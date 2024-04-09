Very boss exits as lenders circle Barclay family’s retail empire

Lionel Desclée was picked out for the job of chief executive in 2022 by former Very chair Dirk Van den Berghe

The chief executive of Very Group has quit after less than two years in the job, as lenders circle the Barclay family’s retail empire.

Lionel Desclée’s exit comes just weeks after US private equity firm Carlyle and Abu Dhabi-based IMI provided Very with a £125m investment lifeline, securing board seats in the process.

He will be replaced by veteran retailer Robbie Feather, the former boss of luxury department store chain Fenwick, who has been internally promoted from the role of retail managing director.

Mr Desclée’s departure was announced by the company on Tuesday April 9, as bosses said he stepped down to “pursue new opportunities”.

The Belgian was picked out in 2022 by former Very chair Dirk Van den Berghe, who resigned in February following the cash injection from Carlyle and Sheikh Mansour’s International Media Investments.

It marks the latest change among the senior ranks at Very, with the retailer’s ownership under increasing scrutiny amid financial strain across the Barclay family’s sprawling network of businesses, including The Telegraph.

Aidan Barclay, the eldest son of Sir David, has recently taken an increasingly active role in the retailer by becoming chairman.

During Mr Desclée’s tenure, it is understood he sought to distance the day-to-day running of the business from Very’s ownership. However, recent developments have made this challenge harder.

Concerns over Very’s ownership have been ongoing ever since cracks in the Barclay family’s business empire started to show, triggered by the seizure of The Telegraph by Lloyds Banking Group last year.

While the Barclays have since regained control of the newspaper after repaying debts with new borrowing, mostly provided by Sheikh Mansour, the family has been relinquishing control of assets elsewhere.

As well as giving up a degree of control at Very in exchange for new funds, the Barclay family abandoned ownership of parcel courier Yodel in February.

The latest funds provided by Carlyle and IMI have meant Very’s debt pile has climbed above £2.5bn, with the company swinging to a £2m half-year loss from May to December 2023, down from profits of £2.1m a year earlier.

Bosses blamed a jump in finance costs, which rose from £70.4m to £96.9m.

Following Mr Desclée’s departure and the appointment of Mr Feather, Aidan Barclay said: “Robbie has proven to be an outstanding retail leader, both at The Very Group and throughout his career.

“He understands our business intimately and has a strong track record of transformation and growth. He is the perfect person to lead the next stage of The Very Group’s development.”

Mr Desclée added: “It has been a privilege to lead this innovative and committed team in delighting our customers. I am proud of our achievements and believe that under Robbie’s leadership, the company will continue to succeed.”

