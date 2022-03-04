U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,319.25
    -40.00 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,416.00
    -322.00 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,901.25
    -129.25 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.40
    -23.20 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.27
    +3.60 (+3.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.80
    +12.90 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    25.34
    +0.13 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    -0.0159 (-1.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7770
    -0.0670 (-3.63%)
     

  • Vix

    33.35
    +2.61 (+8.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3234
    -0.0113 (-0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4090
    -0.0520 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,320.98
    -2,525.49 (-5.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.67
    -51.01 (-5.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,014.04
    -224.81 (-3.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JUST IN:

February jobs report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

Veru Announces Acceptance of Two Abstracts for Presentation at the 39th Miami Breast Cancer Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Veru Inc.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VERU
Veru Inc.
Veru Inc.

MIAMI, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of breast and prostate cancers, today announced that two abstracts were accepted for presentation at the 39th Miami Breast Cancer Conference being held March 3-6, 2022, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Additional information on the meeting can be found on the Physicians’ Education Resource, LLC website: https://event.gotoper.com/event/f14cf3ff-bea1-4b54-b05e-ae5108a310bc/summary.

Presentation Title: Randomized, Multicenter, International Phase 3 ARTEST Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Enobosarm Versus Active Control for the Treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer in Patients Who Previously Received an Estrogen Blocking Agent and CDK 4/6 inhibitor

Presentation Title: Randomized, Multicenter, Phase 3 Study to Evaluate the Combination of Enobosarm and Abemaciclib compared to Estrogen Blocking Agent for the Second Line Treatment of AR+ ER+HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer in Patients Who Have Previously Received Palbociclib and an Estrogen Blocking Agent Combination Therapy

About Veru Inc.
Veru is an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a principal focus on developing novel medicines for the management of breast and prostate cancers.

The Company’s late-stage breast cancer development portfolio comprises enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor targeting agonist, and sabizabulin, a cytoskeleton disruptor.

Current studies on the two drugs include:

  • Enrolling Phase 3 ARTEST study of enobosarm in androgen receptor positive, estrogen receptor positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor two negative (AR+ ER+ HER2-) metastatic breast cancer with AR ≥ 40% expression (third-line metastatic setting), and which has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA.

  • Planned Q1 2022 Phase 3 ENABLAR-2 study of enobosarm + abemaciclib (a CDK 4/6 inhibitor) combination in AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer with AR ≥ 40% expression (second-line metastatic setting). The Company and Lilly have entered into a clinical study collaboration and supply agreement for the ENABLAR-2 study. Lilly will supply Verzenio® (abemaciclib).

  • Planned Q1 2022 Phase 2b study of sabizabulin in AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer with AR < 40% expression (third-line metastatic setting).

The Company has determined that patients who have ≥ 40% androgen receptor nuclei staining by immunohistochemistry in their breast cancer tissue, a measure of AR expression, are most likely to respond to enobosarm. Consequently, Veru is developing a companion diagnostic test to determine a patient’s androgen receptor expression status and has partnered with Roche/Ventana Diagnostics, a world leader in oncology companion diagnostic tests, which will develop and, if it is approved, commercialize the AR companion diagnostic test.

Veru’s late-stage prostate cancer portfolio comprises sabizabulin, VERU-100, a long-acting GnRH antagonist, and zuclomiphene citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist.

Current studies on these drugs include:

  • Enrolling Phase 3 VERACITY study in metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer prior to IV chemotherapy.

  • Enrolling Phase 2 dose-finding study of VERU-100 in advanced hormone sensitive prostate cancer.

  • Planned Phase 2b study of zuclomiphene citrate to treat hot flashes in men with advanced prostate cancer undergoing androgen deprivation therapy.

In addition, sabizabulin, which has dual antiviral and anti-inflammatory effects, is currently enrolling in a Phase 3 COVID-19 study for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome, and which has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA.

