U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,864.60
    +53.45 (+1.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,416.87
    +484.50 (+1.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,376.06
    +183.71 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,201.05
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.50
    +8.70 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    26.94
    +0.50 (+1.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2053
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4320
    -0.0280 (-1.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3926
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.5910
    +0.0890 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,327.00
    +3,674.72 (+8.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    969.86
    +41.63 (+4.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,560.97
    +77.54 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,663.50
    +697.49 (+2.41%)
     

Veru Receives FDA Agreement to Advance VERU-111 into Phase 3 Study in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients at High Risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Veru Inc.
·14 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

– Veru completes expedited end of Phase 2 trial meeting with FDA –

– FDA agrees that Phase 2 clinical findings suggest a clinically meaningful benefit for the use of VERU-111 in hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for ARDS –

– FDA agrees to advance VERU-111 into Phase 3 clinical study in hospitalized high risk COVID-19 patients to confirm the potential benefit and risk –

– Phase 3 clinical study expected to begin in April 2021 with clinical results expected in calendar Q4 2021 –

MIAMI, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the FDA agreed in an End of Phase 2 meeting, to advance VERU-111 into a Phase 3 registration clinical study based on the clinically meaningful benefits observed with VERU-111 treatment in the recently completed double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating oral, once-a-day dosing of VERU-111 versus placebo in approximately 40 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for ARDS. The Phase 2 trial demonstrated clinically meaningful reductions in relevant endpoints, including respiratory failure, patient mortality, days in the ICU and days on mechanical ventilation. VERU-111 has the potential for two-pronged action against COVID-19 as an antiviral and an anti-inflammatory agent which is supported by positive Phase 2 clinical study results.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of the FDA meeting. FDA was extremely collaborative and thought that the clinical data from the Phase 2 were promising and suggest a potential clinically meaningful benefit for the use of VERU-111 in hospitalized high risk COVID-19 patients. Also, the FDA agreed that VERU-111 warrants further development in a Phase 3 program,” said Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Veru. “Due to the urgency of the global pandemic and need for more effective treatment options for patients, we remain duty-bound to pursue this indication, even though it has not been the primary focus of Veru. We have the resources to conduct a Phase 3 trial without impacting our cancer drugs’ clinical development.”

We have met with and will seek funding from The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority of the US Department of Health and Human Services (BARDA) as well as other agencies to fund the estimated amount of commercial drug to supply the needs of the US population, assuming confirmatory positive Phase 3 clinical results and FDA approval.

Phase 3 Clinical Trial Design:

With a similar trial design to the completed positive Phase 2 study, the Phase 3 clinical registration trial design will evaluate daily oral doses of VERU-111 versus placebo with the primary efficacy endpoint of proportion of patients alive at Day 29. It is expected that the Phase 3 clinical trial will be conducted in approximately 400 hospitalized patients who have SARS-CoV-2 virus infection and are at high risk for ARDS at a 2:1 ratio between the VERU-111 (approximately 267 patients) and placebo (approximately 133 patients) treated groups.

The Company has enough clinical drug supply on hand to complete the Phase 3 clinical study. The Phase 3 clinical trial is expected to commence in April 2021 and clinical results are expected by the fourth quarter of calendar year 2021.

About the Phase 2 COVID-19 Clinical Trial:

Veru conducted a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating oral, once-a-day dosing of VERU-111 18mg versus placebo in approximately 40 hospitalized COVID-19 patients who were at high risk for ARDS. The trial was conducted in five sites across the United States. Patients hospitalized with documented evidence of COVID-19 infection and at high risk for ARDS were enrolled. Subjects received an 18mg dose of VERU-111 or placebo, as well as standard of care for 21 days or until released from hospital. The primary efficacy endpoint was the proportion of patients alive without respiratory failure at Day 29.

Clinical Efficacy and Safety Results:

For the primary endpoint in a modified intent-to-treat (MITT) population, VERU-111 treatment compared to placebo had a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the proportion of patients who are treatment failures (dead or alive with respiratory failure) with a 30% treatment failure rate in the placebo group (n=20) compared to 5.6% in the VERU-111 treated group (n=18) at Day 29. This represents an 81% relative reduction in the VERU-111 treatment failures and showed statistical significance with p=0.05.

For secondary endpoints: in the Intent to Treat (ITT) population, VERU-111 reduced the proportion of patients who died on study from 30% (6/20) in the placebo group to 5.3% (1/19) in the VERU-111 treated group (p=0.044). This is an 82% relative reduction in mortality in the VERU-111 treated group. In an MITT population, VERU-111 showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in days in ICU (VERU-111 patients at 3.00 ± 7.16 days versus placebo 9.55 ± 11.54; p=0.04). VERU-111 reduced the days on mechanical ventilation from an average of 5.4 days in the placebo group to 1.6 days in the VERU-111 treated group. VERU-111 was tolerated with a good safety profile.

VERU-111 and Standard of Care

During the study, the standard of care included treatment with remdesivir and/or dexamethasone under an Emergency Use Authorization. The use of remdesivir and dexamethasone did not have a significant effect on patient outcomes in the study. A subgroup analysis of patients that received standard of care was conducted. There were six patients in the entire study that did not receive standard of care of either remdesivir or dexamethasone (four in the VERU-111 treated group and two in the placebo group). In patients that did not receive the standard of care, VERU-111 treatment resulted in a statistically significant reduction in days in ICU (VERU-111 1.43 ± 3.96 days versus placebo 8.83 ± 13.07 days; p=0.024) and days on mechanical ventilation (VERU-111 zero days versus placebo 6.00 ± 10.57 days; p=0.0427). In the VERU-111 group on standard of care, no patient required mechanical ventilation on study.

