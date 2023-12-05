'Very sad moment': After less than a year, Peoria restaurant closes its original location

PEORIA — On Da Bun Burgers N More has closed its Western Avenue location.

In a post on Facebook, the restaurant said its location at 1102 S. Western Avenue would be closing, calling it a "very sad moment." On Da Bun Burgers N More – originally Shawn’s Kitchen – opened inside of Mr. Food Mart in February.

The restaurant's second location at the Northwoods Mall is still scheduled to open on Dec. 11, according to the post, adding they will look to open a new location in South Peoria if possible.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria restaurant On Da Bun has closed its first location