Veru also has a commercial sexual health division - Urev, the proceeds of which help fund its drug development programs, comprised of 2 FDA approved products:

  • ENTADFI™ (finasteride and tadalafil) capsules for oral use, a new treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia, commercialization launch plans are underway.

  • FC2 Female Condom® (internal condom), for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections which is sold in the U.S. and globally.

Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding whether current and future clinical development and results will demonstrate sufficient efficacy and safety and potential benefits to secure FDA approval of the Company’s drug candidates and companion diagnostic; whether the drug candidates will be approved for the targeted line of therapy, the anticipated design and scope for clinical studies and FDA acceptance of such design and scope, whether any regulatory pathways, including the accelerated Fast Track designations, to seek FDA approval for sabizabulin, enobosarm or any of the Company’s drug candidates are or continue to be available; whether the expected commencement and timing of the Company’s clinical studies, including the Phase 3 ENABLAR-2 study, the sabizabulin monotherapy Phase 2b clinical study for 3rd line treatment of metastatic breast cancer, the Phase 2 registration clinical study for VERU-100, and the development of the companion diagnostic will be met, including the Phase 3 VERU-100 clinical study and the sabizabulin clinical study for the treatment of hospitalized Covid-19 patients at high risk of ARDS; when clinical results from the ongoing clinical studies will be available, whether sabizabulin, enobosarm, VERU-100, zuclomiphene, and ENTADFI will serve any unmet need or, what dosage, if any, might be approved for use in the US or elsewhere, and also statements about the potential, timing and efficacy of the rest of the Company’s development pipeline, and the timing of the Company’s submissions to FDA and FDA’s review of all such submissions; whether any of the selective clinical properties previously observed in clinical studies of sabizabulin, enobosarm, VERU-100 or other drug candidates will be replicated in the current and planned clinical development program for such drug candidates and whether any such properties will be recognized by the FDA in any potential approvals and labeling; whether the companion diagnostic for enobosarm will be developed successfully or be approved by the FDA for use. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: the development of the Company’s product portfolio and the results of clinical studies possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical studies and the ability to enroll subjects in accordance with planned schedules; the ability to fund planned clinical development; the timing of any submission to the FDA and any determinations made by the FDA or any other regulatory authority; the possibility that as vaccines become widely distributed the need for new COVID-19 treatment candidates may be reduced or eliminated; government entities possibly taking actions that directly or indirectly have the effect of limiting opportunities for sabizabulin as a COVID-19 treatment, including favoring other treatment alternatives or imposing price controls on COVID-19 treatments; the Company’s existing products and any future products, if approved, possibly not being commercially successful; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to address the pandemic on the Company’s clinical studies, supply chain and other third-party providers, commercial efforts, and business development operations; the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing on acceptable terms when needed to fund development and operations; demand for, market acceptance of, and competition against any of the Company’s products or product candidates; new or existing competitors with greater resources and capabilities and new competitive product approvals and/or introductions; changes in regulatory practices or policies or government-driven healthcare reform efforts, including pricing pressures and insurance coverage and reimbursement changes; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize any of its products, if approved; risks relating to the Company's development of its own dedicated direct to patient telemedicine and telepharmacy services platform, including the Company's lack of experience in developing such a platform, potential regulatory complexity, and development costs; the Company’s ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property; the potential that delays in orders or shipments under government tenders or the Company’s U.S. prescription business could cause significant quarter-to-quarter variations in the Company’s operating results and adversely affect its net revenues and gross profit; the Company’s reliance on its international partners and on the level of spending by country governments, global donors and other public health organizations in the global public sector; the concentration of accounts receivable with our largest customers and the collection of those receivables; the Company’s production capacity, efficiency and supply constraints and interruptions, including potential disruption of production at the Company’s and third party manufacturing facilities and/or of the Company’s ability to timely supply product due to labor unrest or strikes, labor shortages, raw material shortages, physical damage to the Company’s and third party facilities, COVID-19 (including the impact of COVID-19 on suppliers of key raw materials), product testing, transportation delays or regulatory actions; costs and other effects of litigation, including product liability claims; the Company’s ability to identify, successfully negotiate and complete suitable acquisitions or other strategic initiatives; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, technologies or products; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s press releases, shareholder communications and Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. These documents are available on the “SEC Filings” section of our website at www.verupharma.com/investors. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Verzenio® is a registered trademark of Eli Lilly and Company