About Veru Inc.
Veru Inc. is an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. The Veru prostate cancer pipeline includes VERU-111, VERU-100, and Zuclomiphene citrate. VERU-111 is an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity that targets, crosslinks, and disrupts alpha and beta tubulin subunits of microtubules for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor resistant prostate cancer. VERU-100 is a novel, proprietary peptide formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer. Zuclomiphene citrate is an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT in men with advanced prostate cancer. The Veru breast cancer pipeline includes enobosarm for AR+/ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and VERU-111 for taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer. Enobosarm is an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity, selective androgen receptor agonist that targets and activates the androgen receptor in AR+/ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer without unwanted masculinizing side effects. VERU-111 is also being advanced into Phase 3 for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who are at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The Company’s Sexual Health Business commercial product is the FC2 Female Condom®/ FC2 Internal Condom (“FC2”), an FDA-approved product for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections. The Company’s Female Health Company Division markets and sells FC2 commercially and in the public health sector both in the U.S. and globally. In the U.S., FC2 is available by prescription through multiple third-party telemedicine and internet pharmacy providers and retail pharmacies. In the global public health sector, the Company markets FC2 to entities, including ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N. agencies, nonprofit organizations and commercial partners, that work to support and improve the lives, health and well-being of women around the world. An NDA was submitted in February 2021 for TADFIN (tadalafil 5mg and finasteride 5mg) capsule for the administration of tadalafil 5mg and finasteride 5mg combination formulation dosed daily for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Tadalafil (CIALIS®) is currently approved for treatment of BPH and erectile dysfunction and finasteride is currently approved for treatment of BPH (finasteride 5mg PROSCAR®) and male pattern hair loss (finasteride 1mg PROPECIA®). If approved, revenues from TADFIN (tadalafil 5mg and finasteride 5mg) capsule and the current revenues from the FC2 business will be combined in our sexual health commercial business. To learn more about Veru products, please visit www.verupharma.com.

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
The statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the expected timing of studies for the treatment of COVID-19 using VERU-111, the therapeutic potential for VERU-111 to treat COVID-19,whether funding from BARDA or other agencies will be forthcoming, the regulatory pathway to secure FDA approval of the Company's drug candidates, the anticipated design and scope of the clinical trial, the anticipated timeframe for clinical studies and FDA submissions, clinical study results including potential benefits and the absence of adverse events, and our resources to conduct clinical trials. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon the Company's current plans and strategies and reflect the Company's current assessment of the risks and uncertainties related to its business and are made as of the date of this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release because of new information or future events, developments or circumstances. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: risks related to the development of the Company's product portfolio, including clinical trials, regulatory approvals and time and cost to bring to market; potential delays in the timing of and results from clinical trials and studies, including potential delays in the recruitment of patients and their ability to effectively participate in such trials and studies due to COVID-19, and the risk that such results will not support marketing approval and commercialization; potential delays in the timing of any submission to the FDA and regulatory approval of products under development and the risk that disruptions at the FDA caused by the COVID-19 pandemic may delay the review of submissions or approvals for new drugs; the risk of a delay or failure in reaching agreement with the FDA on the design of a clinical trial or in obtaining authorization to commence a clinical trial; clinical results or early data from clinical trials may not be replicated or continue to occur in additional trials or may not otherwise support further development in the specified product candidate or at all; our pursuit of a COVID-19 treatment candidate is at an early stage and we may be unable to develop a drug that successfully treats the virus in a timely manner, if at all; risks related to our commitment of financial resources and personnel to the development of a COVID-19 treatment which may cause delays in or otherwise negatively impact our other development programs, despite uncertainties about the longevity and extent of COVID-19 as a global health concern and the possibility that as vaccines become widely distributed the need for new COVID-19 treatment candidates may be reduced or eliminated; government entities may take actions that directly or indirectly have the effect of limiting opportunities for VERU-111 as a COVID-19 treatment, including favoring other treatment alternatives or imposing price controls on COVID-19 treatments; the risk that the Company's products may not be commercially successful; risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the nature and extent of which is highly uncertain and unpredictable; risks relating to the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing on acceptable terms when needed to fund development and operations, including our ability to secure timely grant or other funding to develop VERU-111 as a potential COVID-19 treatment; product demand and market acceptance; competition in the Company's markets and therapeutic areas and the risk of new or existing competitors with greater resources and capabilities and new competitive product approvals and/or introductions; the risk that the Company will be affected by regulatory developments, including a reclassification of products; price erosion, both from competing products and increased government pricing pressures; manufacturing and quality control problems; compliance and regulatory matters, including costs and delays resulting from extensive governmental regulation, and effects of healthcare insurance and regulation, including reductions in reimbursement and coverage or reclassification of products; some of the Company's products are in development and the Company may fail to successfully commercialize such products; risks related to intellectual property, including the uncertainty of obtaining patents, the effectiveness of the patents or other intellectual property protections and ability to enforce them against third parties, the uncertainty regarding patent coverages, the possibility of infringing a third party’s patents or other intellectual property rights, and licensing risks; government contracting risks, including the appropriations process and funding priorities, potential bureaucratic delays in awarding contracts, process errors, politics or other pressures, and the risk that government tenders and contracts may be subject to cancellation, delay, restructuring or substantial delayed payments; the risk that delays in orders or shipments under government tenders or the Company’s U.S. prescription business could cause significant quarter-to-quarter variations in the Company’s operating results and adversely affect its net revenues and gross profit; a governmental tender award indicates acceptance of the bidder's price rather than an order or guarantee of the purchase of any minimum number of units, and as a result government ministries or other public sector customers may order and purchase fewer units than the full maximum tender amount or award; penalties and/or debarment for failure to satisfy tender awards; the Company's reliance on its international partners and on the level of spending by country governments, global donors and other public health organizations in the global public sector; risks related to concentration of accounts receivable with our largest customers and the collection of those receivables; the economic and business environment and the impact of government pressures; risks involved in doing business on an international level, including currency risks, regulatory requirements, political risks, export restrictions and other trade barriers; the Company's production capacity, efficiency and supply constraints and interruptions, including potential disruption of production at the Company’s and third party manufacturing facilities and/or of the Company’s ability to timely supply product due to labor unrest or strikes, labor shortages, raw material shortages, physical damage to the Company’s and third party facilities, COVID-19 (including the impact of COVID-19 on suppliers of key raw materials), product testing, transportation delays or regulatory actions; risks related to the costs and other effects of litigation, including product liability claims; the Company's ability to identify, successfully negotiate and complete suitable acquisitions or other strategic initiatives; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, technologies or products; and other risks detailed in the Company's press releases, shareholder communications and Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. These documents are available on the "SEC Filings" section of our website at www.verupharma.com/investors.

