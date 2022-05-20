U.S. markets open in 5 hours 56 minutes

Vestjysk Bank A/S has signed a loan agreement for DKK 350 million in Senior Non-Preferred Debt

Vestjysk Bank A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
  • VJBA.CO
Vestjysk Bank A/S
Vestjysk Bank A/S

Vestjysk Bank A/S has signed a loan agreement for DKK 350 million in Senior Non-Preferred Debt with a value date of 20 May 2022.

The loan has a term of five years with optional prepayment after four years at the earliest, subject to prior permission from the Danish FSA. The loan carries a floating semi-annual coupon rate of CIBOR6 plus a credit spread of 200 bps.

The loan agreement is a step in the ongoing optimisation of Vestjysk Bank’s capital structure.

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to Jan Ulsø Madsen, CEO, on tel. (+45) 96 63 21 04.


Vestjysk Bank A/S


Jan Ulsø Madsen

CEO



Vestjysk Bank A/S
Industrivej Syd 13C
DK-7400 Herning
Tel.: +45 96 63 20 00

CVR no. 34 63 13 28

www.vestjyskbank.dk


