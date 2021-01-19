U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,783.56
    +15.31 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,896.49
    +82.23 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,082.19
    +83.69 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,147.89
    +24.69 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.57
    +0.21 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.90
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    +0.27 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2127
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1160
    +0.0190 (+1.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3618
    +0.0031 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.0020
    +0.3150 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,037.72
    +595.98 (+1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    734.16
    +18.96 (+2.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,704.43
    -16.22 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,633.46
    +391.25 (+1.39%)
     

Veru Announces Nature Medicine Publication Demonstrating that Enobosarm, an Androgen Receptor Targeted Agent, Inhibits Hormone Receptor Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer that has Become Resistant to Estrogen Receptor Targeted Endocrine and CDK4/6 Inhibitor Therapies

Veru Inc.
·15 min read

--International Study Establishes the Role of Androgen Receptor as a Tumor Suppressor in ER+ Advanced Breast Cancer--

--Preclinical Studies Support Enobosarm’s Novel Mechanism of Action as an AR Activating Agent as a Potential Therapy in Patients with ER+ Metastatic Breast Cancer that have Become Resistant to Current Standard of Care Treatments--

--Veru Also Announces that the Enobosarm Phase 3 Registration ARTEST Study is on Track to Commence Next Quarter in Patients with Metastatic ER+ Breast Cancer that is Resistant to Estrogen Receptor Targeted Endocrine Therapy and CDK4/6 Inhibitors--

MIAMI, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate and breast cancer, today announced the online publication of an article in Nature Medicine, Volume 27, Issue 2, February, 2021, entitled: “The Androgen Receptor is a Tumor Suppressor in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Breast Cancer” (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-01168-7 or DOI # 10.1038/s41591-020-01168-7) by an international team headed by Drs. Theresa Hickey and Wayne Tilley at the University of Adelaide in collaboration with scientists at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research in Australia.

In the Nature Medicine publication, Dr. Hickey and colleagues provide scientific evidence supporting a new discovery in breast cancer demonstrating that the androgen receptor acts like a tumor suppressor. Using human cell line and patient derived breast cancer models, they demonstrate that androgen receptor activation by androgens and enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor agonist, had potent antitumor activity in all ER positive breast cancer preclinical models tested including those that have become resistant to estrogen receptor targeted endocrine therapy as well as CDK 4/6 inhibitors, which are standard of care treatments for advanced, ER+ breast cancer. Further, enobosarm, by activating the androgen receptor, has demonstrated antitumor activity in both estrogen receptor targeted endocrine therapy resistant and CDK4/6 inhibitor resistant metastatic human breast cancer models. In contrast, androgen receptor inhibitors, like enzalutamide, had no effect. This study clears up the confusion in the scientific field regarding the role that the androgen receptor is playing in ER+ breast cancer.

“We provide compelling new experimental evidence that androgen receptor activating drugs, like enobosarm, can be more effective than existing (e.g., Tamoxifen) or new (e.g., Palbociclib) standard-of-care treatments and, in the case of the latter, can be combined to enhance growth inhibition. Moreover, enobosarm as a selective androgen receptor activating agent lacks the undesirable masculinizing side effects of natural androgens and has potential additional clinical benefits in women including promotion of bone, muscle and physical function, and mental health,” said Professor Wayne Tilley, Director of the Dame Roma Mitchell Cancer Research Laboratories, and Associate Professor Theresa Hickey, Head of the Breast Cancer Group, who led the Nature Medicine study.

“This important new work establishes that the androgen receptor is a tumor suppressor and that enobosarm, as an AR targeted agent, has anti-tumor activity not only in AR+ ER+ metastatic breast cancer that has become resistant to estrogen receptor targeted endocrine and CDK4/6 inhibitor treatments, but also that enobosarm in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor (e.g. Palbociclib) restores CDK4/6 inhibitor sensitivity in ER+ breast cancer that has become resistant to CDK4/6 inhibition,” said Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Veru. “I would like to congratulate Dr. Tilley and his international team for this landmark study which provides deep scientific evidence for the novel therapeutic approach Veru has taken to address estrogen receptor targeted endocrine therapy and CDK4/6 inhibitor resistance in patients with AR+ ER+ metastatic breast cancer. We are excited to be advancing enobosarm, our AR activating targeted agent, into a Phase 3 registration ARTEST clinical trial scheduled for next quarter.”

