Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript February 8, 2024

Operator: Welcome to the Vestis Corporation Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode, and the floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Bryan Johnson, Chief Accounting Officer. Please go ahead. Bryan Johnson Thank you, Angela, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your participation in Vestis Corporation's fiscal first quarter 2024 earnings call. With me here today are our President and CEO, Kim Scott; and our CFO, Rick Dillon. As a reminder, a telephonic replay of this call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the vestis.com website shortly after the completion of the call.

Also, access to the materials discussed on today's call are available on the Vestis website under the Investor Relations section. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include remarks about management's future expectations, beliefs, estimates, plans and prospects. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such statements. Such risks and other factors are set forth in our periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any duty to update them.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Kim. Kim Scott Thank you, Bryan. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our fiscal first quarter 2024 earnings call. Before I discuss our results, I'd like to thank our 20,000 dedicated teammates for their outstanding work and unwavering commitment to our success as we complete our first quarter as a stand-alone, publicly traded company. Every day, our teammates are focused on taking great care of our customers and each other. We continue to bring our purpose to life here at Vestis, delivering uniforms and workplace supplies that empower people to do good work and good things for others while at work. You may have also seen our filing yesterday that Chris Synek, who was our Chief Operating Officer for a short time, has resigned from the Company for personal reasons.

We appreciate Chris' contributions to Vestis and we wish him all the best. Now, turning to our results. In the first quarter, we delivered disciplined, high-quality revenue growth of 2.5% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.7%, which is up 60 basis points from Q1 2023 and includes the absorption of incremental public company cost in the period with earnings per share of $0.22 in the quarter. Last year's first quarter revenue included the benefit of a $13 million temporary energy fee that did not repeat in the quarter. Excluding the impact of this temporary energy fee and impact from foreign exchange rates, revenue growth was 4.5% with a balanced contribution from both volume and pricing on an underlying basis. This demonstrates that our high-quality growth strategy is effective and accelerating our ability to grow well above historical norms.

As Rick will cover in more detail, we continue to remain disciplined and focused on delivering growth that improves our revenue mix and generates operating leverage across our system. We are pleased to see the positive results of our strategy manifest as we deliver growth and margin expansion in tandem while also absorbing new public company costs that entered our system in the quarter. Our results also support our capital allocation strategy, with deleveraging as a priority. As we move through the balance of the year, we expect acceleration in our growth rates that will follow similar patterns from prior years and additionally, we will lap the temporary energy fee beginning in Q3. We are also seeing opportunity for additional pricing actions in the back half of the year.

As a result, I remain confident in our ability to deliver our full year guidance of 4% to 4.5% revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.3%, which, as a reminder, equates to approximately 50 basis points to 60 basis points of margin expansion offset by the impact of new public company cost in the period. During the first quarter, we continued to advance Vestis' strategic plan which we shared with you during our September 2023 Analyst Day. We are generating great momentum as we execute against our strategic priorities, which include high-quality growth, efficient operations, disciplined capital allocation and a performance-driven culture. Turning to high-quality growth. We continue to prioritize the highest margin growth opportunities, both within our existing customer base and as we target new customers in select verticals.

You can see the positive impact of our strategy in the quarter as we continued to intentionally shift our mix towards higher penetration with existing customers on existing routes, largely through our route service representatives cross-selling workplace supplies to our current customers. Workplace supplies growth was approximately 4% in the quarter, supported by an approximate 25% increase in route sales activity versus this period last year. Our mix shift also includes a purposeful moderation of our lower margin direct sales business and when excluding the impact of this strategic decision, our uniforms business grew approximately 1% this quarter. This mix shift related to direct sales also delivered approximately 3 basis points of margin improvement across our consolidated results.

In parallel, we continue to execute against our efficient operations initiatives. We are delivering a step change improvement in the way we operate, optimizing our network, reducing empty miles and lowering fuel consumption across our system. In the first quarter, we have already completed another 13 route and network optimization events with many more planned for the balance of the year and beyond. This demonstrates great momentum when compared to the 26 events we completed last year. Year-to-date, we've successfully deployed new telematics technology across 89% of our fleet and fully deployed new routing and scheduling technology and processes across North America, all a part of our strategy to establish the capability to continuously optimize our network and our routes.

We've also accelerated our work on reducing amortization costs through the reuse of existing garments in our system. In the first quarter, we saw improvements in our used fill rate across 103 of our target facilities. These efforts will serve us well in the coming years as existing amortization rolls off and we accelerate the reuse of existing garments across our stockrooms over time. We remain committed to delivering profitable growth that leverages existing capacity across our network, therefore, requiring modest capital investment of approximately 3% across the five-year period. We also remain focused on strengthening our balance sheet position. As Rick will discuss, we are currently in the market on the refinancing of our two-year term loan.