Investor Contact:

Sam Fisch

800-972-0538

Phase 3 Clinical Trial Contact:

veruclinicaltrials@verupharma.com

Domingo Rodriguez MD 800-445-6348



Recommended Stories

  • Netanyahu accuses Iran of attacking Israeli-owned cargo ship

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday accused Iran of attacking an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman last week, a mysterious explosion that further spiked security concerns in the region. Without offering any evidence to his claim, Netanyahu told Israeli public broadcaster Kan that “it was indeed an act by Iran, that’s clear.” Iran promptly dismissed the charges.

  • Covax: Ivory Coast and Ghana begin mass Covid vaccination rollouts

    Ivory Coast and Ghana start using Covid vaccines provided by a scheme to help poorer nations.

  • "Horizontally to the Side, Vertically to the End": Establishing a Large Pattern of Poverty Alleviation Through Science and Technology

    BEIJING, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- A report from Science and Technology Daily:The fungus from Zhashui went popular.On April 20, 2020, President Xi Jinping went to Zhashui, Shaanxi to inspect the work of poverty alleviation and praised that the small fungus has formed a large industry.

  • The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 28-March 6): KemPharm, Gilead FDA Decisions and More Earnings

    Biotech stocks extended their losses in the week ended Feb. 26 amid continued weakness in the broader market. Earnings came in thick and fast, with a skew of small and midcap companies releasing their quarterly results. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) won a regulatory nod for its Amondys 45 drug for treating certain types of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. This is the company's third product in a portfolio of related drugs to have received approval. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) announced a deal to buy Pandion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PAND), a company that focuses on therapies for autoimmune disorders, for $1.85 billion. Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and the duo of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)-BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) revealed their strategies for emerging coronavirus variants. The companies said they would test additional booster doses as well as variant-specific vaccines. The week also witnessed multiple clinical readouts, while it was a relatively quiet week on the IPO front. Here are the key events for the unfolding week: Conferences ESMO Targeted Anticancer Therapies Virtual Conference 2021: Feb. 28- March 2 Cowen 41st Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference: March 1-4 38th Annual Miami Breast Cancer Conference: March 4-7 PDUFA Dates The Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to issue its verdict on KemPharm Inc's (NASDAQ: KMPH) new drug application for KP415, which is being evaluated for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The decision is due Tuesday, March 2. KemPharm is collaborating with Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) for an oral film dosage of KP415. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) has a PDUFA date of Friday, March 5, by which the FDA will decide on Yescarta, or axicabtagene ciloleucel. It is being evaluated for the treatment of certain types of lymphoma. Yescarta is a CAR T-cell therapy that came into Gilead's stable through its acquisition of Kite. Clinical Readouts At the ESMO meeting, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) will present safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of poziotinib, a lung cancer drug. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 2, at 11:25 a.m. Related Link: Novavax Achieves Target Enrollment In Pivotal Phase 3 Coronavirus Vaccine Study In US, Mexico Earnings Monday View more earnings on IBB Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RETA) (before the market open) Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) (before the market open) Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) (before the market open) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) (before the market open) Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) (before the market open) Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) (after the close) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) (after the close) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) (after the close) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) (after the close) Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) (after the close) ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) (after the close) FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) (after the close) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) (after the close) Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) (after the close) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPTX) (after the close) OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) (after the close) Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) (after the close) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) (after the close) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) (after the close) Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) (after the close) Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) (after the close) Tuesday Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATRS) (before the market open) Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EGRX) (before the market open) GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) (before the market open) Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) (before the market open) TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) (before the market open) Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) (after the close) Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) (after the close) Wednesday Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) (before the market open) OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN) (before the market open) Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PASG) (before the market open) Thursday Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) (before the market open) Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) (before the market open) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) (before the market open) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) (before the market open) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) (after the close) Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) (after the close) Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ANIK) (after the close) INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) (after the close) Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSE: SYN) (after the close) T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) (after the close) Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVFM) (after the close) DermTech Inc (NASDAQ: DMTK) (after the close) Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ: CHMA) (after the close) Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: FLGT) (after the close) Clearpoint Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: CLPT) (after the close) IPO Quiet Period Expiries Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SNSE) Landos Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: LABP) Angion Biomedica Corp (NASDAQ: ANGN) Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLT) Immunocore Holdings PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: IMCR) Lucira Health Inc (NASDAQ: LHDX) Evaxion Biotech A/S – ADR (NASDAQ: EVAX) Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) Pharvaris BV (NASDAQ: PHVS) Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) Adagene Inc (NASDAQ: ADAG) Other Events Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI), a Avenue Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) portfolio company, is due to resubmit its drug application for intravenous tramadol in February. The company received a complete response letter for the original application in mid-October. Related Link: Why AstraZeneca Is Voluntarily Withdrawing Imfinzi In US For Advanced Bladder Cancer Indication See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Daily Biotech Pulse: Adcom Test Awaits J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine, Lilly To Supply Additional Antibody Therapy Doses To US, Regulatory Setback For TricidaThe Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Goes Shopping, Decision Day For Sarepta, Pfizer, Moderna Unveil Vaccine Strategies For Coronavirus Variants© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Myanmar's ambassador to the U.N. has been fired

    BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~**Broadcasters: NO USE MYANMAR / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY "DAWEI WATCH" Digital: NO USE MYANMAR / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY "DAWEI WATCH". For Reuters customers only.Myanmar's U.N. Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun has been fired. The announcement was made on state television and comes a day after he urged the United Nations to use "any means necessary" to reverse the February 1st military coup.He had told the U.N. General Assembly he was speaking on behalf of the ousted civilian government of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. "In addition to the existing support, we need further strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military coup, to stop oppressing the innocent people, to return the state power to the people and to restore the democracy." The coup has brought hundreds of thousands of protesters to the streets and drawn condemnation from Western countries, with some imposing limited sanctions.Police launched their most sweeping crackdown yet in three weeks of protests on Saturday in towns and cities across Myanmar.One woman was shot and wounded and dozens of people were detained.The country has been in turmoil since the army seized power and detained Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership.The military alleging fraud in a November election her party won in a landslide.Protesters poured on to the streets in the main city Yangon, despite according to witnesses, the use of tear gas, stun grenades and shots being fired in the air. Activists have called for another day of protests on Sunday.

  • UN: Arbitrary detentions in Syria conflict may be war crimes

    Tens of thousands of civilians in Syria were “arbitrarily detained" in enforced disappearances during the country's 10-year conflict, a U.N. commission said in a report released Monday. Thousands more have been subjected to torture and sexual violence, offenses that can amount to war crimes, the report by the U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Syria said. The commission has regularly reported on suspected human rights violations and abuses since the civil war erupted.

  • Japan's Mizuho halts service at card-eating ATMs

    Japan's Mizuho Bank stopped service at some of its automated teller machines (ATMs) on Sunday after the machines devoured customers' cash cards and bank books. The core banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group announced the halt on its website in red letters, switching from the standard black used for previous updates of the problem. "Due to a system failure, ATM service has been halted at some of our branches," said Japan's third-largest lender by assets, with a history of system woes stretching more than a decade.

  • Texas electricity firm files for bankruptcy citing $1.8 billion in claims from grid operator

    Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc is one of dozens of electricity providers facing enormous charges stemming from a severe cold snap last month. The fallout threatens utilities and power marketers who collectively face billions of dollars in blackout-related charges, executives said. Brazos and others that committed to provide power to the grid and could not, were required to buy replacement power at high rates and cover other firms' unpaid fees.

  • The 7 worst things people do with their stimulus checks

    Americans could get $1,400 more from Uncle Sam — and many won't know what to do with it.

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Warren Buffett Says Berkshire's Apple Investment Shows The 'Power Of Repurchases'

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett over the weekend wrote his annual letter to shareholders and highlighted the “power of repurchases” using Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) as an example. What Happened: Buffett said that Berkshire began buying shares of the iPhone maker in late 2016 and by early June 2018 owned more than one billion shares (adjusted for splits). “Saying that, I’m referencing the investment held in Berkshire’s general account and am excluding a very small and separately-managed holding of Apple shares that was subsequently sold. When we finished our purchases in mid-2018, Berkshire’s general account owned 5.2% of Apple,” wrote the veteran investor. The cost for acquiring that stake was $36 billion and since then Berkshire has enjoyed regular dividends averaging about $775 million annually and has pocketed an extra $11 billion in 2020 by selling a small part of its holdings. The continuous repurchase of shares by Apple and the consequent shrinking number of shares outstanding has meant that Berkshire now owns 5.4% of the Tim Cook-led company. “That increase was costless to us,” wrote Buffett. Why It Matters: Berkshire’s third-quarter operating profits declined 32% to $5.48 billion from $8.07 billion a year ago. The company repurchased .3 billion worth of stock in the period. Since Berkshire also repurchased its own shares during the past two and a half years, its shareholders now own a full 10% more of Apple’s assets and future earnings than they did in July 2018, wrote Buffett. “This agreeable dynamic continues. Berkshire has repurchased more shares since yearend and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future,” revealed the Oracle of Omaha. Buffett also pointed to Apple’s publicly stated intention to repurchase shares and thus Berkshire shareholders would find “their indirect ownership of Apple increasing as well.” This year the Buffet-led company cut its position in Apple by 6% to 887 million shares in the latest quarter but upped stakes in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), and Merck & Co, Inc (NYSE: MRK). Apple still remains the single largest investment in Berkshire’s portfolio. Price Action: Berkshire Class A shares closed nearly 0.9% lower at $364,580 on Friday. On the same day, the company’s Class B shares closed 1.3% lower at $240.51. Apple shares closed almost 0.2% higher at $121.26 and fell 0.41% in the after-hours session. Photo courtesy: Freeimage4life via Flickr. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple To Offer 1TB Storage Option In iPhone 13: ReportTop 10 Electric Vehicle Stocks You Should Know About© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin rises 6% as risk assets rally; Citi says at a "tipping point"

