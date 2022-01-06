U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,705.84
    +5.26 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,259.86
    -147.25 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,133.74
    +33.57 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.10
    +15.10 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.15
    +1.30 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.00
    -37.10 (-2.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.15
    -1.02 (-4.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0270 (+1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8200
    -0.3100 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,215.48
    -2,774.30 (-6.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,092.62
    +1.28 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.37
    -66.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

Vestar Capital Partners Promotes Three to Managing Director

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestar Capital Partners, a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm, today announced the promotions of Jake Olson, Diya Talwar, and Mike Vaupen to Managing Director.

Vestar Capital Partners https://www.vestarcapital.com/
Vestar Capital Partners https://www.vestarcapital.com/

"Jake, Diya, and Mike have played integral roles in Vestar's success, both on the investment side and within the firm," said Dan O'Connell, Founder and CEO of Vestar. "Vestar had an active 2021, investing in five new platform companies, among other accomplishments. We expect this momentum to continue into the new year, with our new Managing Directors helping to lead this activity. On behalf of the firm, we congratulate Jake, Diya, and Mike on their well-deserved promotions."

Mr. Olson is a member of Vestar's Business & Technology Services team and serves as a Director on the Board of Stratus, a Vestar portfolio company. Prior to joining Vestar, he was a Vice President at Tailwind Capital, and began his career at Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital. Mr. Olson holds a BA from Columbia College, Columbia University, and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Ms. Talwar is a member of Vestar's Consumer team and serves as a Director on the Boards of Dr. Praeger's and PetHonesty, Vestar portfolio companies. Prior to joining Vestar, she served as SVP, Business Development & Strategy at High Ridge Brands, a private equity-backed personal care company. Previously, Ms. Talwar served as VP, Corporate Development at Jarden Corporation, a publicly traded Fortune 500 diversified consumer products company where she spent 10 years involved in the completion of over 30 acquisitions. She began her career in investment banking at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein and Banc of America Securities, and holds a BS in Economics from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Vaupen is a member of Vestar's Healthcare team and serves as a Director on the Board of Quest, a Vestar portfolio company. Prior to joining Vestar, he was an investment professional at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, focused on healthcare technology and services investing. He previously worked at Pamplona Capital Management, where he helped to establish the firm's healthcare vertical, and prior to that, in the healthcare group at Oak Hill Capital Partners. He began his career in the investment banking division at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Vaupen holds a BS in Economics from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Vestar Capital Partners
Vestar Capital Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, with a focus on Consumer, Business & Technology Services and Healthcare. Since inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested $11 billion in 88 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $52 billion. For more information on Vestar, please visit www.vestarcapital.com.

Contact:
Lambert & Co.
Jennifer Hurson
(845) 507-0571
jhurson@lambert.com

Caroline Luz
(203) 656-2829
cluz@lambert.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vestar-capital-partners-promotes-three-to-managing-director-301455684.html

SOURCE Vestar Capital Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Humana stock tumbles to pace S&P 500 losers after slashing Medicare Advantage membership growth view

    Shares of Humana Inc. tumbled 13.0% toward a three-month low in afternoon trading Thursday, to pace the S&P 500's decliners, after the health insurance services company slashed its full-year membership estimate for its Medicare Advantage products. Humana's stock was headed for the biggest one-day selloff since it slid 13.9% on March 16, 2020. Humana disclosed earlier Thursday that it now expects 2022 net membership growth for its individual Medicare Advantage products of 150,000 to 200,000 membe

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • You Need to Know the Bear Case for Upstart Right Now

    After going public in December 2020, Upstart Holdings' (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has been on a roller-coaster ride, skyrocketing more than 13-fold in 10 months before finishing 2021 up only 271% on the year. Upstart's lending platform aims to make credit accessible to more borrowers by using artificial intelligence (AI) to capture details that FICO scores might miss, while supporting volume growth and lowering costs for lenders. Down about two-thirds from its recent highs, Upstart's stock is trading at levels it hasn't been at since last July, and investors might be wondering if it's a buy today.

