A very WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Halloween

On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is celebrating the spooky season with a rogue’s gallery of guests ready to ring in the holiday.

Campbell University’s Sal Mercogliano talks about the scariest threats in shipping, including piracy, boat collisions and world war.

Reed Loustalot, Charles Gracey, Justin Martin and The Rust Belt Kid assemble for Please Advise Summit 3. They’re breaking down the best and worst of the season. We’ll look at office parties, costumes, truck decorations, Halloween logistics, supply chain issues, candy price inflation, consumer spending, TQL reps singing “Hotel California” and more.

Plus, UAW ends strikes at the big 3; who ships the most pumpkins; pumpkin eating hippos and more.