    Bitcoin rose nearly 6% on Monday as risk assets rallied after last week's bond rout cooled, and Citi said the most popular cryptocurrency was at a "tipping point" and could become the preferred currency for international trade. With the recent embrace of the likes of Tesla Inc and Mastercard Inc, Bitcoin could be at the start of a "massive transformation" into the mainstream, Citi added.

  • A new rule is about to make PPP loans more generous for businesses without employees

    The US Small Business Administration (SBA) is expected to issue a rule as soon as Monday that will make loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) more generous for business owners without employees. Companies and nonprofits without employees have always been eligible for PPP loans. The new rule expected from the SBA will instead base loan amounts off of sole proprietors’ gross income, significantly expanding the amount of money for which they are eligible.

  • When You Buy A Stock, Here's How Much Cash The Company Actually Receives

    When you buy $1,000 of a company’s stock in your Robinhood account, how much of that cash goes directly to help fund the company and its business operations? The answer is $0. Where Your Cash Goes: The issue of buying shares of stock to help “save” struggling companies like GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has come up frequently on social media since the WallStreetBets-fueled meme stock buying frenzy began in January. However, experienced investors know that publicly traded companies don’t get a dime from the cash you spend buying their shares of stock. Related Link: Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades Companies typically raise cash in the public market when they first go public via an initial public offering (IPO), a merger with a special acquisition company (SPAC) or a direct listing. However, once their shares are trading on the public market, any shares you buy in your brokerage account are coming directly from another shareholder who is selling, not the company itself. Aside from any trading fees you may spend on the transaction, every dollar you spend buying shares of GameStop, AMC or other stocks ends up in the brokerage account of the person or institution that sold them to you. AMC and GameStop traders on Reddit and Twitter have been celebrating their efforts to “save” these companies by buying shares of stock. In reality, the companies haven’t gotten any funds from any of the recent stock buying. How Public Companies Raise Funds: Once a company is public, it must raise capital via options such as a follow-on public offer (FPO), also known as a secondary offering. FPOs can be both dilutive or non-dilutive. A non-dilutive FPO happens when the founders or other large shareholders sell some of their shares to the public. An FPO may increase a stock’s float, or free-trading shares, but it does not increase the company’s outstanding shares or decrease its EPS. See also: How to Buy Stocks A dilutive FPO happens when a company creates new shares to sell to the public. By creating new shares, the ownership stakes of existing shareholders are decreased slightly the same way the value of a currency erodes when central banks print more money. Companies can also raise capital by borrowing money. However, the company must first find a lender that will agree on a reasonable interest rate. Many lenders don’t want to touch struggling companies like AMC and GameStop because they aren’t convinced they will be able to pay back their debts. What It Means For Meme Stocks: Despite all the publicity and wild volatility in GameStop, the company itself hasn’t actually been directly helped by all the retail buying. GameStop reportedly considered selling more shares during the January rally, but the SEC has said it would closely scrutinize any company that attempted to take advantage of the extreme trading volatility to knowingly sell overpriced shares to vulnerable investors. In June 2020, bankrupt Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZGQ) withdrew a proposed $500 million equity offering after the SEC cracked down on the company for potentially preying on investors. AMC, on the other hand, was able to raise $1.2 billion via debt and equity deals in January after its stock rallied more than 700%. “The irony here, of course, is that GME couldn’t even tap equity markets to take advantage of the recent short squeeze,” DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said this week. He said the so-called “dumb money” flowing into the market may not be helping the companies directly, but it is certainly making short sellers think twice. “You don’t have to be long, but betting against people who think their 10-share buy order is going to change the world is both risky and not actually a fundamentally-based investment position,” Colas said. Benzinga’s Take: GameStop hasn’t been helped directly by all the retail stock buying, but investor enthusiasm and a higher stock price definitely help more than it hurts. If GameStop can now demonstrate its army of new investors and its massive amount of free publicity has translated into improved sales and earnings numbers, the company may have several funding options open up in the near future. GameStop reports fourth-quarter earnings in late March. Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash. Latest Ratings for GME DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsUnderperform Jan 2021Telsey Advisory GroupDowngradesOutperformUnderperform Oct 2020JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold View More Analyst Ratings for GME View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy GameStop Stock Traders Should Beware The 'Law Of Twos And Threes'Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Philippine Peso Eyes Technical Support in Yield Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso has been under siege from rising Treasury yields and buoyant crude prices. But technicals may offer some support.The peso slumped to its lowest level in six months last week following an extension of coronavirus-led curbs in the nation and delays in vaccine rollouts. The 10-year Treasury yield’s surge to 1.6% added to the bearish sentiment.Still, losses have been limited to near the dollar-peso’s 200-day moving average so far, spurring hopes that the barrier may hold at least in the near term. The pair’s relative strength index, a momentum indicator, is in the overbought territory, providing further support to the Philippine currency.Still, expectations that U.S. yields will rise further is keeping sentiment cautious toward the peso. Especially after the rout in emerging market assets on Friday brought back memories of the 2013 taper tantrum among investors.“How U.S. yields evolve from here and the broad USD picture will be the key driver of USD/PHP,” said Irene Cheung, a currency strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. She sees the peso at 48.30 per dollar at the end of the quarter.The peso is among Southeast Asia’s worst performing currencies this year. It’s declined 1.1% in February to 48.59 as global funds sold $171 million of Philippine stocks during this period.Inflation FocusTechnical factors supporting the peso are likely to come into focus once again on Friday, when February inflation data is due. If price pressures quickened, this could erode the nation’s real yields and weigh on the currency.Comments from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno that the rise in the nation’s consumer prices is temporary will also be put to the test. A Bloomberg survey forecasts inflation quickened to 4.8% in February, which would be the fastest since December 2018.“Rising inflation has pushed Philippines’ real rates into the negative territory,” said Divya Devesh, head of Asean and South-Asia currency research at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. “Depressed real rates and elevated real effective exchange rate is a negative for the PHP,” he said, adding that the peso may fall toward 49.50 per dollar this year.Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Tuesday, March 2: RBA policy decision, Australia building approvals and 4Q BoP current account balance, net exports of GDP, New Zealand 4Q terms of trade, Japan jobless rate and 4Q capita spending, South Korea industrial productionWednesday, March 3: Australia 4Q GDP, New Zealand building permits, China Caixin services PMIThursday, March 4: Australia retail sales and trade balance, RBNZ Governor. Orr speaks, South Korea CPI and 4Q GDP, BNM policy decision, Thailand consumer confidenceFriday, March 5: New Zealand 4Q volume of all buildings, Philippine CPI, Singapore retail sales, Thailand CPI(Corrects analyst forecast for peso in ninth paragraph and clarifies peso move in sixth paragraph was for February.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Markets Are Wrong’: $2 Trillion of Pension Funds Skip Bond Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- As interest-rate jitters supercharged a meltdown in the world’s biggest bond market, Sam Sicilia barely blinked.“The markets are wrong” about inflation expectations, said Sicilia, chief investment officer of the A$56 billion ($43 billion) Host-Plus Pty pension fund in Melbourne. “Deflationary forces are bigger. Interest rates are going to stay at effectively zero.”With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, pension fund managers who are trying to discern the long-term effects are posing the question: Will inflation make a comeback? If it does, more than $46 trillion of global pension assets would be affected as central banks pivoted toward sustained higher interest rates.Interviews with five pension funds that help oversee parts of Australia’s A$2.9 trillion ($2.3 trillion) in retirement assets reveal a rank of investors largely unconcerned about the risk of rising prices.Last week, bond trades triggered speculation that inflation may accelerate to multi-year highs as the inevitable conclusion to the world’s $19.5 trillion coronavirus rescue package. Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged to pre-pandemic levels on Thursday, convulsing markets from stocks to credit as traders bet on more aggressive tightening -- with a U.S. interest rate hike briefly priced in for late 2022, at least a year earlier than the Federal Reserve had signaled.Debt markets calmed on Monday, as investors bet central banks would ramp up asset purchases to prevent yields rising too quickly.“I don’t think they would want to risk any recovery” by allowing markets to tighten too quickly, said Michael Clavin head of fixed-income at the A$140 billion Aware Super, Australia’s second-biggest pension fund by assets. There may be a “burst of inflationary data, but we’re not really sure it’s sustainable.”Wind VaneLike Sicilia, Clavin points to technology advancements as the biggest damper on long-term price growth.Economists have struggled for years to quantify technology’s deflationary impact on everything from supply chains to wage growth -- Clavin’s wind vane for price pressures -- but the overall effect has been to stifle price increases. And that’s not including the increased unemployment from the pandemic.Read More: Aggressive Fed Hike Bets Spur Treasury Buy-the-Dip Calls“There’s still quite a big hurdle to get the jobs back that were lost,” Clavin said. “I don’t see how you’re going to overcome those deflationary forces without some sort of wage growth.”Aware is sticking to a strategy that includes being overweight in global equities and cash in its default option to ride out the market volatility. It also invests about 15.6% of its default fund in fixed-income assets.Sicilia continues to shun “outrageously expensive” bonds and is investing in stocks and private equity on bets that risk-assets will continue to outperform as central banks keep rates near record lows.“In five to 10 years’ time, you’ll have people saying ‘we should have bought equities at 20 times earnings,’” he said. “If technology is the root cause of no inflation, that means you’re not going to be able to generate inflation anytime soon.”While bond markets suggest there may be “inflation in the pipeline”, it might be short-lived, said John Pearce, Sydney-based investment chief at the A$90 billion UniSuper Management Pty.The 30-year market veteran points to Japan as an example where inflation remains elusive despite years of quantitative easing and ultra-loose monetary policy. Markets today are a far cry from the 1970s when a massive oil shock and collapse of the Bretton Woods system turbocharged price hikes, he said.“You look at the marginal cost of everything just plummeting because of the improvements in technology -- I don’t see that stopping anytime soon,” said Pearce. “We’re not a believer that we’re going to see persistently high inflation.”It may be “worth having a look at” 10-year Treasuries if yields climb to 2.5%, he said.Contrarion BetsThat’s not to say that the recent volatility hasn’t produced some buying opportunities.When bond yields plunged to historic lows last year, IOOF Holdings Ltd. pivoted some of its funds from government debt to credit and senior loans. By December, one of the Melbourne-based pension’s underlying asset managers had switched from a long duration position -- or holding securities with higher interest-rate risk -- to a short on signs inflation pressures were building.The wagers paid off. During the worst month for Australian bond returns on record, the fund’s fixed-income strategy rose 0.6%.“Because we’re starting from such a low base on inflation, you’re probably likely to see over the next three-to-six months” economic data showing some price rises, said Osvaldo Acosta, head of fixed-interest assets who studies bonds and stock returns to look for an inflection point for inflation. “The greatest risk that we saw for the last 12 months was the amount of stimulus both monetary and also fiscal that was coming through -- it is just tremendous.”Now, with U.S. yields pulling global rates higher, Acosta is weighing his fund’s position. “Bonds are starting to look attractive,” he said.Even so, most of those managing Australia’s giant pension funds don’t see a return to the high levels of inflation that characterized U.S. economics in the 1970s.Con Michalakis, chief investment officer of Statewide Superannuation Pty, compares the S&P 500 Index dividend yield against the U.S. 10-year benchmark as a bond valuation barometer and he’s now looking at opportunities in government debt after the selloff.“We’re going to hit an inflection point -- bonds near 2% offer some insurance value that they didn’t offer when they were 80 basis points,” said Adelaide-based Michalakis. “We are in an era of slightly higher structural long-term inflation, but nothing disastrous.”