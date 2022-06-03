U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.75
    -25.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,095.00
    -128.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,760.75
    -133.00 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,889.40
    -7.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.14
    +0.27 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.80
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.17 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.44
    -0.25 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2561
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1030
    +0.2330 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,748.79
    -359.98 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    643.71
    -2.92 (-0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

THE VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY INC. CLOSES USD $6.5 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VGFC

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: OSI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it  has closed its previously announced private placement for gross proceeds of approximately USD$6,500,000 (the "Offering").

The Very Good Food Company Inc. Logo (CNW Group/The Very Good Food Company Inc.)
The Very Good Food Company Inc. Logo (CNW Group/The Very Good Food Company Inc.)

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 13,100,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a purchase price of US$0.20 per Share, 19,400,000 common share equivalents ("Common Share Equivalents") which entitle the holder to purchase 19,400,000 Shares at a price of $0.0001 per Common Share and 32,500,000 warrants ("Warrants") to purchase 32,500,000 Shares at a price of US$0.2582 per Share. The Warrants are exercisable for a period of five years from issuance. The Shares, Common Share Equivalents, Warrants and Shares issuable upon exercise of the Common Share Equivalents and Warrants are collectively referred to as "Securities" in this news release.

The terms of the Warrants and the Common Share Equivalents restrict the holder's ability to exercise if, upon exercise the holder would beneficially own in excess of 9.99% of the number of the Company's Shares outstanding immediately after giving effect to the exercise.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent (the "Placement Agent") for the Offering. The Placement Agent received a cash commission equal to 5.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering.

"This financing provides us with additional runway as we continue to aggressively implement our rightsizing and optimizing initiatives.  We will continue to dedicate our efforts to creating a path to profitability and to transitioning VERY GOOD into a company that can live up to its product and brand reputation," said Matt Hall, the Company's Interim Co-Chief Executive Officer.

The Securities sold in the Offering have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws as of the time of issuance and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The Company has agreed to file one or more registration statements with the SEC registering the resale of the Securities within thirty (30) days of the date of the securities purchase agreement and must use commercially reasonable efforts to cause a registration statement to be declared effective under the Securities Act of 1933 within forty five (45) days of the date of the securities purchase agreement (or, in the event of a "full review" by the SEC, within seventy five (75) days of the date of the securities purchase agreement).

No securities were offered or sold to Canadian residents in connection with the Offering. The securities are inscribed with a legend such that they are not able to be resold in Canada or to a Canadian resident, before October 3, 2022.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release shall not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities offered were not registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

About The Very Good Food Company Inc.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company that produces nutritious and delicious plant-based meat and cheese products under VERY GOOD's core brands: The Very Good Butchers and The Very Good Cheese Co. www.verygoodfood.com.

OUR MISSION IS LOFTY BUT BEAUTIFULLY SIMPLE: GET MILLIONS TO RETHINK THEIR FOOD CHOICES WHILE HELPING THEM DO THE WORLD A WORLD OF GOOD. BY OFFERING PLANT-BASED FOOD OPTIONS SO DELICIOUS AND NUTRITIOUS, WE'RE HELPING THIS KIND OF DIET BECOME THE NORM.

ON BEHALF OF THE VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY INC.

Matthew Hall
Interim Co-Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (collectively referred to as "forward-looking information"), for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "plans", "proposed", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes but is not limited to; use of the net proceeds from the Offering and Very Good's intention to obtain an effective registration statement from the SEC registering the resale of the Securities and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect including, but not limited to, material assumptions with respect to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to manage recent personnel changes; and the Company's ability to successfully execute on its updated business strategy outlined in its most recently filed interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022, which is available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov. The Company's ability to execute on its strategy may also depend on the Company's ability to accurately forecast customer demand for its products and manage its inventory levels, continued demand for VERY GOOD's products, continued growth of the popularity of meat alternatives and the plant-based food industry, no material deterioration in general business and economic conditions, the successful placement of VERY GOOD's products in retail stores, the Company's ability to remain listed on the Nasdaq, VERY GOOD's ability to successfully enter new markets, VERY GOOD's ability to obtain necessary production equipment and human resources as needed, VERY GOOD's relationship with its suppliers, distributors and third-party logistics providers, and management's ability to position VERY GOOD competitively. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because VERY GOOD can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of VERY GOOD to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information include, among others, the impact of, uncertainties and risks associated with negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain and grow operations, limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends, competition, risks relating to the availability of raw materials, risks relating to regulation on social media, expansion of facilities, risks related to credit facilities, dependence on senior management and key personnel, availability of labor, general business risk and liability, regulation of the food industry, change in laws, regulations and guidelines, compliance with laws, risks related to third party logistics providers, unfavorable publicity or consumer perception, increased costs as a result of being a United States public company, product liability and product recalls, risks related to intellectual property, risks relating to co-manufacturing, risks related to expansion into the United States; risks related to our acquisition strategy, taxation risks, difficulties with forecasts, management of growth and litigation as well as the risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks faced by VERY GOOD, please refer to VERY GOOD's most recent Annual Information Form filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com and as an exhibit to the Form 20-F filed with the SEC on May 26, 2022 and available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release. VERY GOOD undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

None of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, TSX Venture Exchange, the SEC or any other securities regulator has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

None of the Nasdaq, the TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), the SEC or any other securities regulator accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information, please contact:
Apollo Relations
Email: invest@verygoodbutchers.com
Phone: +1 855-472-9841

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-very-good-food-company-inc-closes-usd-6-5-million-private-placement-301560893.html

SOURCE The Very Good Food Company Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Nowhere else to go but up’ — Jim Cramer likes these 3 mega-cap tech stocks that have been soundly shellacked in 2022

    These big names are down — but certainly not out.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: 'Super Bad' Elon Musk Warning Hits Tesla; Market Rally Awaits Jobs Report

    Dow Jones futures: Tesla stock fell Friday as Elon Musk reportedly wants to cut 10% of staff. The May jobs report looms for the market rally.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 20-for-1 Split

    Amazon stock is working on its sixth straight daily rally ahead of its 20-for-1 stock split. Here's what the charts say now.