Enobosarm is an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity, selective androgen receptor targeting agonist that activates the androgen receptor in AR+ER+HER2- metastatic breast cancer without unwanted masculinizing side effects and has potentially beneficial effects including increase in muscle mass and physical function and the promotion of bone strength and healing. Enobosarm is the first new class of targeted endocrine therapy for advanced breast cancer in decades. Last quarter the FDA agreed to the ARTEST Phase 3 registration clinical trial design to evaluate the efficacy and safety of enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor targeted agent, versus physician’s choice of either exemestane or tamoxifen as an active comparator for the treatment of metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer in approximately 240 patients who have failed a nonsteroidal aromatase inhibitor (anastrozole or letrozole), fulvestrant, and a CDK4/6 inhibitor. The primary endpoint is radiographic progression-free survival.

About Veru Inc.
Veru Inc. is an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. The Veru prostate cancer pipeline includes VERU-111, VERU-100, and Zuclomiphene citrate. VERU-111 is an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity that targets, crosslinks, and disrupts alpha and beta tubulin subunits of microtubules. VERU-111 is being evaluated in open label Phase 1b and Phase 2 clinical trials in men with metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer. The Phase 1b clinical trial completed enrollment of 39 men and is ongoing. The Phase 2 clinical trial has completed the enrollment of 40 men who have metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer and who have also become resistant to at least one novel androgen receptor targeting agent, such as abiraterone or enzalutamide, but prior to IV chemotherapy, and is ongoing. The Company anticipates proceeding to its Phase 3 VERU-111 VERACITY registration clinical trial in the first quarter of calendar 2021. VERU-111 is also being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial to assess the efficacy of VERU-111 in combating COVID-19 in subjects at high risk for ARDS. VERU-100 is a novel, proprietary peptide formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer. VERU-100 is a long-acting gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist administered as a small volume, subcutaneous 3-month depot injection without a loading dose. VERU-100 immediately suppresses testosterone with no testosterone surge upon initial or repeated administration — a problem which occurs with currently approved luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonists used for ADT. There are no GnRH antagonists commercially approved beyond a one-month injection. A Phase 2 trial to evaluate VERU-100 dosing is anticipated to begin in the first quarter of calendar year 2021 and a Phase 3 registration clinical trial is anticipated to begin the second half of calendar year 2021. Zuclomiphene citrate is an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT in men with advanced prostate cancer. Following an End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA, the Company plans to advance Zuclomiphene citrate to a Phase 3 clinical trial in men with advanced prostate cancer who experience moderate to severe hot flashes.

The Veru breast cancer pipeline includes enobosarm for hormone sensitive metastatic ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and VERU-111 for taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer. Enobosarm is an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity, selective androgen receptor agonist that targets the androgen receptor in AR+/ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer without unwanted virilizing side effects. Enobosarm is the first new class of targeting endocrine therapy in advanced breast cancer in decades. The FDA has agreed to the Phase 3 registration clinical trial design to evaluate the efficacy and safety of enobosarm, selective androgen receptor targeting agent, versus physician’s choice of either exemestane or tamoxifen as an active comparator for the treatment of metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer in approximately 240 patients who have failed a nonsteroidal aromatase inhibitor (anastrozole or letrozole), fulvestrant, and a CDK4/6 inhibitor. The primary endpoint is radiographic progression-free survival. The pivotal Phase 3, open label, randomized, active control trial is anticipated to commence in the second quarter of calendar year 2021. VERU-111 is an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity that targets, crosslinks, and disrupts alpha and beta tubulin subunits of microtubules and is not a substrate for P-glycoprotein drug resistance protein. Over expression of P-glycoprotein is a common mechanism that results in taxane resistance in TNBC. Using the safety information from the Phase 1b and Phase 2 VERU-111 prostate cancer clinical studies in a total of approximately 80 men, the Company plans to meet with the FDA in the first half of calendar year 2021 and to commence a Phase 2b registration clinical trial in the second half of calendar year 2021 to evaluate oral daily dosing of VERU-111 in approximately 100 women with metastatic TNBC that have become resistant to taxane IV chemotherapy.

Veru is also advancing a new drug formulation in its specialty pharmaceutical pipeline addressing unmet medical needs in urology such as the Tadalafil and Finasteride Combination (TADFYN®) for the administration of tadalafil 5mg and finasteride 5mg combination formulation dosed daily for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Tadalafil (CIALIS®) is currently approved for treatment of BPH and erectile dysfunction and finasteride is currently approved for treatment of BPH (finasteride 5mg PROSCAR®) and male pattern hair loss (finasteride 1mg PROPECIA®). The co-administration of tadalafil and finasteride has been shown to be more effective for the treatment of BPH than by finasteride alone. The Company expects to submit the NDA for TADFYN® in early calendar year 2021.

The Company’s Sexual Health Business commercial product is the FC2 Female Condom / FC2 Internal Condom® (“FC2”), an FDA-approved product for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections. The Company’s Female Health Company Division markets and sells FC2 commercially and in the public health sector both in the U.S. and globally. In the U.S., FC2 is available by prescription through multiple third-party telemedicine and internet pharmacy providers and retail pharmacies. In the global public health sector, the Company markets FC2 to entities, including ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N. agencies, nonprofit organizations and commercial partners, that work to support and improve the lives, health and well-being of women around the world. To learn more about Veru products, please visit www.verupharma.com.

