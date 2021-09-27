U.S. markets open in 2 hours 39 minutes

Verve Therapeutics to Participate in the Chardan Virtual 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Verve Therapeutics
·2 min read
In this article:
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verve Therapeutics, a biotech company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease with single-course gene editing medicines, today announced that Sekar Kathiresan, M.D., co-founder and chief executive officer and Andrew Bellinger, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer and chief medical officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the Chardan Virtual 5th Annual Genetics Medicines Conference on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Dr. Kathiresan will also participate in a panel titled, “Genetic Medicines: The Ongoing Emergence of the Heart as a Target Tissue Panel” on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.vervetx.com. The webcast will be archived for 60 days following the presentation.

About Verve Therapeutics
Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERV) is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s initial two programs target PCSK9 and ANGPTL3, genes that have been extensively validated as targets for lowering blood lipids such as low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), a root cause of cardiovascular disease. Verve’s lead product candidate, VERVE-101, is designed to turn off the PCSK9 gene in the liver in order to disrupt blood PCSK9 protein production and thereby reduce blood LDL-C levels, with the goal of reducing a patient’s risk for cardiovascular disease. VERVE-101, currently in IND-enabling studies, is being developed initially for the treatment of patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, a potentially fatal genetic heart disease. For more information, please visit www.VerveTx.com.

Media Contact
Gina Nugent, 617-460-3579
Ten Bridge Communications
gina@tenbridgecommunications.com

Investor Contact
Monique Allaire
THRUST Strategic Communications
monique@thrustsc.com


