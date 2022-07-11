U.S. markets closed

VESTA INCLUDED WITHIN THE S&P/BMV TOTAL MEXICO ESG INDEX FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

·2 min read
In this article:
  VESTF

MEXICO CITY, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesta Real Estate Corporation, S.A.B. of C.V. ("Vesta") (BMV: VESTA), one of the leading industrial real estate companies in Mexico, announced that it has again been included within the S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index for the third consecutive year as further endorsement of Vesta's commitment to environmental, social and governance.

Lorenzo D. Berho, Vesta´s CEO, commented: "We are honored to have again been recognized by this important distinction, particularly in light of its considerable importance with related strategies throughout our company that are closely linked to the Vesta Level 3 Strategy. We have demonstrated our success in developing green certified buildings through an integrated design process which creates projects that are environmentally responsible and resource-efficient throughout a building's life-cycle and continue to progress towards Vesta's goal of achieving 28% green certified developments within our portfolio by 2030."

Laura Elena Ramírez Barrón, Vesta's ESG Director, added: "It is particularly noteworthy that Vesta is included within this index, which only includes 75% of the best rated companies in each sector. We remain steadfastly focused on our environmental, social and governance commitments, enabling Vesta to ensure continued shareholder value and to maintain our standing among this select group as well as within other key indices."

The S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index is designed to measure the performance of stocks within the S&P/BMV Total Mexico Index that meet sustainability criteria. The index applies exclusions based on business activities and United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) requirements and is weighted by S&P DJI ESG Score. The index was initially comprised of 29 companies and has increased a new sample of 30 companies. S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index rebalancing occurs annually in June.

About Vesta

Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of March 31, 2022, Vesta owned 190 properties located in modern industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 31.4 million ft2 (2.91 million m2). The Company has multinational clients, which are focused on industries such as e-commerce/retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, and plastics, among others. For additional information visit: www.vesta.com.mx

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vesta-included-within-the-spbmv-total-mexico-esg-index-for-the-third-consecutive-year-301584219.html

SOURCE Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.

