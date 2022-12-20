U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

Verusen Named Among Top 100 Companies With Inclusive Benefits in 2022 in the Mogul Workplace Awards

Verusen
·4 min read
Verusen
Verusen

Atlanta’s supply chain AI tech company recognized for its diversity and inclusiveness with benefits for employees across the spectrum

Verusen selected as a Top 100 Company with inclusive benefits

Verusen has been recognized for its diversity and inclusiveness with benefits for employees.
Verusen has been recognized for its diversity and inclusiveness with benefits for employees.

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verusen, a leader in materials intelligence, today announced that the company has been selected as one of the Top 100 Companies with Inclusive Benefits in 2022. The award recognition was part of the Mogul Workplace Awards, organized by Mogul, a diversity-focused HR tech and recruitment firm.

Verusen’s benefits program was evaluated for its diversity-focused hiring and advancement practices, inclusive company benefits, and progressive workplace resources. The company was chosen as a top 100 company for its commitment to providing inclusive benefits that support its employees, regardless of race, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, disability status, or marital status.

In its six years, Verusen has developed a culture that values building a diverse team of good people ready to move fast, challenge the status quo, lead by example, drive change, and collaborate, enabling the well-being and aspirations of its 50+ diverse employees.

Among the many benefits that Verusen employees receive include:

  • Flexible PTO, 9 paid holidays, and office closed the last week of the year, fully paid;

  • Flexibility to choose to work from home, from the office, or on a hybrid schedule, allowing employees to do their best work where they see fit;

  • $600 annual stipend for each employee toward the cost of maintaining a home office;

  • 12 weeks of paid leave for all parental caregivers for the birth or adoption of a new child + an additional 4 weeks paid leave for birthing parents (for a total of 16 weeks) to aid in physical recovery time;

  • 10 additional weeks of paid family & medical leave that can be used in support of an immediate family member who is deployed for active military duty;

  • Mental and physical wellness benefits of 1 week, paid bereavement leave and an annual $600 wellness stipend

“At Verusen, we not only embrace inclusivity and diversity in all that we do, but we demonstrate it by offering programs and initiatives that directly impact the lives of our employees,” said Paul Noble, Verusen’s Founder & CEO. “We’re happy and honored to be recognized in Mogul’s Workplace Awards. Our “GOOD HUMANS” recruiting process and employee onboarding embodies DEI principles and a diverse, equality-based, and inclusive environment.”

Verusen holds itself accountable for advancing DEI across the organization, its communities, and partner programs through its formal, measurable DEI program. The Verusen executive team is diverse in makeup with representation of female, LGBTQ, and AAPI members and is intentionally diversified across its board members.

The company is in a long-term, strategic partnership with DEI Expert and Consultant Adriele Parker to help improve its cultural competence while identifying and disrupting systemic barriers and building equitable and inclusive spaces for all. Recent training Adriele has conducted at Verusen includes microaggression and upstander training, and an inclusive workplace workshop.

“Verusen conducts formal performance management and hiring training (interviewing) on how to fight bias, including recency bias and gender bias,” added Noble. “Through these efforts, we are able to achieve more empathy in our business, which contributes to a more collaborative approach to problem-solving and amplifying value for our employees, customers, and partners.”

About Mogul

At Mogul, our vision is to unlock the world’s greatest potential. We support diverse individuals and organizations to achieve their goals and cultivate meaningful success, through pioneering technology solutions and inclusive communities. With market-leading HR software, fast-growing executive recruitment services, and a diverse, inclusive online community of executive and board-level talent, Mogul is innovatively paving the way for diverse professionals and the companies that need them. Mogul partners with the Fortune 1000 and the world’s fastest-growing companies to attract, engage, advance, and retain top diverse talent. Long-time clients include Amazon, IBM, Nike, Hearst, Stanley Black & Decker, McKinsey, T-Mobile, and more. As a mission-driven organization, Mogul offers free community forums, low-cost events, and inclusive online communities, all designed to attract, engage, and advance top, diverse talent.

Mogul has been named one of the “100 Most Exciting Startups” by Business Insider, “Best Website for Finding Top Talent” by Inc. magazine, and “Top Website for Marketing Your Company” by Forbes.

About Verusen

Verusen is a leading Supply Chain Materials Intelligence provider focused on helping global manufacturers streamline their supply and materials management strategy. Verusen utilizes advanced data science and artificial intelligence to harmonize disparate material data across multiple enterprise systems to provide complex supply chains with material truth for supply and inventory planning and procurement intelligence. This helps organizations reduce risk, optimize working capital, and ensure production uptime to meet customer needs. The result is a foundation that organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support supply chain maturity initiatives. Headquartered in Atlanta, Verusen has been named one of Georgia’s Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn.

PR Contact:
Greg Cross
PenVine for Verusen
greg@penvine.com
+1 925 413 5327

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae0d322b-cccd-4f91-b797-7841391ad723