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the regulatory pathway to secure FDA approval of the Company's drug candidates, the anticipated timeframe for clinical studies and FDA submissions, preclinical and clinical study results including potential benefits and the absence of adverse events and anticipated results of future clinical trials, and the anticipated design and scope for clinical trials and FDA acceptance of such design and scope. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon the Company's current plans and strategies and reflect the Company's current assessment of the risks and uncertainties related to its business and are made as of the date of this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release because of new information or future events, developments or circumstances. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: risks related to the development of the Company's product portfolio, including clinical trials, regulatory approvals and time and cost to bring to market; potential delays in the timing of and results from clinical trials and studies, including potential delays in the recruitment of patients and their ability to effectively participate in such trials and studies due to COVID19, and the risk that such results will not support marketing approval and commercialization; potential delays in the timing of any submission to the FDA and regulatory approval of products under development and the risk that disruptions at the FDA caused by the COVID-19 pandemic may delay the review of submissions or approvals for new drugs; the risk of a delay or failure in reaching agreement with the FDA on the design of a clinical trial or in obtaining authorization to commence a clinical trial; preclinical or clinical results or early data from clinical trials may not be replicated or continue to occur in additional trials or may not otherwise support further development in the specified product candidate or at all; our pursuit of a COVID-19 treatment candidate is at an early stage and we may be unable to develop a drug that successfully treats the virus in a timely manner, if at all; risks related to our commitment of financial resources and personnel to the development of a COVID-19 treatment which may cause delays in or otherwise negatively impact our other development programs, despite uncertainties about the longevity and extent of COVID-19 as a global health concern and the possibility that as vaccines become widely distributed the need for new COVID-19 treatment candidates may be reduced or eliminated; government entities may take actions that directly or indirectly have the effect of limiting opportunities for VERU-111 as a COVID-19 treatment, including favoring other treatment alternatives or imposing price controls on COVID-19 treatments; the risk that the Company's products may not be commercially successful; risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the nature and extent of which is highly uncertain and unpredictable; risks relating to the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing on acceptable terms when needed to fund development and operations, including our ability to secure timely grant or other funding to develop VERU-111 as a potential COVID-19 treatment; product demand and market acceptance; competition in the Company's markets and therapeutic areas and the risk of new or existing competitors with greater resources and capabilities and new competitive product approvals and/or introductions; the risk that the Company will be affected by regulatory developments, including a reclassification of products; price erosion, both from competing products and increased government pricing pressures; manufacturing and quality control problems; compliance and regulatory matters, including costs and delays resulting from extensive governmental regulation, and effects of healthcare insurance and regulation, including reductions in reimbursement and coverage or reclassification of products; some of the Company's products are in development and the Company may fail to successfully commercialize such products; risks related to intellectual property, including the uncertainty of obtaining patents, the effectiveness of the patents or other intellectual property protections and ability to enforce them against third parties, the uncertainty regarding patent coverages, the possibility of infringing a third party’s patents or other intellectual property rights, and licensing risks; government contracting risks, including the appropriations process and funding priorities, potential bureaucratic delays in awarding contracts, process errors, politics or other pressures, and the risk that government tenders and contracts may be subject to cancellation, delay, restructuring or substantial delayed payments; the risk that delays in orders or shipments under government tenders or the Company’s U.S. prescription business could cause significant quarter-to-quarter variations in the Company’s operating results and adversely affect its net revenues and gross profit; a governmental tender award indicates acceptance of the bidder's price rather than an order or guarantee of the purchase of any minimum number of units, and as a result government ministries or other public sector customers may order and purchase fewer units than the full maximum tender amount or award; penalties and/or debarment for failure to satisfy tender awards; the Company's reliance on its international partners and on the level of spending by country governments, global donors and other public health organizations in the global public sector; risks related to concentration of accounts receivable with our largest customers and the collection of those receivables; the economic and business environment and the impact of government pressures; risks involved in doing business on an international level, including currency risks, regulatory requirements, political risks, export restrictions and other trade barriers; the Company's production capacity, efficiency and supply constraints and interruptions, including potential disruption of production at the Company’s and third party manufacturing facilities and/or of the Company’s ability to timely supply product due to labor unrest or strikes, labor shortages, raw material shortages, physical damage to the Company’s and third party facilities, COVID-19 (including the impact of COVID-19 on suppliers of key raw materials), product testing, transportation delays or regulatory actions; risks related to the costs and other effects of litigation, including product liability claims; the Company's ability to identify, successfully negotiate and complete suitable acquisitions or other strategic initiatives; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, technologies or products; and other risks detailed in the Company's press releases, shareholder communications and Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. These documents are available on the "SEC Filings" section of our website at www.verupharma.com/investors.

Contact:
Sam Fisch 800-972-0538
Director of Investor Relations


Latest Stories

  • How Democrats could end Wall Street's infatuation with Facebook, Amazon and Google

    It could be a tough year for big cap tech stock investors amid multiple regulatory issues, argues one Wall Street analyst.

  • Peloton, Fiverr and Chewy downgraded to sell at UBS

    In a note on U.S. internet and interactive entertainment stocks, UBS downgraded Peloton Interactive , Fiverr International and Chewy to sell from neutral. Analysts led by Eric Sheridan said the three stocks are "emblematic of a market that values growth over any semblance of valuation that can be justified on a multiple year view based on our fundamental analysis." Take-Two Interactive Software was downgraded to neutral from buy.

  • What will Joe Biden do to mortgage rates? See what experts say

    See what the experts anticipate for home borrowers under the new administration.

