U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.21
    +19.06 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,583.57
    +87.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,897.30
    +8.48 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.80
    -7.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.72
    +0.69 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.70
    -3.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3074
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9900
    +0.1900 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,560.26
    -188.13 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.54
    +8.88 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

New very-high-sensitivity rapid antigen test kits hit Australian market

·2 min read

New COVID-19 Medriva Rapid Antigen Test kits with very high- sensitivity now available in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medriva; https://medriva.com, a leading global manufacturer of COVID-19 testing and vaccination products, announced the Australian availability of its "very-high-sensitivity" Medriva Rapid Antigen Test Kits, following recent approval by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). With a sensitivity of 95%, specificity of 99.9%, and the ability to detect all known Omicron variants, the Medriva kits are among the best on the market and are offered at a fraction of the cost of competing products.

Medriva Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kit
Medriva Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kit

Australian government agencies, healthcare providers, businesses and consumers can order Medriva Rapid Antigen Test Kits via Medriva's website. They will soon be available via Amazon.com.au and at leading Australian pharmacies and retailers.

Gurbaksh Chahal, chief executive and founder of Medriva's parent company, ProcureNet, said: "Widespread access to fast and affordable COVID-19 testing is crucial as Australia moves into flu season, and as cases of the new BA 2.2 sub-variant appear to be growing in NSW and Queensland. We are pleased to be able to support Australians' return to normal life after a challenging couple of years of lockdowns and restrictions."

Medriva was established in 2020 by global commodities manufacturing platform, ProcureNet, in response to the urgent worldwide need for COVID-19 testing and vaccination equipment. Medriva rapidly scaled production to supply the World Health Organisation, Pan American Health Organisation, UNICEF, Health Canada, Ministero della Difesa, Sinovac and many other global public, private and not-for-profit institutions. Since its launch, Medriva has aided over 1 billion vaccinations. Production is expected to double to 2 billion in 2022, accounting for 20% of all COVID-19 vaccinations administered worldwide.

About Medriva

Founded by serial entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, Medriva; https://medriva.com manufactures and distributes in vitro diagnostics and injection and infusion products, utilising parent company ProcureNet's technology to rapidly scale its global manufacturing capabilities. Medriva's Injections & Infusions division is on track to produce over two billion auto-disabled syringes for multinational clients including PAHO, UNICEF, WHO, and health ministries of more than twenty countries across Asia, Europe & Oceania.

Medriva also manufactures rapid antigen test kits that detect SARS-COV-2 pathogens. The test kits detect both Omicron and Delta variants and have one of the highest sensitivity and specificity in the marketplace. Medriva's rapid test kits are available in thirty countries, with sales exceeding 300 million units.

SOURCE Medriva

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna, BioNTech Dive As Israel Study Looks Bearish On Fourth Covid Shot

    Vaccine stocks toppled Wednesday after an Israeli study suggested immunity wanes quickly following a second Covid booster shot.

  • Protection against COVID-19 infection improves after fourth vaccine dose but wanes quickly: study

    A new study in Israel has found that the fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine improves protection against infection and severe COVID-19; however, protection against confirmed infection appears to be short-lived. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday, found that the effectiveness against COVID-19 infection in the fourth week after…

  • Are your backyard chickens at risk from the avian flu? Here’s what to know.

    The highly pathogenic bird flu is rapidly fatal. Here’s how to protect your birds, how to spot symptoms and how to report cases.

  • The New COVID Variant Will Surge in These States, Expert Says

    The rate of daily new COVID cases in the U.S. has come down drastically since the Omicron surge reached its peak in mid-January. But after dropping for nearly three months, the national daily infection average has plateaued at around 30,000 over the past two weeks, according to data from The New York Times. Now, experts warn that the highly contagious BA.2 Omicron subvariant could cause cases to surge again, with certain states bearing the brunt early on. Read on to see which areas could see ano

  • Two COVID Variants Just Combined Into a ‘Frankenstein’ Virus

    Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily BeastThe first subvariant of Omicron, the latest major variant of the novel coronavirus, was bad. BA.1 drove record cases and hospitalizations in many countries starting last fall.The second subvariant, BA.2, was worse in some countries—setting new records for daily cases across China and parts of Europe.Now BA.1 and BA.2 have combined to create a third subvariant. XE, as it’s known, is a “recombinant”—the product of two viruses interacting “Frankenstein”

  • Colds, flu and allergies are increasing as mask mandates lift, say experts

    As the masks come off, experts say that cases of colds, the flu and seasonal allergies are increasing. Here’s how to protect your health.

