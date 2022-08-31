U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,005.00
    +17.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,855.00
    +80.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,455.00
    +96.25 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,861.10
    +4.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.44
    -2.20 (-2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.40
    -13.90 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    17.92
    -0.36 (-1.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0026
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1340
    +0.0240 (+0.77%)
     

  • Vix

    26.01
    -0.20 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1648
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5030
    -0.2460 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,317.82
    -44.52 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.99
    +4.59 (+0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,280.81
    -80.82 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Verve Industrial Adds Headcount Amid Growing Demand in the OT Security Market

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verve Industrial, an endpoint management platform for operational technology and industrial control systems (OT/ICS) cybersecurity announced the addition of a Senior Solutions Consultant to its team.

Marcel Kisch, OT cybersecurity expert, joined Verve to support a global go-to-market growth strategy. Marcel's reputation and business development expertise in the OT security market provides Verve the opportunity to expand its solutions and sales strategy to markets around the world.

Marcel has accumulated over twenty years of experience in security consulting, business development, sales, and has authored and spoken on operations technology (OT) and cybersecurity topics. In previous roles, Marcel established the first of its kind critical infrastructure security review practice for KPMG Europe and developed the global OT security solution strategy for IBM. He has been a member of the government-led Industry 4.0 security workgroup for 12 years in Germany.

Verve Industrial's mission to protect critical infrastructure and industrial environments from cyber-related attacks spans from almost 30 years of ICS engineering experience. Targeted and untargeted threats emerge every day, so the need to address ICS cyber risk has never been greater. Expanding the solutions leadership team, Verve intends to continue its reach into global markets to expand adoption of securing OT systems through endpoint management.

"We are excited to have Marcel join our growing team," says John Livingston, CEO of Verve Industrial Protection. "Over the past 30 years, Verve has continued to support our industrial clients in their OT cybersecurity maturity efforts. Marcel's deep experience in this space will assist in expanding our client service worldwide."

Purpose-built to improve and simplify the reliability and security of industrial environments, the Verve Security Center is the only endpoint security platform that provides visibility and the ability to take action to remediate risks in OT/ICS environments. Enjoying a 98+% retention rate, Verve Industrial has helped its clients remediate tens of thousands of vulnerabilities and configuration errors to at least double their cybersecurity maturity.

About Verve Industrial
Verve Industrial Protection has ensured reliable and secure industrial control systems for over 25 years. Its principal offering, the Verve Security Center, is a unique, vendor-agnostic OT endpoint management platform that provides IT-OT asset inventory, vulnerability management, and the ability to remediate threats and vulnerabilities from its orchestration platform. Verve Industrial's Design-4-Defense professional services support clients in ensuring their OT environments are designed and operated in a secure manner. To learn more about Verve Industrial, please visit us at www.verveindustrial.com.

Media Contact:
Meghan Ganzer
8472876600
343652@email4pr.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verve-industrial-adds-headcount-amid-growing-demand-in-the-ot-security-market-301615351.html

SOURCE Verve Industrial

Recommended Stories

  • Where are the Chiefs on NFL’s waiver wire order?

    The #Chiefs have until 11:00 a.m. CT to submit waiver claims to the NFL.

  • 3 Stocks to Watch for in a Prospering Networking Industry

    The Zacks Computer - Networking industry players like CSCO, EXTR and DGII are poised to benefit from accelerated 5G deployment, robust demand for network security and growing prominence of smart networking.

  • A huge Chinese database of faces and vehicle license plates spilled online

    A massive Chinese database storing millions of faces and vehicle license plates was left exposed on the internet for months before it quietly disappeared in August. While its contents might seem unremarkable for China, where facial recognition is routine and state surveillance is ubiquitous, the sheer size of the exposed database is staggering. At its peak the database held over 800 million records, representing one of the biggest known data security lapses of the year by scale, second to a massive data leak of 1 billion records from a Shanghai police database in June.

  • Can Ethereum Out-Engineer the Censors by 'Shuttering' the Beacon Chain?

    Ethereum’s developers are realizing censorship is not a problem that can just be coded away. This piece is originally from Valid Points, CoinDesk's weekly newsletter, breaking down Ethereum’s evolution and its impact on crypto markets.