  • SPAC Churchill Capital declines comment on whether it is pursuing specific merger following 'unusual' trading of its stock

    Churchill Capital Corp IV , a special purpose acquisition corporation set up by former Citigroup Inc. banker Michael Klein, issued a statement on Tuesday in response to inquiries from shareholders and following what it called 'unusual trading' in its shares in recent sessions. The blank-check company, which was formed for the purpose of acquiring a business or businesses, said it is always reviewing a range of potential business combinations to find a best fit for its shareholders. "We do not generally comment on rumors and speculation and will not comment as to whether the company is or is not pursuing a specific business opportunity other than saying, as noted, we are always evaluating a number of potential business combinations," said the statement. Churchill shares have gained about 50% in the last three months, amid media reports that it is in talks for a merger with electric vehicle company Lucid Motors. Electric vehicles have become a major subject of speculation after Tesla Inc.'s more than 700% gains in the last 12 months.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Bank Of America Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Investors who owned stocks since 2016 generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return in the past five years is 120.4%. But there's no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.Bank of America's Big Run: One market leader of the past five years was Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC).Big banks were crushed during the worst of the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009. Among the banks that survived the crisis, Bank of America was one of the hardest-hit. In fact, Bank of America shares dropped as low as $2.53 in early 2009 as investors questioned whether the company could avoid bankruptcy or total nationalization.By the beginning of 2016, Bank of America shares had worked their way all the way back up to around $16.45. Within months, the stock hit its low point of the past five years, dropping down to $10.99 following a bout of early-2016 volatility related to concerns over an economic slowdown in China.Bank of America then went on a tear for the remainder of 2016, more than doubling off its lows to around $23 by the end of the year. The stock made it to $33.05 by early 2018 before stalling out for roughly a year and a half.Related Link: Here's How Much Investing ,000 In JPMorgan Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth TodayBank of America In 2021, Beyond: Bank of America shares broke out to the upside again in the closing months of 2019, surging to new highs of $35.72 before the COVID-19 sell-off pushed the stock back down to $17.95 in early 2020.Since then, Bank of America shares have regained nearly all of their lost ground and are currently trading at around $33.Bank of America investors who held on through a volatile few years were rewarded for their patience, and $1,000 worth of Bank of America stock bought in 2016 would be worth about $2,518 today, assuming reinvested dividends.Looking ahead, analysts expect Bank of America to take a breather in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 24 analysts covering the stock is $33.50, suggesting only 1.5% upside from current levels.Photo credit: Mike Mozart, FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Here's How Americans Are Spending Their Stimulus Payments * 5 Key Questions About The Federal Reserve's Approach In 2021(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A Guide to the Capital Gains Tax Rate: Short-term vs. Long-term Capital Gains Taxes

    Not all capital gains are treated equally. The tax rate can vary dramatically between short-term and long-term gains. Learn about both types in this tax guide.

  • 5 Stocks Expected to Crush the S&P 500

    To this end, The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Fortune magazine created the Fortune Future 50, "the global companies with the best prospects for future growth." The top five names on Fortune Future 50's list include ServiceNow (NOW), Veeva Systems (VEEV), Atlassian (TEAM), Workday (WDAY), and Splunk (SPLK). ServiceNow is an enterprise software company, focusing on digital workflows.

  • These Companies Want to Charge Your Electric Vehicle as You Drive

    Several automotive, utility and infrastructure companies are testing technology that promises to allow electric cars, buses and trucks to charge on the move.

  • The Stock Market Can’t Get Much Better From Here. Why a Correction Could Be Coming.

    Stock prices already reflect a wallop of government spending and central-bank aid that can’t get much larger from here, Bank of America warns. Other market watchers are downbeat as well.

  • Tax season is delayed — prepare early so your refund isn't

    You can get your return ready and get the most out of your income while you wait.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Ready to Run Higher

