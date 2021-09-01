U.S. markets open in 9 hours 9 minutes

Vestas wins 396 MW EnVentus order for wind project in Australia

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Tilt Renewables, which is now part of the leading Australian renewable energy generator Powering Australian Renewables (PowAR), Vestas has secured a 396 MW contract for Rye Park Wind Farm in New South Wales, Australia. As the second project in Asia Pacific to feature the EnVentus™ platform, Vestas will supply and install 66 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines in 6.0 MW operating mode for the project.

Vestas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vestas)
Vestas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vestas)

Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This agreement will optimise energy production while also providing long-term business case certainty. Rye Park Wind Farm will be Vestas' second largest project in Australia, and the largest wind farm in New South Wales.

In addition to providing clean energy for the equivalent of approximately 215,000 homes annually, Rye Park Wind Farm will create around 250 jobs during the peak of its construction and up to 10 ongoing regional jobs during its operational life.

"Vestas values our partnership with Tilt Renewables and PowAR as we build on our existing footprint of nearly 400 MW of wind energy in Australia", said Peter Cowling, Head of Vestas Australia and New Zealand. "We look forward to providing the installation and long-term maintenance for Rye Park Wind Farm which once operational, will be the largest wind farm in New South Wales".

"As the largest provider of sustainable energy solutions, both globally and nationally, Vestas is particularly pleased that long standing customers like Tilt Renewables, and now PowAR, continue to choose our leading technology, technical and construction capability, and integrated power and service solutions. We look forward to continuing to champion their ambitious vision of sustainability in Australia", said Purvin Patel, President of Vestas Asia Pacific.

"Once again, Tilt Renewables, now part of the PowAR group, is very pleased to partner with Vestas as OEM of choice and long-term maintenance provider for Rye Park Wind Farm", said PowAR Chief Executive Officer Geoff Dutaillis.

Delivery of Vestas' wind turbines is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2022, with commissioning to commence in the second quarter of 2023.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 140 GW of wind turbines in 85 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 120 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on:
https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

About Tilt Renewables

Tilt Renewables, part of leading Australian renewable energy provider Powering Australian Renewables (PowAR), is an owner, operator and developer of renewable energy and storage projects in Australia. Tilt Renewables brings decades of experience developing, building and managing renewable energy assets, with a demonstrated commitment to the communities where it operates.

Discover more at https://www.tiltrenewables.com/

About PowAR

PowAR is a partnership between QIC, the Future Fund and AGL Energy Ltd. PowAR is the largest owner of wind and solar generation in Australia – and the largest renewable energy generator after Snowy Hydro – and has now developed, owns and operates more than 1,313 MW of renewable generation capacity, with seven wind and solar farms, one wind farm under construction and another in the final stages of commissioning. PowAR's objective is to be a leading investor in, and owner of, large-scale renewable generation in Australia and, in doing so, to support Australia's transition to a clean energy economy. PowAR's operating assets include the 199MW Silverton Wind Farm, the 102MW Nyngan Solar Plant and the 53MW Broken Hill Solar Plant in NSW; the 336MW Dundonnell Wind Farm and 54MW Salt Creek Wind Farm in Victoria; the 453MW Coopers Gap Wind Farm in Queensland; and the 101MW Snowtown Wind Farm in South Australia. The 396MW Rye Park Wind Farm in NSW is under construction.

Discover more at https://parf.foliocreative.com.au/

SOURCE Vestas