And overall, we seek to operate in a target leverage range of 1.5 times to 2.5 times and maintain a flexible financial position that will continue to allow us to invest in high-return opportunities in the future. So, in summary, this is a fantastic business and we see tremendous opportunity for continued value creation. We are delivering against our plan and our commitments and we remain confident in our full year outlook. We are making substantial progress against our strategic initiatives and we continue to build an amazing and inspiring culture here at Vestis, supported by our incredible, highly engaged teammates who quite frankly are enjoying the thrill that comes with winning. I'm delighted with our progress and excited about what lies ahead for us.

I'll now turn things over to Rick to cover the financials in more detail before we take your questions. Rick? Rick Dillon Thanks, Kim, and good morning, everyone. Before I jump into the first quarter results, I'd like to remind you that prior year reporting is on a carve out basis and does not fully reflect the additional cost associated with operating as a stand-alone public company. So, turning to the first quarter results, revenue of $718 million increased 2.5% year-over-year, excluding the impact of the temporary energy fee and foreign exchange revenue grew 4.5%. Revenue from workplace supplies is up 4% and uniforms is up 0.2% compared to the prior year with a balanced contribution from volume and price on an underlying basis. As a reminder, uniforms includes our direct sale business which is down approximately 4% year-over-year as we continue to optimize the business as part of our high-quality growth strategy.

As Kim noted, excluding direct sales, our uniform business grew 1% in the quarter. From a segment perspective, U.S. sales grew 2% and Canada sales were up 3%. The mix of growth between uniforms and workplace supplies within the segments was consistent with our consolidated results. Turning to profitability. First quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA was $98 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year. The U.S. segment increased 13% while Canada declined 5%. The favorable impact of operating leverage from revenue growth with existing customers, $7 million in carryover benefits from workplace optimization actions taking in the back half of fiscal 2023 and lower energy costs more than offset the impact of increased labor costs, increased bad debt expense and $3 million of incremental public company costs.

Lower energy costs were driven by reduced fuel consumption from our route optimization efforts and favorable rates, primarily on natural gas utilizing our plants, which were in line with expectations. The increased bad debt expense year-over-year is because the prior year's first quarter profitability included the favorable impact of a bad debt reserve, reduction to right-size the reserve or improve collections that did not repeat in the current year. As a reminder, we continue to expect incremental public company costs of $15 million to $18 million for the year inclusive of TFA payments to Aramark as we build out our corporate structure and IP infrastructure. Profitability of our Canada segment was negatively impacted by increased merchandise amortization costs as we made strategic investments to improve product quality for our customers and higher-than-expected fleet maintenance costs.

Overall adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 60 basis points year-over-year to 13.7%. Interest expense on our outstanding term loans was approximately $29 million in the quarter and our effective tax rate was 27% in line with expectations, all combined to deliver an adjusted EPS of $0.22 per share for the first quarter of 2024. Moving on to liquidity. We generated $51.5 million in cash from operations in the first quarter, an increase of $43.5 million. Prior year operating cash reflects an inventory build in early 2023 to support growth and a $16 million payment of deferred payroll taxes under the CARES Act. Capex was $17 million during the first quarter of 2024, up slightly from last year and in line with our expectations. Free cash flow in the first quarter was $34.6 million with cash conversion in excess of 100% of net income.

We ended the first quarter with $48.9 million in cash on hand and a net to debt -- net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.85 times. We recently launched a process to refinance our two-year $800 million term loan with the seven-year term loan B and we expect to close the transaction in the coming weeks. The term loan will mature in 2031 and our existing five-year term loan matures in 2028. Once the financing is complete, our new capital structure will continue to provide us the flexibility we need to execute our strategy and support our capital allocation priorities, including achieving our optimal net leverage range of 1.5 times to 2.5 times by fiscal 2026. Before we turn to your questions, I'd like to take a moment to discuss the full year outlook.

As Kim mentioned earlier, we remain confident in our ability to deliver our full year guidance of 4% to 4.5% revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 14.3%. As we look forward to the balance of the year, we expect to see revenue growth patterns that are consistent with prior years. So if we look at the quarterly growth rates in fiscal 2023, adjusting for the impact of the energy fee in the first half, growth accelerates as we move through the year. We lapped the temporary energy fee at the close of the second quarter with a $13 million impact in Q2. Our initiatives to drive disciplined, high-quality, profitable growth are gaining momentum, and we look forward to sharing more as we progress throughout the year. That concludes our prepared remarks, and operator, please open the lines for questions.

Operator: The floor is now open for questions. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question comes from Seth Weber with Wells Fargo Securities. Please go ahead.

