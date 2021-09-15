U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,449.75
    +5.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,585.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,415.25
    +28.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,205.40
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.80
    +1.34 (+1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.00
    -8.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2890
    +0.0120 (+0.94%)
     

  • Vix

    19.31
    -0.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3821
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3800
    -0.3000 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,410.08
    +846.71 (+1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.67
    +46.93 (+4.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,035.73
    +1.67 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Verusen Announces Proof of Value Challenge to Showcase AI Solutions that Achieve Supply Chain Successes in 90 days

Verusen
·2 min read

Industry-Proven Approach Guarantees Results to Participating Customers

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The supply chain is an ever-moving target that can keep companies profitable or cost them through miscalculated procurement strategies or untimely inventory mismanagement. Verusen, the Atlanta-based supply chain innovator that uses an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform to digitally transform the connected supply chain, today announced its new 90-Day Proof of Value Challenge to show Fortune 1000 companies how they can achieve guaranteed supply chain success using the Verusen AI supply chain platform.

After dozens of success stories helping multi-national organizations both optimize and gain better visibility into their supply chain and inventories, Verusen guarantees supply chain success within 90 days to companies that participate in the challenge. Given the current state of the global supply chain, with product shortages and delays across thousands of market segments, it’s the right time for companies to engage and take the challenge.

The Verusen AI solution
Verusen integrates its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven platform to help companies improve their decision-making processes to enable a faster, more efficient, and issue-free supply chain. The Verusen Platform includes inventory optimization and materials harmonization, multi-echelon materials management, and strategic supplier alignment. By implementing Verusen’s platform companies can transform their approach to working capital optimization, operational risk reduction, and build a more resilient supply network.

“Supply chain success in 90 days or less? Yes, we’re confident that Verusen’s Materials Management Intelligence can achieve that for our customers,” said Paul Noble, founder and CEO of Verusen. “Verusen delivers material truth for data, inventory optimization, and procurement intelligence to complex global supply chains. Our platform brings together material data across legacy systems and processes while helping customers to reduce supplier and operational risk. Because of our proven wins with customers’ supply chain issues, we invite new customers to come on board and find out how we can help turn your supply chain issues into successes in 90 days.”

To learn more about how Verusen can digitally transform your organization’s supply chain systems read “How Materials Management Transformation Can Spruce Up Your Supply Chain” and check out these customer value stories by industry for more insights.

To find out more about the Verusen 90-Day Proof of Value Challenge visit: https://verusen.com/90-day-challenge/

About Verusen
Verusen is a Supply Chain Intelligence company focused on materials management that uses AI to provide complex global supply chains material truth for data, inventory optimization, and procurement intelligence. The company’s platform harmonizes disparate material data across legacy systems and processes while providing trusted data across the enterprise to reduce supplier and operational risk. The result is a data foundation organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support related Industry 4.0 initiatives. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn.

PR Contact:
Greg Cross
PenVine for Verusen
greg@penvine.com
+1 925 413 5327


Recommended Stories

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Delta Air Lines mandated employee vaccinations without losing workers

    ﻿US president Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 order directing companies with more than 100 workers to require Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing has caused concern among some business owners, who worry workers will quit as a result of the mandate. Delta Air Lines announced on Aug. 25 it would charge employees for their healthcare plans if they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 by November. “The average hospital stay for Covid-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Macau casino operators plummeted as much as a third on Wednesday, losing about $18 billion in value, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, the plan spooked a Hong Kong market already deep in the red after Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to education and property that sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • These 4 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $3.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Few if any investors have been as successful over the long run as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. There are a number of reasons Buffett is a successful investor. This year, Berkshire Hathaway is set to collect more than $5 billion in dividend income.

  • Think you’ll stop working in your 60s? Get real

    Americans say they’re less likely to work into their 60s. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 62 ticked down to 50.1%, from 51.9% in July 2020, the lowest reading since the start of the series in March 2014,” according to the press release. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 67 also declined to 32.4% from 34.1% in July 2020.”

