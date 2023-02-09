U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

Very acceptable profit and development

Skjern Bank A/S
·1 min read

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                   Skjern, 9 February 2023

Nikolaj Plads 6

1007 København K

Annoncement 1/2023

Very acceptable profit and development

  • Profit before tax of DKK 191.1 million

  • Equity yielded interest of 15.0 % before tax

  • Core earnings of DKK 233.6 million, compared with DKK 175.6 million in 2021

  • Exchange rate adjustments of DKK -30.8 million compared with DKK 20.2 million in 2021

  • Net interest and fee income increased by 21.7 % to DKK 463.7 million

  • Impairment of DKK 2.7 million including increase in management estimate of DKK 20 million to DKK 70 million

  • Lending increased by 15.8 % and amounts to DKK 5,464 million and deposits increased by 11.6 % and amount to DKK 7,840

  • Satisfactory capital ratio of 23.1 % and individual solvency requirements of 9.8 %

  • Proposal of DKK 3 per share, corresponding to 19.2 % of profit after tax for the year

  • Profit before tax for 2023 is expected to be in the range of DKK 210 – 250 million


Kind regards

Skjern Bank

Hans Ladekjær Jeppesen                   Per Munck

Chairman of the Board                      Director


Questions should be directed to Director Per Munck by phone at +45 21 73 30 04.

Attachment


