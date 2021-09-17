Vestmark Names Company Veteran Michael Blundin as Chief Executive Officer

Blundin, who has led multiple divisions at Vestmark since 2004, will take the torch from co-founder John Lunny in a planned transition as the company enters its third decade of growth

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestmark, a leading provider of portfolio management tools and trading software, today announced that it has named company veteran Michael Blundin as Chief Executive Officer in a planned transition. John Lunny, a founding executive of the company who has served as CEO since 2008, will step into the role of Vice Chairman of Vestmark's Board of Directors.

Vestmark (PRNewsfoto/Vestmark)

In his new role, Mr. Blundin will accelerate Vestmark's mission to bring personalized investment solutions to retail investors, equipping wealth management firms to address individual preferences and help to improve financial outcomes for investors across the wealth spectrum. As Vice Chairman of Vestmark's Board, Mr. Lunny will continue to provide his vision, ideas, guidance and mentorship to the Vestmark team. Mark Peabody, currently SVP of Product Management and a 17-year veteran of Vestmark, will take on additional engineering responsibilities as part of the CEO transition.

Mr. Blundin joined Vestmark in 2004 and has served in multiple executive roles, including CTO, EVP of Client Delivery, SVP of Relationship Management and General Manager of Managed Services. In his 17 years at the company, he has played a key role in shaping Vestmark's strategy, forging deep client relationships and leading teams responsible for relationship management, software engineering, product management, quality assurance, implementation and consulting services. Prior to joining Vestmark, Mr. Blundin served in executive roles at Savantis Systems, Vignette Corporation and Cirrus Recognition Systems, a company he co-founded.

"Mike brings the winning combination of deep client relationships, strategic thinking, flawless execution and openness to new ideas that will serve Vestmark well as he leads the company through this planned transition and into the next chapter of our growth," said Lunny. "As Vestmark celebrates its 20th anniversary and our many years of innovation and accomplishments, there is no more qualified executive to whom I could pass the torch. Mike's focus on client satisfaction is an all-around win for the firm, our colleagues, and most importantly, our clients. As Vice Chairman of the Board, I look forward to supporting Mike and the team as they take the company to even greater heights."

Story continues

"I am honored to be taking over the CEO role at the company John helped conceive and build into one that now supports more than 5 million investor accounts and $1.4 trillion in assets. John's leadership and vision inspired the deep-rooted culture of teamwork that has kept Vestmark on the leading edge of wealth-tech for two decades," said Mr. Blundin. "We are set to continue this legacy by driving innovation for investors and those who serve them, paving the way for individuals and families to access a wider range of personalized investment opportunities and be active participants in their financial futures."

About Vestmark

Headquartered outside of Boston, MA and founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management/trading solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage and trade customized client portfolios through an innovative SaaS platform. Supporting over $1 trillion in assets and nearly 5 million accounts, Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, email inquiry@vestmark.com, or visit www.vestmark.com.

Media Contact:

John Hanlon

JConnelly

973.796.6106

jhanlon@jconnelly.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vestmark-names-company-veteran-michael-blundin-as-chief-executive-officer-301379251.html

SOURCE Vestmark