(Adds tout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Picks Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Last week, the NASDAQ slipped below 13,200, making the net loss from its all-time peak, reached earlier this month, 6.4%. If this trend keeps up, the index will slip into correction territory, a loss of 10% from its peak. So what exactly is going on? At bottom, it’s mixed signals. The COVID-19 pandemic is starting to fade and the economy is starting to reopen – strong positives that should boost markets. But an economic restart brings with it inflationary pressures: more people working means more consumers with money in their pockets, and the massive stimulus bills passed in recent months – and the bill working through Congress now, which totals $1.9 trillion – have put additional funds in people’s wallets and liquidity into the economy. There is pent-up demand out there, and people with money to spend, and both factors will work to push up prices. We can see one effect of all of this in the bond market, where the ten-year Treasury bond is yielding 1.4%, near a one-year high, and it has been trending upwards in recent weeks. This may be a case of jumping the gun, however, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said in testimony before the Senate that he is not considering a move to boost interest rates. In other words, these are confusing times. For those feeling lost in all of the stock market fog, investing gurus can offer a sense of clarity. No one more so than billionaire Steven Cohen. Cohen’s investment firm, Point72 Asset Management, relies on a strategy that involves investments in the stock market as well as a more macro approach. This very strategy has cemented Cohen’s status as a highly respected investing powerhouse, with the guru earning $1.4 billion in 2020 thanks to a 16% gain in Point72′s main hedge fund. Bearing this in mind, our focus shifted to Point72's most recent 13F filing, which discloses the stocks the fund snapped up in the fourth quarter. Locking in on three tickers in particular, TipRanks’ database revealed that each has earned a “Strong Buy” analyst consensus and boasts significant upside potential. Array Technologies (ARRY) The first new position is in Array Technologies, a ‘green tech’ company providing tracking technology for large-scale solar energy projects. It’s not enough just to deploy enough photovoltaic solar collection panels to power an energy utility; the panels have to track the sun across the sky, and account for seasonal differences in its path. Array delivers solutions to these problems with its DuraTrack and SmarTrack products. Array boasts that its tracking systems will improve the lifetime efficiency of solar array projects, and that its SmarTrack system can boost energy production by 5% overall. The company clearly has impressed its customers, as it has installations in 30 countries, in more than 900 utility-scale projects. President Biden is expected to take executive actions to boost green economic policy at the expense of the fossil fuel industry, and Array could potentially benefit from this political environment. This company’s stock is new to the markets, having held its IPO in October of last year. The event was described as the ‘first big solar IPO’ in the US for 2020, and it was successful. Shares opened at $22, and closed the day at $36. The company sold 7 million shares, raising $154 million, while another 40.5 million shares were put on the market by Oaktree Capital. Oaktree is the investment manager that had held a majority stake in the company since 2016. Among Array's fans is Steven Cohen. Scooping up 531,589 shares in Q4, Point72's new ARRY position is worth over $19.7 million at current valuation. Guggenheim analyst Shahriar Pourreza also seems to be confident about the company's growth prospects, noting that the stock appears undervalued. “Renewable energy companies have seen a large inflow of capital as a result of the ‘blue wave’ and the Democrats’ control of the White House and both chambers of Congress; however, ARRY continues to trade a significant discount to peers," the 5-star analyst noted. Pourreza added, "We continue to be bullish on ARRY’s growth prospects driven by 1) tracker market share gains over fixed-tilt systems, 2) ARRY market share gains within the tracker industry, 3) ARRY’s large opportunity in the less-penetrated international market, 4) the opportunity to monetize their existing customer base over the longer-term through extended warranties, software upgrades, etc., which are highly margin accretive.” In line with these bullish comments, Pourreza rates ARRY shares a Buy, and his $59 price target implies a 59% upside from current levels. (To watch Pourreza’s track record, click here) New stocks in growth industries tend to attract notice from Wall Street’s pros, and Array has 8 reviews on record since it went public. Of these, 6 are Buys and 2 are Holds, making the consensus rating on the stock a Strong Buy. The average price target, at $53.75, suggests room for ~45% upside in the next 12 months. (See ARRY stock analysis on TipRanks) Paya Holdings (PAYA) The second Cohen pick we're looking at is Paya Holdings, a North American payment processing service. The company offers integrated payment solutions for B2B operations in the education, government, healthcare, non-profit, and utility sectors. Paya boasts over $30 billion in payments processed annually, for over 100,000 customers. In mid-October of last year, Paya completed its move to the public market via a SPAC (special acquisition company) merger with FinTech Acquisition Corporation III. Cohen is standing squarely with the bulls on this one. During Q4, Point72 snapped up 3,288,843 shares, bringing the size of the holding to 4,489,443 shares. After this 365% boost, the value of the position is now ~$54 million. Mark Palmer, 5-star analyst with BTIG, is impressed with Paya’s prospects into the mid-term, writing, “We expect PAYA to generate revenue growth in the high-teens during the next few years, with Integrated Solutions poised to grow in the mid-20s and Payment Services set to grow in the mid-single digits. At the same time, the company’s operating expenses should grow in the 5% context, in our view. As such, we believe PAYA’s adjusted EBITDA growth will be north of 20% during the next few years, and that its adjusted EBITDA margins will expand to 28% by YE21 from 25% in 2019.” Palmer puts an $18 price target on PAYA shares, indicating his confidence in 49% growth for the year ahead, and rates the shares as a Buy. (To watch Palmer’s track record, click here) PAYA’s Strong Buy analyst consensus rating is unanimous, based on 4 Buy-side reviews set in recent weeks. The shares have an average price target of $16, which suggests ~33% upside potential from the current share price of $12.06. (See PAYA stock analysis on TipRanks) Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) Last but not least is Dicerna Pharma, a clinical stage biotech company with a focus on the discovery, research and development of treatments based on its RNA interference (RNAi) technology platform. The company has 4 drug candidates in various stages of clinical trials and another 6 in pre-clinical studies. The company's pipeline clearly got Steven Cohen’s attention – to the tune of taking a new stake totaling 2.366 million shares. This holding is worth $63.8 million at current values. The drug candidate farthest along Dicerna’s pipeline is nedosiran (DCR-PHXC), which is being investigated as a treatment for PH, or primary hyperoxaluria – a group of several genetic disorders that cause life-threatening kidney disorders through overproduction of oxalate. Nedosiran inhibits the enzyme that causes this overproduction, and is in a Phase 3 trial. Top-line results are expected in mid-’21 and, if everything goes as planned, an NDA filing for nedosiran is anticipate near the end of 3Q21. Covering the stock for Leerink, analyst Mani Foroohar sees nedosiran as the key to the company’s near-term future. “We expect nedosiran could see approval in mid-2022, placing the drug roughly a year and a half behind competitor Oxlumo (ALNY, MP) in PH1... A successful outcome will transform DRNA into a commercial rare disease company in an attractive duopoly market with best-in-class breadth of label," Foroohar noted. To this end, Foroohar rates DRNA an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his price target of $45 suggests a one-year upside potential of 66%. (To watch Foroohar’s track record, click here) All in all, Dicerna Pharma has 4 Buy reviews on record, making the Strong Buy unanimous. DRNA shares are trading for $26.98, and their $38 average price target puts the upside at ~41% over the next 12 months. (See DRNA stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Here are Warren Buffett's 15 largest stock holdings