  • Microsoft Changes European Cloud-License Terms After Complaints

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. outlined planned changes to the terms of its software licensing agreements, following complaints to antitrust regulators from some European cloud-computing service providers that the company’s practices put rivals at a competitive disadvantage.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosMikhail Gorbachev, S

  • Corning to establish 250-job manufacturing plant in Gilbert

    Corning, a major manufacturing company based in New York state, is establishing a new facility in Gilbert to build optical fiber. The company will also work with local educators to ensure a workforce is ready to staff up the forthcoming site.

  • The cloud computing giants are vying to protect their fat profits

    Amazon, Google and Microsoft are all offering higher-end, stickier services

  • Stocks Dive For Truth Social SPAC Amid Merger Delay

    It's one thing after another for Donald Trump's problem-plagued Truth Social.

  • Corning to build new Arizona optical cable factory ahead of U.S. broadband push

    Corning Inc announced plans on Tuesday to build a new optical cable manufacturing plant in Arizona as the U.S. government moves to award $42 billion to expand broadband to millions of unserved Americans. The factory in Gilbert, Arizona, expected to open in 2024, will help supply AT&T, the largest U.S. fiber internet provider, the companies' chief executives said in a joint interview with Reuters. Chief Executive Wendell Weeks said the factory was the latest in a series of investments the company has made in fiber and cable making totaling more than $500 million since 2020 to nearly double Corning's supply capacity and followed extensive talks with AT&T about its demand.

  • Market for Compound Ether Token ‘Frozen’ After Code Bug Kills Price Feed

    Compound points to faulty code in a recent addition to the protocol as the problem and said a solution is days away.

  • S. Korean City Busan Taps FTX to Develop Crypto Exchange, Promote Blockchain Businesses

    Busan aims to position itself as a blockchain hub in the coming years and signed on crypto exchange Binance for similar efforts last week.

  • Twitter planned to build an OnlyFans clone, but CSAM issues reportedly derailed the plan

    Employees claimed the company isn't doing enough to tackle harmful sexual content, according to The Verge.

  • Elon Musk is trying to stall his Twitter trial by a month

    Elon Musk's lawyers today filed a motion to delay his trial against Twitter by a month, arguing they need more time to process information from whistleblower Peiter Zatko, the former head of security at Twitter. Musk's legal team is attempting to amend its counterclaims against Twitter.

  • FTC sues data broker Kochava for sale of people's sensitive location data, including visits to reproductive health clinics

    The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Monday announced it has filed a lawsuit against data broker Kochava Inc. for selling geolocation data from "hundreds of millions of mobile devices," it says, which could be used to trace the movements of individuals including those to and from sensitive locations. This personal and private information could expose people to "threats of stigma, stalking, discrimination, job loss, and even physical violence," the FTC explained in a press release. The suit aims to halt Kochava's data collection practices involving sensitive geolocation data and will request that the company delete the data it has already collected.

  • The Shiba Inu Ecosystem: A Quick Guide

    One of the biggest strengths of memecoins is their active communities, which make them a more reasonable investment than many people think.

  • DeFi Platform RedStone Raises Nearly $7M to Improve Connectivity Between Blockchains, Real-World Data

    The company aims to make interoperability between blockchains and external data sources faster and more affordable.

  • FBI Asks DeFi Platforms to Increase Security Measures, Warns Crypto Investors Against Vulnerabilities

    The warning comes after a slew of DeFi hacks this year, which has led to investors losing billions of dollars worth of crypto.

  • Why Crypto Should Support the American Data Privacy and Protection Act

    A code-first approach to consumer privacy could be bolstered by legislative initiatives.

  • Let's Unlock Why Data Privacy Is a Key Investing Theme

    When we recently discussed thematics and the AAP portfolio, among the mix of themes was Data Privacy and Digital Identity. Data privacy and digital identity relates to companies providing the tools and services that verify authorized users and safeguard personal data privacy. Nearly half of the survey respondents for Cisco's 2021 Consumer Privacy Survey felt they were unable to protect their personal data today, and the top reason cited is that companies aren't being clear about how they are using this data.

  • Inflation-Scarred Consumers Fire Up Turkey’s Economy by Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91Elon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesTurkey’s economy lurched forward at a faster rate than expected, as the highest inflation in 24 years prompted consumers to bring forward purchases i