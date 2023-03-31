U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

Vestas selected as preferred supplier for 495 MW floating offshore wind project in South Korea

PR Newswire
·1 min read

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas has signed a preferred supplier agreement for a 495 MW floating offshore wind project in South Korea. If the project materialises, Vestas will supply and install 33 units of the V236-15.0 MW turbine for the project.

Vestas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vestas Asia Pacific)
Vestas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vestas Asia Pacific)

For media inquiries, please contact:
Megumi Sakuma
Marketing & Communications Manager, Vestas Asia Pacific
mgskm@vestas.com 
Tel:  +81 90 6723 5325

About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 164 GW of wind turbines in 87 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 144 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 28,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on:
https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com following us on our social media channels:

