Vestjysk Bank A/S

Vestjysk Bank A/S has signed a loan agreement for DKK 350 million in Senior Non-Preferred Debt with a value date of 20 May 2022.

The loan has a term of five years with optional prepayment after four years at the earliest, subject to prior permission from the Danish FSA. The loan carries a floating semi-annual coupon rate of CIBOR6 plus a credit spread of 200 bps.

The loan agreement is a step in the ongoing optimisation of Vestjysk Bank’s capital structure.

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to Jan Ulsø Madsen, CEO, on tel. (+45) 96 63 21 04.





Jan Ulsø Madsen

CEO







Industrivej Syd 13C

DK-7400 Herning

Tel.: +45 96 63 20 00



CVR no. 34 63 13 28

www.vestjyskbank.dk



