U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,481.15
    -43.97 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,496.51
    -144.67 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,888.82
    -315.35 (-2.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.94
    -29.11 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.02
    -4.94 (-4.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.60
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0904
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    +0.0530 (+2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3073
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7680
    +0.1780 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,885.80
    -2,036.07 (-4.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.31
    -36.04 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

The Very Good Food Company Reschedules its 4th Quarter Conference Call to Thursday April 14, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VGFC
  • VERY

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: OSI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, is moving its fourth quarter earnings call that was scheduled for today to Thursday April 14, 2022 at 1:30 pm PT at which time, the call will also include a business and management update.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. Logo (CNW Group/The Very Good Food Company Inc.)
The Very Good Food Company Inc. Logo (CNW Group/The Very Good Food Company Inc.)

In light of the management changes that were announced on Monday; the creation of the Executive Committee; and the implementation of cost improvement measures, the Company needs additional time to complete our analysis and prepare communication to be able to address the questions of shareholders and other stakeholders. We thank you for your patience.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-877-425-9470

Toll / International: 1-201-389-0878

* Participants should request The Very Good Food Company Fourth Quarter Earnings Call.

The call will be available via webcast on VERY GOOD's investor page of the Company website at www.verygoodfood.com/investors until April 30, 2022. Participants who would like to ask a question during the live Q&A must login via webcast.

Please visit the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available on VERY GOOD's investor page approximately two hours after the conference call has ended.

About The Very Good Food Company Inc.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company that produces nutritious and delicious plant-based meat and cheese products under VERY GOOD's core brands: The Very Good Butchers and The Very Good Cheese Co. www.verygoodfood.com.

OUR MISSION IS LOFTY, BADASS BUT BEAUTIFULLY SIMPLE: GET MILLIONS TO RETHINK THEIR FOOD CHOICES WHILE HELPING THEM DO THE WORLD A WORLD OF GOOD. BY OFFERING PLANT-BASED FOOD OPTIONS SO DELICIOUS AND NUTRITIOUS, WE'RE HELPING THIS KIND OF DIET BECOME THE NORM.

ON BEHALF OF THE VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY INC

Ana Silva
President and Interim CFO

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (collectively referred to as "forward-looking information"), for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "plans", "proposed", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes, but is not limited to the timing for the rescheduled earnings call and the matters to be addressed at the call. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect including, but not limited to, material assumptions with respect to the Company's ability to successfully implement the cost improvement measures and achieve their intended benefits, the availability of sufficient financing on reasonable terms or at all to fund VERY GOOD's capital and operating requirements, the Company's ability to accurately forecast customer demand for its products and manage its inventory levels, continued demand for VERY GOOD's products, continued growth of the popularity of meat alternatives and the plant-based food industry, no material deterioration in general business and economic conditions, the successful placement of VERY GOOD's products in retail stores, the Company's ability to remain listed on the Nasdaq, VERY GOOD's ability to successfully enter new markets and manage its international expansion, VERY GOOD's ability to obtain necessary production equipment and human resources as needed, VERY GOOD's relationship with its suppliers, distributors and third-party logistics providers, and management's ability to position VERY GOOD competitively. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because VERY GOOD can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of VERY GOOD to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information include, among others, the impact of, uncertainties and risks associated with negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain and grow operations, limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends, competition, risks relating to the availability of raw materials, risks relating to regulation on social media, expansion of facilities, risks related to credit facilities, dependence on senior management and key personnel, availability of labour, general business risk and liability, regulation of the food industry, change in laws, regulations and guidelines, compliance with laws, risks related to third party logistics providers, unfavorable publicity or consumer perception, increased costs as a result of being a United States public company, product liability and product recalls, risks related to intellectual property, risks relating to co-manufacturing, risks related to expansion into the United States; risks related to our acquisition strategy, taxation risks, difficulties with forecasts, management of growth and litigation as well as the risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks faced by VERY GOOD, please refer to VERY GOOD's most recent Annual Information Form filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com and as an exhibit to the Form 6-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2022 and available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release. VERY GOOD undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