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Caterpillar CEO Says Worker Shortage Adds to Supply-Chain Snags

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. is having a tough time getting the materials it needs from suppliers facing a labor crunch, adding another hurdle for the machinery maker that’s already said a global chip shortfall may keep it from fully meeting demand this year.Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby said its had some isolated labor shortages in its factories, but nothing significant for Caterpillar internally. The bigger issue is that many of its suppliers face a lack of workers, adding to already

  • Activision Blizzard Hires Disney’s Julie Hodges as HR Chief in Wake of Sex Harassment Scandal

    Activision Blizzard has hired Julie Hodges, a 32-year veteran of the Walt Disney Co., as its chief people officer. Hodges joins the games giant effective Sept. 21, replacing Claudine Naughton, whom Activision Blizzard said is “leaving the company.” The change in HR leadership at the company comes two months after it was hit with a […]

  • Is an Annuity a Good Investment?

    Annuities are popular financial products that often guarantee income throughout the course of your retirement. While you may even have access to customizable features and riders, you’ll likely have to pay high fees and may also end up taking home … Continue reading → The post Is an Annuity a Good Investment? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing CEO, Board Ask Judge to Clarify Ruling

    Attorneys for Boeing CEO and current and former directors asked a Delaware judge to reconsider her ruling siding with plaintiffs.

  • Amazon’s latest hiring spree, Steve Cohen investing in crypto, Google fined $177 million

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month.In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren called on the Fed to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company in order to effect a separation. The Fed should order the company to develop a plan to ensure its customers are

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q4 2021

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers.

  • Pinterest Used Her Ideas, ‘Erased’ Her Pay, Influencer Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A woman with 5 million followers on Pinterest Inc. claimed in a lawsuit that founders of the company, Ben Silbermann and Paul Sciarra, used her ideas to help create the social-media platform and never compensated her.Christine Martinez, a digital marketing strategist who lives in Oakland, California, said in a state court filing on Monday in that she was friends with Silbermann when he asked her to help “salvage a failed shopping app,” which would later become Pinterest. Martinez

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Wireless Firms Turn Aggressive With Apple IPhone 13 Promotions

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G wireless enterprise opportunities.

  • Regulators across the US are targeting the food delivery industry

    Regulators are coming for the food delivery companies. Recently, New York City and San Francisco placed permanent fee caps over how much third-party delivery services could charge restaurants. The food delivery companies have attracted antitrust scrutiny as well.

  • Oil Extends Rally With U.S. Stockpiles Expected to Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained after a U.S. industry report showed another decline in inventories of crude and gasoline, signaling a tightening market.Global benchmark Brent rose above $74, while West Texas Intermediate advanced for a fourth day. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported Tuesday that nationwide crude stockpiles fell 5.44 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the matter. Official government data will be released later Wednesday, and the dollar we

  • Adobe jumps into e-commerce payments business in challenge to Shopify

    Adobe Inc on Wednesday said it will add payment services to its e-commerce platform this year to help merchants accept credit cards and other ways of paying, deepening a rivalry with e-commerce firm Shopify Inc. Adobe started providing software to help retailers run their online stores in 2018 when it purchased Magento Commerce from private equity firm Permira for $1.68 billion. Adobe will roll out the new payment system by the end of this year in the United States and is tapping PayPal Holdings to process a variety of payment types, including credit and debit cards as well as PayPal's own payment and pay-later offerings. Until now, Adobe's e-commerce customers have had to build their own payment systems.

  • Wall Street Chiefs Meet China Officials Amid Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street executives and top Chinese regulators plan to hold a virtual meeting to discuss topics including Beijing’s market-roiling crackdown on the private sector and U.S.-China relations. The meeting on Thursday marks a resumption of the China-U.S. Financial Roundtable that was first convened in September 2018, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the gathering is private. The talks had taken a back seat amid the pandemic.Bla