If You’re a Veteran Struggling Financially, You May Qualify for a Free Car

Cars 4 Heroes is a Kansas City-based 501(c)(3) organization that provides free basic transportation to veterans, active-duty military and first responders (as well as their families) who are unable to obtain such transport on their own. Additionally, Cars 4 Heroes is giving away free cars for the 28th year in a row.

As of December 2023, the organization has given away more than 20 vehicles in six cities for Christmas this year, according to KCTV.

“And because it’s the holiday, we try to add a little TLC to the vehicle — filling them with a Christmas ham, cleaning products, gas cards, toys for children, power wheelchairs for veterans and care packages,” Cars 4 Heroes noted on its website.

Individuals can recommend veterans or active-duty military members to the organization — as well as the spouses and children under 18 of qualifying individuals — by filing a form on the organization’s website. Cars 4 Heroes also accepts self-nominations.

Veteran Lucas Predmore was one of the recipients in Kansas City, Missouri.

“It is completely unexpected. I’m still processing it,” he told local news affiliate KSHB Kansas City. “It is so much for us to have something we can reliably get all of them wherever we need to go.”

Raymond Hines was another recipient. His pevious vehicle had been a truck with broken doors. He was nominated been nominated by his local American Legion.

“It means a lot. I don’t have to slide across, I can get in and out easily,” Hines told KSHB.

Cars 4 Heroes founders Terry Franz and Mike Van Noy previously owned Car Biz, a used car lot in Kansas City. Togehter, they created Cars 4 Heroes in 1996, which earned Franz the nickname “Car Santa.”

“Now, Car Santa gives away over 300 cars a year just in the Kansas City metro alone,” according to the Cars 4 Heroes website.

If you or someone you know is a qualifying veteran, active-duty member of the military, or a first responder (or their spouse/child) in need of a new vehicle, consider filing with Cars 4 Heroes today.

