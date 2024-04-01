A new vet, a chic coffeehouse, discount retail: North Jersey's newest business openings

NorthJersey.com, The Record, the Daily Record and the New Jersey Herald want to keep you up to date on all the newest shops, restaurants and service providers moving into your towns. Below is a list of businesses that recently opened or are coming soon.

Bond Vet, Edgewater

Petcare at Bond Vet

Bond Vet offers primary and urgent care veterinary services for your pet, including wellness exams, vaccines and spay/neuters. It also offers surgeries, dental cleanings, travel health certifications and more. It features evening hours and walk-in appointments.

WHERE: 905 River Road, Edgewater

WHEN: Opening April 29. Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday and closed Saturday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 201-297-9255 or visit bondvet.com/c/edgewater-animal-hospital

Bandic Coffee, Englewood

Inside of Bandic Coffee in Englewood

Owner Nia Harmon describes the coffeehouse as “chic” and “clean” inside — a perfect spot for meeting with friends, working, reading or people-watching. Bandic sells a variety of pastries and light foods, mostly vegetarian.

Hot and cold coffees and teas are for sale, Harmon said. And there’s Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee available by the bag and by the cup, albeit a pricier cup of coffee than a regular roast.

Harmon said a must-have that “tastes like tea but it’s not,” is the basic lemon hot honey. “It’s basically lemonade, ginger and honey.”

WHERE:11A W. Hudson Ave., Englewood, across the street from Walgreens

WHEN: Opening was March 24. Hours are 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sunday through Saturday

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 201-408-4489 or visit bandiccoffee.com

Marshalls, Parsippany

Marshalls department store at the Riverview Drive location in Totowa in 2015.

Marshalls is relocating from the current site at the Morris Hills Shopping Center in Parsippany. the off-price retailer features brand-name women's, men's and kids clothing, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty products and more.

WHERE: 808 Highway 46, Unit 6, Westmount Plaza, Parsippany

WHEN: Grand opening April 11. Open 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit marshalls.com/us/store/stores/Parsippany-NJ-07054/415/aboutstore

Little Sheep, American Dream, East Rutherford

Interior of Little Sheep at American Dream

Little Sheep is a communal dining experience where customers can craft their own dishes by personally cooking an array of meats, seafoods and vegetables in simmering pots filled with flavorful broths and sauces. It is the company's first official location in the United States.

“Diners will relish in the excitement of creating personalized, delectable soups that suit their preferences," said Don Ghermezian, CEO of American Dream and its owners, Triple Five.

WHERE: American Dream, Court A, Level 3, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

WHEN: Grand opening was March 18. Hours are 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 1 p.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 201-731-8368 or visit their website at americandream.com/venue/little-sheep