    What can you make of the market’s standard disclaimer, ‘past performance cannot guarantee future returns.' Should you avoid every stock that has shown enormous growth in recent months? Or should you ignore it, and focus on the fast-appreciating equities? The savvy investor takes a smart middle path, treating stocks as individuals and evaluating them case by case. Past performance is no guarantee, but it can be an indicator, especially consistent, long-term performance. But that is only one part of the growth stock picture. Investors should also look for Wall Street’s view – are the analysts impressed by the stock? And in addition to that, how does the upside potential look like? Now we have useful profile for monster growth stocks: gangbusters gains, Buy ratings from the Wall Street analyst corps, and considerable upside for the coming year. Three stocks in the TipRanks database are flagging all those signs of strong forward growth. Here are the details. OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) The ongoing health crisis has had a heady impact on our digital world, accelerating the move to put records and information online. OptimizeRx operates a digital platform that facilitates communication between the various branches of the health care environment – doctors, pharmacies, patients – at the point of care. The value of this service is clear from the stock’s massive gains in recent months: over the past 52 weeks, OPRX shares are up 277%. It’s not just share gains that are high. Since 3Q19, the company has reported top-line revenue gains in every quarter. The most recent, 3Q20, saw revenues of $10.52 million, a record for the company. The year-over-year gain was 110%; for the first 9 months of 2020, the company’s revenues were $26.9 million – another record, and up 56% from the same period in 2019. In other metrics, OptimizeRx reported having $12 million in cash on hand at the end of Q3, and reported that it had closed two additional enterprise deals in the quarter, bringing the total value of annualized recurring revenue to $21 million. Roth Capital analyst Rick Baldry is impressed by OprimizeRx’s rapid growth, and is not shy about saying so. “Given its RFP pipeline doubled yr/yr in 3Q20, we believe OPRX could accelerate organic growth to 100% in 2020… [We] note that OPRX's RFP pipeline growth may not fully reflect its growth potential in 2021 given its recent machine-learning platform extension announcement (and related data partnership with Komodo Health which tracks 320M patients annually) was hidden from prospects while R&D and patents were pursued," Baldry opined. Overall, the 5-star analyst summed up, "Given we expect both material upside to current forecasts, OPRX is our 2021 Top Pick.” In line with these bullish comments, Baldry rates OPRX a Buy, and his $70 price target implies an upside potential of 77% for the next 12 months. (To watch Baldry’s track record, click here) Wall Street clearly agrees with Baldry, as shown by the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 3 recent analyst reviews. The shares are selling for $39.54, and their $53.33 average price target suggests room for ~35% growth this year. (See OPRX stock analysis on TipRanks) The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Next up is a furniture company, known for its modular seating systems and beanbag seats. Lovesac offers customers an easily customizable seating arrangement capable of fitting any room, home, or style – and easily adaptable to owners’ changing moods. The company has been named one of the fasted growing furniture makers of the past decade, and reported $165.9 million in total revenue for fiscal 2019. Lovesac’s growing revenues were clear in 3Q20, when the company reported net sales growth of 43.5% year-over-year, to $74.7 million. Net income switched from a $6.7 million loss in the year-ago quarter to a $2.5 million profit in this year’s Q3. Gross margins improved 10% yoy to 55.3%. That strong sales and financial performance drove a share appreciation of 283% over the past 52 weeks. Covering LOVE for BTIG, analyst Camilo Lyon says, “LOVE is leveraging the current COVID-19 crisis and the work from home environment as consumers shift their purchases to home-related goods. The company has successfully shifted its resources to support online sales, even redeploying its full-time associates to interacting with customers online through instant messaging and product demos on social media.” Lyon believes the company’s moves are successfully positioning it to thrive in a post-COVID world, modeling "27% annual revenue growth for the next two years as brand awareness grows, new customers come to the brand, and new product introductions give existing customers more reasons to shop the brand.” To this end, Lyon puts a Buy rating on LOVE, while his $62 price target implies room for 26% upside growth in 2021. (To watch Lyon’s track record, click here) Overall, there are 4 recent reviews on LOVE and all are Buys, making for a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. LOVE's share appreciation has pushed the stock price close to the $56.75 average target, leaving room for 16% upside from the $48.88 current trading price. (See LOVE stock analysis on TipRanks) Kirkland’s (KIRK) The ongoing corona crisis has done more than just push white-collar workers into remote office and telecommuting situations. By forcing large numbers of people to stay home, the pandemic – and the government response – has made potential home furnishings customers take a long look at their living quarters. Lovesac, above, is not the only company that has benefitted; Kirkland’s, a diversified home décor and furnishings retailer with over 380 stores in 35 states plus a vigorous online presence, is another. Kirkland’s, like the other stocks on this list, has shown strong earnings growth and share appreciation in the past year. The company’s most recent quarterly results, for 3Q20, revealed top-line revenue of $146.6 million, just over the analyst forecast and up slightly year-over-year. Earnings showed a stronger gain. Q3 EPS was 66 cents per share, far better than the 53-cent loss recorded in 3Q19. Share appreciation has paralleled these gains, to say the least. KIRK is up a whopping 1500% in the past 12 months, an enormous gain that reflects the company’s success in adapting to the increased importance of online sales. The strong growth here has attracted notice from Craig-Hallum analyst Jeremy Hamblin. “[Kirkland’s] continues to fire on all cylinders… While the company is likely benefitting from some industry tailwinds, it’s clear that strategic initiatives to improve margins have sustainability while investments in an improved E-commerce platform (up 50% in Q3) should help offset store closures… we … note that KIRK generally has a stronger balance sheet with a better FCF yield (mid-teens) than its peer group,” Hamblin wrote. Accordingly, Hamblin rates KIRK stock a Buy and sets a $32 price target, implying a one-year upside of 65% from the share price of $19.38. (To watch Hamblin’s track record, click here) Some stocks fly under the radar, and KIRK is one of those. Hamblin's is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See KIRK stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Your next stimulus check — for $1,400 — will move closer this week

