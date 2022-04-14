U.S. markets open in 9 hours 2 minutes

Very Finance – Launches Crypto’s Secure Auto-staking DeFi Project

Very Finance
·3 min read

Very Finance is building auto-staking & auto-compounding protocol.

Very Finance is building auto-staking & auto-compounding protocol.

NEW YORK, NY , April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Very Finance is building auto-staking & auto-compounding protocol. Very Finance has professional team members specializing in finance and provides a decentralized financial asset which rewards users with a sustainable fixed compound interest model through use of its unique VAP protocol.

Investors around the world are looking for low-risk-high-yield returns in a booming wave within the technology sector of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and it has come to our view that cryptocurrency in general is opening up new opportunities across the whole financial industry.

Very Insurance Fund (VIF) provides a decentralized financial asset which rewards users with a sustainable model through VAP protocol.

The VIF Auto-Staking Protocol (VAP for short) is a new financial protocol that makes staking easier, more efficient and awards VERY token holders the highest stable returns in crypto.

The VIF serves as an insurance fund to achieve price stability and long term sustainability. VERY is the native token which interest rebase rewards are paid. Every token holder automatically receives interest every 5 minutes just for holding VERY tokens in their own wallet.

VERY is fully accessible via blockchain and the BSC network. The VIF Auto-Staking Protocol is a new financial protocol that makes staking easier, more efficient and awards VERY token holders the highest stable returns in crypto.

VAP gives the VERY token automatic staking and compounding features, and the high Fixed APY in the market at 489638% for the first 12 months. VIF is focused on DeFi innovation that creates benefits and value for VERY token holders. VAP protocol that is used within the VERY token grants exceptional benefits for holders of VERY.

Very Insurance Fund Protocol has automatic token burn system which prevents circulating supply getting out of hand and becoming unmanageable. The system burns 2.5% out of all VERY market transaction. 2.5% of all VERY traded are burnt in the Fire Pit. The more that is traded, the more get put into the fire causing the fire pit to grow in size reducing the circulating supply and keeping the VERY protocol stable.

Very Finance is very secure by avoiding flash crash through price stability, while achieving long term sustainability and future growth of the VERY Protocol with greatly reducing downside risk.

For more information, the official Discord account of the project provides useful details. The whitepaper of the project, accessible on the website also gives concrete elements of the operation of Very Insurance Fund.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VeryFinance_

Discord: https://discord.gg/tbDEtStXXx

Medium: https://veryfinanceofficial.medium.com/

Website: https://very.finance/#/

Telegram Announcement: https://t.me/VeryFinance

Contact:

Vincent Ko

marketing(at)very.finance

+60169150689

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. If there is any issue about the press release, please contact themediacontact@gmail.com.


Attachment


