Veterans Day Celebration Honors Resident Veterans at Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living Community in The Villages

·2 min read

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living Community the Veterans Day events kicked off with an annual mouth-watering pancake breakfast. Behind the griddle, Executive Director Jennifer Butler and her Watercrest Buena Vista team flipped their famous flapjacks, celebrating their resident veterans for their military service.

Veterans at Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living Community in The Villages are recognized with a patriotic ceremony honoring their service and sacrifice.
Veterans at Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living Community in The Villages are recognized with a patriotic ceremony honoring their service and sacrifice.

The Compassionate Care Hospice of Lake and Sumter Counties with Hospice Liaison, Edward Torre led the Veterans Day ceremony. Veterans were presented with American flag pins and honor certificates with heartfelt appreciation for their sacrifice to their country. Residents wore their most patriotic apparel while veterans proudly donned their service uniforms, adorned with medals and badges of honor.

"We are so grateful and blessed to celebrate our veterans here today and witness their pride for having served our country," says Andrea Garcia, Resident Lifestyle Director at Watercrest Buena Vista.

The Veterans Day community celebration is an aspect of Watercrest CARES, a company-wide movement by Watercrest Senior Living Group encompassing their common unity initiatives such as Connectivity. Watercrest is committed to supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways and inspiring a sense of community at each location.

Watercrest Buena Vista is an independent, assisted living and memory care community located in the area of Central Florida known as 'The Villages.' Residents at Watercrest Buena Vista enjoy the Southern style balconies and outdoor gathering spaces, manicured lawns and walking paths, resort-style pool and patios, and purposeful Watercrest health and fitness programming.  Additionally, Watercrest's signature culinary offerings include flatbreads, charcuterie, private label wines, seasonal beers, coffees and desserts to be enjoyed in the spacious indoor and outdoor dining areas and the casual, yet classy Café Bistro & Wine Bar. The community offers outstanding amenities and exceptional care, all tailored to individual resident preferences.  Watercrest Buena Vista is located at 5867 E County Road in The Villages.  For information, contact the community at 352-604-5119.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders.  For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

www.watercrestseniorliving.com (PRNewsfoto/Watercrest Senior Living Group)
www.watercrestseniorliving.com (PRNewsfoto/Watercrest Senior Living Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterans-day-celebration-honors-resident-veterans-at-watercrest-buena-vista-senior-living-community-in-the-villages-301676327.html

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

