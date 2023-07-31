Vestland Berhad's (KLSE:VLB) Shares Not Telling The Full Story

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 1x in the Construction industry in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Vestland Berhad's (KLSE:VLB) P/S ratio of 1.1x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does Vestland Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been advantageous for Vestland Berhad as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting this level of performance to taper off, keeping the P/S from soaring. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

Vestland Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 78%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 208% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 40% as estimated by the lone analyst watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 34% growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Vestland Berhad's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What We Can Learn From Vestland Berhad's P/S?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Vestland Berhad currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the wider industry. There could be some risks that the market is pricing in, which is preventing the P/S ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Vestland Berhad (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to be mindful of.

