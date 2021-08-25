U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,496.19
    +9.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,405.50
    +39.24 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,041.86
    +22.06 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.27
    +8.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.99
    -0.37 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.70
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1774
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0520 (+4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9950
    +0.3580 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,926.29
    +617.20 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.14
    +13.61 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

VESTECK , Inc. Closes $4.3M Series A Preferred Equity Round

·2 min read

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VESTECK, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, is pleased to announce its initial close on $4.3M of Series A financing, which includes conversion of all existing convertible notes.

VESTECK, Inc. Closes $4.3M Series A Preferred Equity Round

The New World Angels (www.newworldangels.com) of S. Florida, led the Series A round with a $1.1 million investment. The New Word Angels were joined by Florida-based DeepWork Capital and Ocean Azul Partners, as well as a number of Philadelphia-based investors, including Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Robin Hood Ventures and the Delaware Crossing Investor Group. The Series A funds will support the manufacturing of products, pre-clinical testing and completion of in human procedures, prior to our clinical study for FDA clearance.

VESTECK has designed a platform technology comprised of 6 devices that integrate the delivery of nitinol sutures into a catheter, improving clinical outcomes for endovascular aortic aneurysm patients.

The "Suture-Tight" catheter delivers nitinol sutures more easily than current endovascular or surgical options, securing endovascular aortic repair grafts to the aorta at initial implant or in repair procedures. Dr. David H. Deaton, Chief Medical Officer, says, "the Suture-Tight catheter makes the process faster, easier and safer for surgeons and patients. Suture-Tight will become the standard of care." Vesteck expects to bring significant incremental revenue to an aortic repair market projected to be $4.5B by 2028.

VESTECK CEO Joe Rafferty stated, "We are truly honored that a consortium of such distinguished early-stage investors led by New World Angels believe in our plan, our team and our technology. We are committed to proving their trust in us was accurate by helping solve this significant unmet need."

Commenting on the investment, Steve O'Hara, president of New World Angels, said, "We are delighted to support Joe Rafferty and his team at Vesteck as they seek to improve patient outcomes for a number of less invasive surgeries, starting with endovascular aortic repair procedures."

VESTECK was represented by Kevin M. Granahan of Fox Rothschild LLP. The New World Angels were represented by Mark R. Mohler of Corridor Legal Partners, LLP.

About Vesteck Inc.:

VESTECK, Inc. (WWW.VESTECK.com) is an early-stage medical device company focused on bringing their proprietary technology to the aortic repair, structural heart and GI markets.

Their first product, the "Suture-Tight" nitinol suture delivery catheter will bring a novel technology to endovascular aortic repair market solving a significant global challenge for physicians and patients.

MEDIA CONTACTS:


New World Angels

VESTECK, Inc.

Sarah Lucas

Joe Rafferty

COO

CEO

(617) 894-5156

610-457-7324

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vesteck--inc-closes-4-3m-series-a-preferred-equity-round-301363097.html

SOURCE VESTECK, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • 10 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks that crushed earnings expectations. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations. Most of the big-cap U.S. stocks have already released their financial results for the second quarter. Currently, we are […]

  • Sundial Growers Is a Dilution Machine

    The company's share count has increased nearly 20-fold in just one year.

  • 3 Broken IPOs That Can Still Bounce Back in 2021

    More than half of the companies that hit the market with IPOs in 2021 -- 168 out of 318 -- are trading for less than their IPO prices. Could Vizio be the next Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU)? Vizio is becoming a household name in smart TVs, but that's a cutthroat market characterized by manufacturers that push their flat-screen high-def televisions at perpetually dropping prices.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Rising Today

    After dipping 3% last week, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) recovered on Monday and continue to climb. After inching higher yesterday, investors' appetite for the fuel cell stock is staying strong today; Plug's stock is up 2.2% as of 11:57 a.m. EDT. While there's no company specific news behind the stock's rise, investors seem spurred to pick up shares today as momentum continues to build regarding President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill.

  • Tilray Has Found a Partner for Its Expansion Into the U.S. Pot Market

    The Canadian-based cannabis producer is just the latest company to announce a deal that could set it up for some promising growth prospects south of the border.

  • Splunk Second-Quarter Results Top Estimates, As Does Revenue Outlook

    Splunk reported second-quarter results late Wednesday that beat estimates on the top and bottom line, as did its third-quarter revenue outlook.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( NYSE:KMI ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions...

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Raising Prices Amid Heightened Chip Demand

    Leading semiconductor foundry TSMC reportedly plans to raise prices for both leading-edge and mature-technology chips.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Why Shares of Jiayin Group Are Up Today

    Shares of the Chinese fintech platform Jiayin Group (NASDAQ: JFIN) were nearly 17% higher as of 11:20 a.m. EDT after the company posted earnings results for the second quarter of this year. Jiayin Group posted earnings per share equivalent to $0.09, or net income of $19.6 million, on total revenue of $76.2 million. Meanwhile, loan origination in the quarter grew more than 150% from the second quarter of 2020, while most delinquency rates on loans continued to decline and trend favorably.

  • Why LexinFintech Holdings Is Tumbling Today

    Chinese finance sector stocks aren't exactly hot right now, and the company's reduced guidance doesn't help.