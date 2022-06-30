Vesttoo Hires Dan Dijak as its Vice President of Insurance Markets in the US

Mr. Dijak, formerly Senior VP at AM RE, will be in charge of Vesttoo's business development and retention in North America and strengthening the company's collaboration with brokers across the continent

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesttoo, a leading digital insurance risk transfer and investment platform, announced today the hiring of insurance business executive Dan Dijak as its new VP of Insurance Markets in the United States. Mr. Dijak will be in charge of new business development, working with new clients to help them find the product or program that suits their needs.

Vesttoo Logo

Mr. Dijak has over 18 years of experience in the U.S. Insurance and Reinsurance markets. Most recently, as the SVP at AM RE, he facilitated the growth and profitability of the P&C reinsurance portfolio. Prior to AM RE, he was the Director of New Products and Director of UW Controls at StarStone Insurance.

Vesttoo is an industry leader in utilizing artificial intelligence to model non-catastrophe insurance liabilities. The company provides insurers with new sources of capacity from the capital markets while providing investors with access to low volatility, uncorrelated assets. To date, the company has provided close to $3 billion in capacity for insurers, boasting significant profits in times when companies worldwide are struggling to stay afloat.

"It is my immense pleasure to welcome Mr. Dijak's to the Vesttoo team," said Yaniv Bertele, CEO and Co-Founder of Vesttoo. "He has shown a proven ability to grow and retain business. We strongly believe in the key role of brokers in the market and Dan's knowledge and experience are sure to strengthen our relationships, as well as increase market acceptance and accelerate our global growth."

"I am excited to begin working for Vesttoo," said Vesttoo's VP of Insurance Markets US, Dan Dijak. "Working to expand the coverage available for insurers is sure to add tremendous value to our industry. Vesttoo's track record proves that we are well positioned to provide new streams of capital to the reinsurance sector."

Story continues

About Vesttoo

Vesttoo connects the insurance industry and the capital markets, by combining AI-powered technology with expertise in fintech, insurance, and asset management so that insurers have the capacity they need, and investors have opportunities to diversify with uncorrelated low volatility insurance risk.

Since beginning to transact in late 2020, Vesttoo has generated close to $3 billion in capacity. Among its clients are well-established global insurers, renowned financial institutions, and large multinational brokers.

For more information, visit https://vesttoo.com .

Media Contact: Liran Grunhaus, media@vesttoo.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1607508/Vesttoo_logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vesttoo-hires-dan-dijak-as-its-vice-president-of-insurance-markets-in-the-us-301578745.html

SOURCE Vesttoo