  • Here's where Larimer County stands with COVID case rates and vaccine rates

    Wondering what the COVID-19 case rate is in Larimer County? Looking for current vaccine rates? We made some charts to help.

  • Dr. Fauci Says Herd Immunity Is ‘Unattainable’ for COVID-19

    Anthony Fauci, M.D., explains in a new article why herd immunity may be impossible to reach with COVID-19.

  • Easter eggs price hike? Bird flu, inflation cause egg prices to rise ahead of holiday and Passover

    Egg prices are expected to rise just in time for Easter and Passover as more states are hit by an outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza, or bird flu.

  • Commerce secretary, top House Democrat test positive for COVID-19 breakthrough cases

    Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) tested positive for a COVID-19 breakthrough cases on Wednesday. The Commerce Department announced Raimondo’s positive test in a statement Wednesday morning. The secretary, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms. Raimondo will isolate and work from home for five days. She…

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Shanghai on Wednesday made concessions on an unpopular COVID isolation policy that has separated children from their parents and sparked a public outcry, but extended a citywide lockdown that has left some residents struggling to buy food. The lockdown of China's most populous city, which started in parts of Shanghai 10 days ago and has now confined nearly all of its 26 million residents at home, has massively disrupted daily life and business. Shanghai is distributing to residents millions of boxes of traditional Chinese medicine, such as herbal products and flu capsules, which it says can treat COVID.

  • 3 takeaways ahead of potential fall Covid booster campaign

    Panel members agreed that myriad unknowns persist about the coronavirus and how it might evolve.

  • Over two thirds of Africans infected by COVID virus since pandemic began - WHO

    More than two thirds of Africans have been infected by COVID-19 since the pandemic started, 97 times more than reported confirmed cases, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) study published on Thursday. The study found that by September 2021, 800 million Africans had been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, compared with 8.2 million cases reported at that time. The WHO said that under-counting was happening everywhere, but to a lesser degree than in Africa.

  • At the Forefront of HIV Health and Healing in Spain: Ferran's Story

    As the founder and director of BCN Checkpoint, a community HIV program geared toward gay men and transgender women in Barcelona, Ferran Pujol has helped provide hope to those living with HIV for ne...

  • Health Care — FDA advisers weigh boosters’ fate

    Dating can be tough during a pandemic, a new Pew study found, with 63 percent of people in the dating market say dating has gotten harder during COVID-19. Today, an FDA advisory panel met to discuss the future of booster shots, and there are several more high-profile COVID-19 cases in Washington. Welcome to…

  • FDA advisers meet to weigh future of booster doses, possible new strains

    The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee met on Wednesday along with other health officials and experts from around the world to discuss the future of how the U.S. will handle the SARS-CoV-2 virus as cases dwindle and the necessity of future doses is debated. The all-day meeting was…

  • Local COVID-19 cases tick up but officials say risks remain relatively low

    Ventura County's COVID-19 case rate has risen for the first time in nearly three months but officials say the rise may be an anomaly.

  • What is long Covid and why are people having symptoms for months?

    More than one million people have had symptoms for longer than three months

  • This Seafood Has Caused More Than 100 Norovirus Illnesses, CDC Says

    Public health officials are warning consumers, restaurants, and retailers not to eat or sell raw oysters that have been connected to a norovirus outbreak that has sickened 100+ people in both the U.S. and Canada.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of April 6, there have been 103 reported illnesses in the U.S. across 13 states, including California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Washington.

  • Rivian’s Production of Electric Trucks More Than Doubles. The Stock Falls Anyway.

    Rivian reports first-quarter production of 2,553 vehicles, up from 1,015 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021.