Vestas selected as preferred supplier for 495 MW floating offshore wind project in South Korea

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas has signed a preferred supplier agreement for a 495 MW floating offshore wind project in South Korea. If the project materialises, Vestas will supply and install 33 units of the V236-15.0 MW turbine for the project.