None of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, TSX Venture Exchange, the SEC or any other securities regulator has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. None of the Nasdaq, the TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), the SEC or any other securities regulator accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-very-good-food-company-reschedules-its-4th-quarter-conference-call-to-thursday-april-14-2022-301519412.html

SOURCE The Very Good Food Company Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded close to 9% lower today as of 1 p.m. ET, as the broader market evaluates upcoming moves from the Federal Reserve. Upstart also received some positive sentiment from Wall Street today. Rising bond yields and trying to figure out how quickly the Fed may shrink its massive balance sheet has investors concerned today, particularly after Fed Governor Lael Brainard's comments yesterday.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks All Just Crashed

    What happened What went up just came back down. Yesterday was a banner day for cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), each of which sailed away with stock market gains -- boosted by Carnival's announcement of its "busiest booking week in the company's history.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Again Today

    Comments made by a Fed official this week have many investors a bit more bearish about growth stocks.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing March Stocks?

    While the broad market finally started to move higher again last month, plenty of familiar stocks continued to move lower, adding to January's and February's losses. Smart investors know this weakness translates into opportunity, of course. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average's (DJINDICES: ^DJI) three biggest losers from March, as well as a decision on whether they are buys as a result of their recent pullbacks.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Slumped 11%

    In a note covered on TheFly.com this morning, analysts at Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lithium Americas stock by 18%, to $40 per share. Lithium Americas stock is well positioned heading into Q2, predicted the analyst, as prices for lithium supply are improving. Thanks to the administration's promise to support lithium companies in general (and Lithium Americas in particular, whose Thacker Pass project is the lithium mining project closest to completion here in the U.S.), Lithium Americas stock went on a terrific run last week, gaining more than 18%.

  • Tilray stock jumps on earnings, upbeat guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss third quarter earnings for Tilray.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Tesla Stock Fell Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Shares of the electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 5% today as investors digested the news that the Federal Reserve may act more aggressively toward curbing inflation than some investors had anticipated. Adding to the drop was the fact that Tesla investors just learned yesterday that the company's CEO Elon Musk is now Twitter's largest shareholder and that Musk is joining the social media company's board. The combination of those two bits of news sent Tesla's stock tumbling, but is the market overreacting?

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • Could The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    The big shareholder groups in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) have power over the company. Insiders often own a...

  • This Energy Company Is Set to Thrive Amid the EV Boom

    Oil and gas companies are working on ways to grow even as one of their largest markets -- the transport segment -- is moving away from fossil fuels. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) seems to be particularly well placed to continue growing amid the electric vehicle (EV) boom. Enterprise Products Partners has a long history of financial discipline, which allowed the company to grow and expand its operations steadily.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Workhorse Stocks Plunged Today

    With the Nasdaq Composite index dropping by more than 2.5% today, it's not surprising to see many growth stocks taking a beating. Three not-yet-profitable electric vehicle makers fit the bill as speculative growth stocks.

  • Novavax Guides To At Least $4 Billion In 2022 Sales — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is Novavax stock a buy on expectations for at least $4 billion in sales this year? Is NVAX stock a buy right now?

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • 8 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund

    In this article, we discuss 8 best energy stocks to buy according to Stuart Zimmer’s hedge fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zimmer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund. Stuart Zimmer started his career as […]

  • Why Gogo Stock Took Off Today

    Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) shareholders beat the market on Wednesday as the stock gained 15% at the open before settling to an 8% increase by 1:15 p.m. EDT. It was powered by news that Gogo's stock is about to join an important index. S&P Dow Jones Indices announced late on Tuesday that Gogo will join the S&P SmallCap 600 index fund on Friday, April 8.

  • Rivian reports Q1 electric vehicle production, guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Rivian.