    Buffett views his stock portfolio as a 'collection of businesses.'

  • Mukesh Ambani goes back to the future with his latest investment in a pod taxi tech company

    skyTran's technology can be used in a pod taxi, which is like a driver-less cable car that runs on electricity.

  • Rocket Lab Nears Deal To Go Public Via Merger With SPAC Vector Acquisition: WSJ

    Space-transportation startup Rocket Lab USA Inc. is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Vector Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VACQ), the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. What Happened: According to the WSJ report, the deal could value the small-satellite launch firm at about $4.1 billion, including debt, and could be finalized by Monday. The deal comes amid a wave of SPAC mergers on Wall Street in recent months. San Francisco, California-based Vector Acquisition raised $300 million through an initial public offering in September last year. The SPAC is backed by technology-focused private equity firm Vector Capital. Rocket Lab, like British billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit LLC, is focused on launching smaller satellites into space, while Tesla Inc. (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s SpaceX sends heavier satellites into higher orbits. SpaceX raised 0 million in a funding round in early February that valued the company at $74 billion. Branson’s other entity, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE), went public through a SPAC merger in 2019. Last week, the space tourism company reported a net loss for the fourth quarter that narrowed from the prior year despite nil revenue. See Also: 3 Former SPACs Report Earnings: What Fisker, Velodyne Lidar, Virgin Galactic Investors Should Know Why It Matters: Rocket Lab has already launched 97 satellites for the government and for private companies, according to the company’s website. The startup’s backers include defense giant Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT). Rocket Lab could reportedly use the proceeds from the deal to fund the development of a medium-lift Neutron launch vehicle to be used for satellite mega-constellations, space missions, and commercial spaceflight. The rocket could be positioned as a lower-cost alternative to larger vehicles. The company is also developing the Photon Spacecraft for the NASA moon mission. Price Movement: Vector Acquisition closed almost 0.7% lower on Friday at $10.25. Photo courtesy: Rocket Lab USA Inc. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFisker's Goals Go Well Beyond Simply Chipping Away Tesla's Market Share: CEOWhy Tesla Took Off Standard Range Model Y From Its Offerings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.