Investor and Media Contact:
Samuel Fisch
Executive Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Email: veruinvestor@verupharma.com


Recommended Stories

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: What can prevent $150 oil prices

    This is the only thing that could prevent oil prices from surging to $150 soon, explains one top energy trader.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were tumbling again Thursday after sliding Wednesday. Traders are likely reacting to recent news about supply chain problems at Ford and Rivian Automotive. The Chinese electric vehicle company's stock price was down by 8.6% as of 2:22 p.m. ET.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Rocketed 33% Higher Today

    A big regulatory win was reaping huge prizes for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) on Thursday. Following a new nod from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for one of its leading pipeline drugs, the biotech's shares went on a quick trip skyward, rising 33% in price on the day. With obvious pride and satisfaction, Tonix announced that the FDA has granted its TNX-2900 orphan drug designation for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome.

  • JPMorgan Warns Russia Faces 1998-Like Collapse in Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is on course for an economic collapse that will rival or even eclipse the size of the 1998 slump which followed its debt default, although the financial fallout may be less than then.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their N

  • These 10 dividend-paying stocks show why cash isn’t trash in a brutal market

    The best shareholders love dividend stocks —and anyone concerned about the current global financial market turmoil should consider them. Dividend stocks give shareholders regular cash payouts year after year. For investors, cash dividends put money in your pocket.

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • Why Alibaba Is the ‘Cheapest Company in the World’ Outside Russia

    Alibaba Group Holding is probably “the cheapest company in the world” outside of Russia as investors put a high China risk premium on the e-commerce giant, according to Daniel O’Keefe, a managing director and portfolio manager at Artisan Partners. Speaking at a roundtable group discussion Tuesday with other value-oriented portfolio managers, O’Keefe said that Alibaba (ticker: BABA) is “one of the cheapest stocks I’ve ever seen, especially for a business of that quality with that financial strength.” The discussion, called Invaluable Insights, was sponsored by Ariel Investments and included John Rogers of Ariel, Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, David Herro of Oakmark Funds, and Barron’s Roundtable member Mario Gabelli.

  • Unsurprisingly, Costco's (NASDAQ: COST) Insiders are Selling Their Shares

    "Nomen est omen" (the name is a sign), says an old Latin proverb. There are few companies that better fit this description than Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) This company does everything in its power to pass the cost-saving benefits onto its customers. Yet, while it controls the price of the products it sells, it doesn't control the stock price, which has soared to a hefty valuation.

  • The Smart Strategy Behind Devon's (NYSE:DVN) 6.8% Dividend Yield

    Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a lesser known stock to retail investors, judging from the fact that 87% of shares are held by institutions. However, it seems that this US$39b market cap oil company could be very interesting for investors, especially given the rise in energy prices, the company's dedication to returning cash to investors and their latest 6.8% dividend yield.

  • India is exploring a rupee-ruble arrangement for smooth bilateral trade with Russia

    India is looking to strengthen its rupee-ruble arrangement to ensure seamless trade with Russia amid disruptions caused by Western sanctions following the Ukraine war. Indian banks rely on The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT, to settle international transactions related to trade and remittances. Indian traders have naturally raised concerns.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

    Premium-electric-vehicle maker Tesla should see its wish to further increase production volumes come true.

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • Tesla Stock Slides As Musk Invites Union Vote in California; Berlin Gigafactory Decision Looms

    With officials in Germany reportedly set to approve Tesla's $5.5 billion gigafactory in Berlin, founder and CEO Elon Musk is easing his opposition to unionization in the carmaker's California factory.

  • London Stock Exchange suspends eight more Russian firms

    The London Stock Exchange has blocked a further eight Russian firms following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.