    Congressional leaders plan to get "right to work" on it. How soon could you get the cash?

  • Outlook darkens for Wall Street as Biden's regulators take shape

    Wall Street may be facing an uncomfortable four years after President-elect Joe Biden's team confirmed on Monday it planned to nominate two consumer champions to lead top financial agencies, signaling a tougher stance on the industry than many had anticipated. Gary Gensler will serve as chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Federal Trade Commission member Rohit Chopra will head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Progressives see the agencies as critical to advancing policy priorities on climate change and social justice.

  • Is DraftKings Stock A Buy Or Sell Right Now As More States Legalize Sports Betting?

    DraftKings is one of the top IPO stocks to watch, as gambling legalization gains steam. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying DKNG stock now.

  • 13 Small-Cap Stocks Are Poised To Be The Next Big Caps

    Small-cap stocks are on a tear. And it's not too early to wonder which ones have the mojo to reach large-cap S&P 500 size.

  • Coherent Soars on $5.7 Billion Merger Deal With Lumentum

    Coherent shares jump after Lumentum Holdings agrees to buy the laser maker in a cash-and-stock deal worth $5.7 billion.

  • Lumentum to acquire Coherent in cash and stock deal valued at $5.7 billion

    Lumentum Holdings Inc. said Monday it has agreed to acquire Coherent Inc. in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $5.7 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Lumentum will pay $100 in cash at 1.1851 shares of comment stock for each Coherent share. At closing. Coherent shares will own about 27% of the combined company. The deal "unites Coherent's leading photonics and lasers businesses, including in the Microelectronics, Precision Manufacturing, Instrumentation, and Aerospace & Defense markets, with Lumentum's leading Telecom, Datacom, and 3D Sensing photonics businesses, creating a diversified photonics technology company with significantly increased scale and market reach," the companies said in a joint statement. The deal is expected to boost earnings in the first year after closing and to generate more than $150 million in annual run-rate synergies. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021. Coherent shares soared 31.7% premarket, while Lumentum was down 1.7%.

  • Goldman Sachs posts huge Q4 earnings beat, boosted by trading and banking

    The firm's net revenues rose 18% from a year ago on strong trading and investment banking.

  • IBM Waking Up From the Dead

    The company has been on an acquisition binge since October, scooping up six cloud computing and fintech firms.

  • AbbVie Stock Is Trading Near A 3-Year High — Is It Time To Add ABBV Stock?

    AbbVie stock is trading close to a three-year high after the company entered into an agreement that would allow it to buy Cypris Medical, a privately held medical devices company.