu Capital, a private equity firm specializing in global enterprise software companies, is pleased to announce the close of its inaugural fund, Vertu Partners Fund I, with more than $300 million in capital commitments from a broad range of high-quality institutional investors. The Fund was oversubscribed with commitments exceeding its original hard cap.

Founded in 2017 by Lisa Melchior, a leading private equity technology investor in Canada, Vertu leverages its deep network and sector expertise to pre-emptively identify attractive investment opportunities and meaningfully partner with software and software-enabled companies to grow their businesses and deliver robust returns to investors.

"This is an exciting time to be in the market with new capital to deploy. The current vintage of mid-sized software businesses is well-positioned to differentiate themselves in the current market, and we are actively sourcing those well-run, profitable enterprises that are primed to scale," said Vertu Founder and Managing Partner, Lisa Melchior. "Our investors share our vision and belief in our team and strategy, and we are deeply gratified to have such impressive and well-regarded LPs in our inaugural fund."

Vertu received strong support from a diverse range of high-quality Canadian and US institutional investors including New York State Common Retirement Fund, BDC Capital, BMO Capital Partners, funds managed by BMO Global Asset Management, CIBC, Export Development Canada, and Manulife Investment Management, as well as several established asset managers, family offices, and industry executives.

To date, Vertu has completed two fund investments: Dejero Labs Inc., a global provider of critical communications technology, and PathFactory Inc., an intelligent content platform for B2B digital marketing.

About Vertu Capital

Vertu Capital is a Toronto based private equity firm that invests in high potential global technology companies. Vertu partners with the management teams of market leading and scaling companies to accelerate and support the next stage in their growth strategy. Founded by Lisa Melchior, former Managing Director with OMERS Private Equity, Vertu has decades of global tech private equity experience with deep domain expertise in software and software enabled business models. Vertu's team brings sector best practices, actionable value creation strategies and a deep network to optimize company performance through all phases of growth. For more information, please visit www.vertucapital.ca.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vertu-capital-raises-more-than-300-million-for-its-inaugural-fund-301778256.html

SOURCE Vertu Capital

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/22/c0517.html