  • Turning Point Stock Doubles After Bristol Myers Announces Takeover. It’s the Latest Biotech Deal.

    The pharma giant said it would pay $76 a share for the biotech stock, up from Thursday's close of $34.16.

  • Microsoft lowers guidance, Ford to add 6,000 more jobs, Block partners with Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to industry stories, including Ford's moves to create jobs as it rolls out increased EV production.

  • Elon Musk Wants to Cut Tesla Staff by 10%. What That Says About EV Demand.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a 'super bad feeling' about the economy, according to a report from Reuters.

  • Here Are 6 Stocks That Pay a Lot in Dividends and Have Solid Yields. And Microsoft and Apple.

    Exxon Mobil, PepsiCo, and JPMorgan Chase are among the biggest payers of dividends in absolute dollars, and they have solid yields to boot. Then there’s Apple and Microsoft.

  • Why Palantir Stock Popped on Thursday

    Shares of big data-for-defense company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) soared in Thursday trading after the defense contractor announced that the U.S. Space Systems Command -- a division of the U.S. Space Force -- has awarded it a big follow-on contract for Battle Management Command, Control, and Communications (BMC3). Palantir stock is up a solid 10% as of 1:20 p.m. ET in response. Palantir says its contract has it providing data-as-a-service (DaaS) to the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, and NORAD-NORTHCOM (North American Aerospace Defense Command and the U.S. Northern Command), helping "to integrate, clean, share, and leverage data to help make decisions on personnel management, strategic and operational planning, cross-space situational awareness, and collaboration across combatant commands."

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Realty Income 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Made In Dividends

    One of the most popular real estate investment trusts (REITs) among institutional and retail investors is Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O), and for good reason. The stock has produced a total return of 7.48% over the past 12 months compared to -0.3% for the S&P 500. The company is also one of only a few REITs that pays a monthly dividend and it currently has an attractive yield of 4.34%. How much would that monthly dividend have added up to if you invested $1,000 into Realty Income five years ago? O

  • Goldman’s Waldron Warns of Unprecedented Economic Shocks, Echoing Dimon

    (Bloomberg) -- A top Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive echoed Jamie Dimon’s pessimistic tone, warning of tougher times ahead amid a string of shocks rattling the global economy. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Stocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets WrapFed Starts Experiment

  • China Sentences Ex-City Party Chief to Death With Reprieve

    (Bloomberg) -- China has sentenced a former Communist Party city chief and securities regulator to death with a two-year reprieve for bribery and insider trading, state broadcaster CCTV reported.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutTesla Pauses Hiring, Musk Says Need to Cut Staff by 10%: ReutersApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneS

  • RH post huge earnings beat, guidance weighs on stock

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at RH's after hours Q1 earnings report.

  • Warren Buffett Has a "Hidden" $6.3 Billion Portfolio: Here's What's in It

    Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filing doesn't tell the full story about Buffett's company's investment holdings.

  • Two suitors submit bids for Kohl's: Wall Street Journal

    The board at Kohl’s Corp. is expected to meet in the coming days to review takeover bids from private-equity firm Sycamore Partners and Franchise Group Inc., according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Popped on Thursday

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) took a turn for the worse Thursday morning, falling 2.3% in the first five minutes after the market opened. A car emerges from Nio's Power Swap battery-swapping station. The 7,000-plus cars sold in a month is better than Nio's performance a year ago, and better than April, but it doesn't hold a candle to what Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is capable of producing at its Shanghai Gigafactory: as many as 2,600 cars a day at peak capacity.

  • Jim Cramer Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 stocks that received bullish comments from Jim Cramer recently. You can skip the discussion on Jim Cramer’s history and investment philosophy and go directly go to Jim Cramer Loves These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is the man behind CNBC Investing Club and the host of CNBC […]

  • ‘It is like watching a plane crash’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Amazon Stock: Our ‘Best Idea,’ Says J.P. Morgan

    Much has been made of the headwinds the ecommerce segment has come up against in recent times. Continued supply chain and inflationary pressures amidst slowing consumer discretionary spending and the impact of the economy’s reopening have all impeded the sector’s growth. And as was evident in a disappointing Q1 report, Amazon (AMZN) has felt the pinch too. J.P. Morgan’s Doug Anmuth thinks the macro headwinds will still have a large part to play in Q2 – particularly in the first half – yet as com

  • TipRanks: 2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks to Ride Out the Market Volatility

    We’ve seen heavy losses in leading stock indexes since early January. The S&P 500 has fallen 13% year-to-date, and the NASDAQ’s 24% drop has pushed that tech-heavy index into bear-market territory. But the past couple of weeks have driven home the lesson that market volatility is the true ruling factor in 2022. Heading into the Memorial Day long holiday weekend, there was a sustained gain as stocks across the board posted gains and the indexes showed a full week of solid increases after 7 weeks

  • Why Moderna and Pfizer Lagged the Market Today

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), for many the top two coronavirus stocks on the market, were both eclipsed by the S&P 500 index on Thursday. Moderna suffered a more than 2% decline, and Pfizer inched up only 0.6%, against the index's nearly 2% gain on the day. The culprit was discouraging news from Moderna.