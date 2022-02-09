Verusen Appoints Addy Robinson Head of People Operations, Continues Forward Growth After $25 Million Series B Funding

Verusen Appoints Addy Robinson Head of People Operations

Verusen has hired human resources leader Addy Robinson as the new Head of People Operations. The company plans to double its workforce as it looks to follow on its 10x growth in 2021 with continued hypergrowth this year.

ATLANTA, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verusen , the global supply chain innovator that provides the simplest way to manage materials for global supply chains, today announced it has hired human resources leader Addy Robinson as the new Head of People Operations for the Company.



As Head of People Operations at Verusen, Addy leads all aspects of people and culture including diversity, equity, and inclusion, and will oversee talent acquisition, onboarding, performance management, compensation, and benefits with a focus on the overall experience of Verusen employees.

Addy brings over 5 years of progressive People Operations experience. She spent nearly a decade in people-focused roles with Atlanta-based MemberClicks LLC, a membership management SaaS company. At MemberClicks, Addy led efforts in Talent Recruitment, New Employee Onboarding, Performance Management, Benefits & Payroll Administration, Personal & Professional Development, Company Service & Community Involvement, and Employee Engagement.

Personify Corp. acquired MemberClicks in December 2020, and Addy was named Director, People & Culture at Personify Corp. There, she championed projects and programming that fostered inclusivity and belonging and built processes to support teams working together.

Addy’s appointment follows the company’s recent $25 million Series B funding , led by Scale Venture Partners with participation from current investors Glasswing Ventures, Flyover Capital, Zetta Venture Partners, Forte Ventures, BMW i Ventures, and Kubera VC.

In the past year, Verusen has increased its headcount to 60+ employees with several key executive leadership appointments rounding out its management team. The company plans to double its workforce as it looks to follow on its 10x growth in 2021 with continued hypergrowth this year.

“We’re excited to have Addy join our executive team at this pivotal point in our growth cycle as we expand our investment in our people,” said Paul Noble, Verusen Founder and CEO. “We know people build great businesses. At Verusen, this is underscored by our signature ‘ GOOD HUMANS ’ core value. Our culture, recruiting process, and employee onboarding have been recognized across the industry, and Addy’s leadership will help ensure we are empowering our employees with great experiences, as we continue to simplify the way global supply chains work.”

“The opportunity to join and lead People Operations at Verusen in 2022 is a fantastic one,” said Addy Robinson, Head of People Operations, Verusen. “We are building our inclusive culture and at the same time will rapidly grow and expand our impact both locally in Atlanta and globally.”

Verusen was recently recognized by Powderkeg , a digital community, and job-matching platform, for its leadership in four categories: Top Tech Companies, Best Tech Companies to Work For, Best Remote Companies to Work For, and Companies with the Best Work-Life Balance.

Verusen’s AI-driven software brings a different approach to the supply chain industry. It helps customers make better decisions by capturing supply chain knowledge from system data and human knowledge.

For more information about career opportunities at Verusen, please visit here .

About Verusen

Verusen is a supply chain intelligence innovator focused on the digitalization of the supply ecosystem to conquer materials complexity by leveraging its advanced artificial intelligence (AI), data harmonization, and decision support to help premier global companies attain supply chain resiliency and improve their bottom lines. The company’s platform harmonizes disparate material data across legacy systems and processes while providing trusted data across the enterprise to reduce supplier and operational risk. The result is a data foundation organizations can trust to fuel digitized transformation and support related Supply Chain and Industry 4.0 initiatives. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn .

