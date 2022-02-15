U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,464.07
    +62.40 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,976.97
    +410.80 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,066.30
    +275.38 (+2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,067.04
    +46.25 (+2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.50
    -3.96 (-4.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.70
    -13.70 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    -0.48 (-2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1361
    +0.0053 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0380
    +0.0420 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3529
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6430
    +0.0930 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,115.61
    +1,604.46 (+3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.79
    +20.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Vestar Capital Partners Promotes Kimberly Lu to Vice President

·2 min read

Firm also announces the addition of Alyssa Stropoli as Senior Associate

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestar Capital Partners, a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm, today announced that Kimberly Lu has been promoted to Vice President, effective immediately.

Vestar Capital Partners https://www.vestarcapital.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Vestar Capital Partners)
Vestar Capital Partners https://www.vestarcapital.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Vestar Capital Partners)

Ms. Lu joined Vestar in 2021 as a Senior Associate supporting the firm's Investor Relations activities. Prior to Vestar, she was an Associate at BlackRock, where she focused primarily on product strategy and business development. Ms. Lu graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a BA in International Relations & Affairs.

"Kimberly has had an immediate impact on the firm since joining last year, and we know she's only getting started," said Dan O'Connell, Founder and CEO of Vestar. "She is a creative, high-energy executive who has already elevated our investor relations and marketing activities. We congratulate Kimberly, and we look forward to her ongoing contributions to Vestar."

Vestar also announced that Alyssa Stropoli has joined the firm as a Senior Associate, supporting the Investor Relations team. Most recently, she was an Associate in Investor Relations at BC Partners, and previously she was an Associate on BlackRock's High Yield Portfolio Management team. Ms. Stropoli holds a BSc in Civil Engineering from Macaulay Honors College at CUNY, City College.

About Vestar Capital Partners
Vestar Capital Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, with a focus on Consumer, Business & Technology Services and Healthcare. Since inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested $11 billion in 88 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $52 billion. For more information on Vestar, please visit www.vestarcapital.com.

Contact:
Lambert & Co.
Jennifer Hurson
(845) 507-0571
jhurson@lambert.com

Caroline Luz
(203) 656-2829
cluz@lambert.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vestar-capital-partners-promotes-kimberly-lu-to-vice-president-301482826.html

SOURCE Vestar Capital Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • The Pros and Cons of Investing in AT&T

    With the telephone company in the midst of a turnaround, investors must weigh some key factors before deciding to buy shares.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Ahead of Earnings

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got another lift on Tuesday morning when investment bank Piper Sandler predicted -- on the day before fourth-quarter earnings arrive -- that Nvidia will deliver a "significant beat and raise," as StreetInsider.com reported this morning. "Overall, demand [for Nvidia's chips] continues to be strong for gaming given the adoption of RTX GPUs with ray tracing," Piper Sandler said this morning. In short, Piper Sandler is predicting that Nvidia will exceed expectations for 48% quarterly revenue growth and 58% earnings growth in its fourth-quarter report.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Why Affirm Is a Table-Pounding Buy After Earnings

    The opportunity with Affirm involves a weird Tweet, a tumbling stock, and sensational long-term growth prospects.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn bets against Tesla again

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss David Einhorn shorting Tesla again.

  • Can Novavax Stock Double in 2022?

    Once upon a time, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) ranked as the hottest COVID-19 vaccine stock around. These days, Novavax is anything but hot. Its shares are down more than 40% so far this year and more than 70% below their 52-week high.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for Its the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • Will Higher Interest Rates Mean Lower Dividends for These 3 Mortgage REITs?

    Mortgage REITs sport incredibly high dividend yields, but how vulnerable are those yields to rising interest rates?

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Roblox, a metaverse gaming company, will report earnings today

    Roblox is set to report its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Bounced Back Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, were rebounding today after the company's stock fell off a cliff yesterday. Sea Limited is based in Singapore, but Tencent Holdings, a tech giant in China, is a major investor in Sea. The news sent Sea Limited's stock tumbling 17% yesterday.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Snaps Up Sea Stock After Reports India Bans Game

    Sea shares rose close to 4% in the premarket Tuesday after more than 18% was wiped off its market value on Monday

  • 5 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Tech stocks tend to also be closely associated with innovation, disrupting old industries and creating new ones. This allows these technology companies to evolve and grow at an outsized pace for many years (if they have strong management teams and enough opportunity). Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) started as a content delivery network (CDN), a network of servers distributed across the world that helps deliver web content.

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap oil stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022. Oil prices have climbed above $90 per barrel, contributing to the rise in inflation but also bringing oil stocks back […]

  • When Will Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Turn A Profit?

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Ideanomics, Inc.'s...

  • This Monster Metaverse Stock Could Become a Screaming Buy After Earnings

    Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) is a well-known name in the semiconductor industry. The metaverse, which aims to transport users into a three-dimensional world where they can connect and collaborate with each other in real time, will need the support of a company like Applied Materials to expand. Lots of semiconductor chips will be needed to power high-performance computing data centers to serve 3D worlds in real-time, along with devices such as virtual reality headsets, sensors, and haptic gloves.