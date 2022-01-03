U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

Verve Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Verve Therapeutics
·1 min read
In this article:
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verve Therapeutics, a biotech company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease with single-course gene editing medicines, today announced that Sekar Kathiresan, M.D., co-founder and chief executive officer, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.vervetx.com. The webcast will be archived for 60 days following the presentation.

About Verve Therapeutics
Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERV) is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s initial two programs target PCSK9 and ANGPTL3, genes that have been extensively validated as targets for lowering blood lipids such as low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), a root cause of cardiovascular disease. Verve’s lead product candidate, VERVE-101, is designed to permanently turn off the PCSK9 gene in the liver in order to disrupt blood PCSK9 protein production and thereby durably reduce blood LDL-C levels, with the goal of reducing a patient’s risk for cardiovascular disease. VERVE-101, currently in IND-enabling studies, is being developed initially for the treatment of patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, a potentially fatal genetic heart disease. For more information, please visit www.VerveTx.com.

Media Contact
Gina Nugent, 617-460-3579
Ten Bridge Communications
gina@tenbridgecommunications.com

Investor Contact
Monique Allaire
THRUST Strategic Communications
monique@thrustsc.com