  • Why Tesla Stock Just Keeps Falling

    Between a price target hike from Bank of America and some very positive news on electric car battery ranges, Thursday should have been a great day to own Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock -- but it's not working out that way. Instead of going up, Tesla stock is going down today, falling 4% as of 10:30 a.m. ET and extending a three-day slide that has already cost Tesla investors 12.5% since the start of the New Year. This morning, analysts at Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla stock to $1,300 a share, as StreetInsider.com reports.

  • The 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) provides data mining and analytics services for large government and enterprise clients. Palantir's revenue rose 25% in 2019 and grew 47% in 2020. Palantir isn't profitable on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis yet, but its adjusted gross and operating margins have been steadily expanding as its free cash flow (FCF) turned positive in 2021.

  • Why AT&T Tumbled in 2021, but Is Rebounding in 2022

    Despite AT&T's (NYSE: T) merger with TimeWarner in 2018 being blamed for holding the telecom giant back over the years, the market hasn't exactly rewarded Ma Bell's decision to shed its WarnerMedia division and merge it with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA)(NASDAQ: DISCK). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, AT&T stock lost 14.5% of its value in 2021, very likely because in addition to getting rid of its media business, AT&T is also slashing its dividend in half. The TimeWarner acquisition saddled the telecom with a mountain of debt, and the spinoff is expected to net it some $43 billion, which will go a long way to paying down its debt load.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to If the Stock Market Crashes

    I generally like all the stocks I own, but these five would be tops on my list for new cash in a market sell-off.

  • Sundial Growers and Alcanna Inc. Announce the Agreement to Revised Consideration Under the Proposed Plan of Arrangement

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial") and Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) ("Alcanna") announce that Sundial has agreed to improve the consideration to be provided to Alcanna shareholders (the "Alcanna Shareholders") for their common shares of Alcanna (each, an "Alcanna Share") pursuant to the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement") by including a cash component.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of software-company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a darling among retail investors since its publicly traded debut in late 2020, but the company has plenty of skeptics on Wall Street. Palantir stock was down 6.7% today as of market close, caught up in yet another steep slide for high-growth but richly valued stocks. Palantir is now nearly 60% below its all-time high, reached in early 2021.

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

    Investors could have gotten whiplash watching the stock market collapse in 2020 because of the pandemic, then quickly rebound to regain all the lost ground and go on to set new record highs. The S&P 500 outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq exchange by its widest margin in over two decades in 2021, making it only the sixth time in its history it has beaten the other indexes. If you ignore the sudden plunge the market experienced at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the stock market has been on an incredible years-long tear.

  • Where Will Wish Be in 5 Years?

    Wish's stock tumbled as its monthly active users (MAUs) declined, its revenue growth decelerated, and it continued to bleed red ink. Its logistics and quality control issues, the abrupt resignation of its founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski, regulatory headwinds in France, and insider sales exacerbated that sell-off.

  • Viatris ups dividend, weeks after shareholders reject executives' pay package

    Viatris Inc. said Thursday that its Board of Directors earlier this week approved a 9% increase in the pharmaceutical company's quarterly dividend.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Need to Be on Your Radar for 2022

    There's a reason Dividend Aristocrats are among the most popular stocks on the market. Here are three that should benefit strongly from current and upcoming trends this year: McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). Is there a more resilient restaurant stock than McDonald's?

  • 5 Red Flags for Sea Limited's Future

    Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has generated massive returns since its IPO in Oct. 2017. On Jan. 4, Chinese tech giant Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) sold 14.5 million shares of Sea at an average price of $208 to $212 per share. The $3 billion sale reduced Tencent's stake from 21.3% to 18.7%.

  • 10 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 real estate dividend stocks with high yields. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the real estate market, you can go directly to 5 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to McKinsey, the dollar volume of commercial real estate transactions in the United States […]

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Suggests It's 49% Undervalued

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) by taking the...

  • This tech giant will shape the future of the metaverse, buy its stock: analyst

    Here's why this tech giant will cash in on the metasverse, says one widely followed analyst.

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Here's why I think Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) have the potential to bounce back in 2022. Shares of Twilio sank 22% in 2021, but the business is stronger than ever. Twilio helps businesses connect with their customers better by enabling them to securely message users.