Verve Tumbles After Pausing Gene-Editing Trial on Safety Issues

(Bloomberg) -- Verve Therapeutics Inc. shares tumbled in premarket trading after it cited safety concerns for pausing enrollment in a study of its gene-editing treatment for people with high cholesterol, delivering a setback to the promising new field of medicine.

The Boston, Massachusetts-based company said the experimental approach lowered cholesterol levels in the first five participants who received a certain dose in the early-stage study, but the sixth developed abnormal liver enzymes and thrombocytopenia, a condition involving low blood platelet counts. The shares fell as much as 38% before US markets opened Tuesday.

Verve attributed the lab abnormalities, which resolved in a few days, to lipid nanoparticles, or tiny balls of fat, used to deliver the treatment, and said it would prioritize development of a second treatment using a different method.

That study has been cleared for clinical trials by regulators in the UK and Canada and is expected to start in the second quarter of this year, Verve said in a statement Tuesday.

The news is a setback for Verve, which aims to create a one-time treatment to prevent heart attacks by altering a cholesterol-raising gene. It’s one of a handful of closely-watched companies in the burgeoning field of gene editing, which makes permanent changes in human DNA to treat — and potentially cure — diseases.

