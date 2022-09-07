U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

VetCor Acquires People, Pets & Vets

·2 min read

NORWELL, Mass., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VetCor, a portfolio company of funds managed by Harvest Partners, LP and Cressey & Company LP, announced that it has acquired People, Pets, & Vets ("PPV"), a leading veterinary services company with over 150 animal hospitals located throughout the United States. The acquisition brings together two best-in-class veterinary services operators with leading reputations in the industry.

"Chris and his team have rapidly developed the founding PPV practice group into an impressive national network," commented Dan Adams, Chief Executive Officer of VetCor. "We are excited to partner our organizations to expand the resources, support services, and career opportunities for our veterinary teams, as they continue to care for growing numbers of patients, clients, and communities."

Founded in 1992, PPV operates animal hospitals throughout the western and southern United States. Each hospital provides a range of general practice services while making a positive impact in their communities. By creating a network of passionate professionals who work smarter, PPV has built a strong track record of leading with influence, always doing the right thing, and creating a relationship built on trust.

"VetCor is one of the premier veterinary services providers in the United States," said Chris Strong, Chief Executive Officer of PPV. "We are excited to join a best-in-class organization with the reputation and scale of VetCor, and further our mission to enhance the health and well-being of pets and their people."

Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor and Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to VetCor. Harris Williams acted as financial advisor to PPV.

About VetCor

Founded in 1997, VetCor is an operator of veterinary practices in North America, with 549 locations across 40 states plus Canada. VetCor facilities provide a full range of general medical and surgical services for pets as well as pharmacy and ancillary services such as boarding, grooming, and other pet products. The Company has distinguished itself by promoting the local identity of each hospital, offering a family friendly work environment, providing management, training and administrative support to its hospitals, and relying on the veterinarians of each hospital to manage their medical direction.

About People, Pets, and Vets

People, Pets and Vets, born in 1992, is a veterinarian-led group with animal hospitals located throughout the western and southern United States. Each hospital provides a range of general and surgical services. PPV provides streamlined business support while allowing each hospital to maintain its local identity and medical autonomy.

Media Contacts:
Lambert
Lisa Baker
lbaker@lambert.com
603.868.1967
Or
Beth Wiegard
bwiegard@lambert.com
954.494.8261

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vetcor-acquires-people-pets--vets-301618707.html

SOURCE VetCor

