Veterans Day: What's open, closed this weekend

Saturday is Veterans Day.

Here is what’s open and what’s closed:

Mail: Regular delivery on Friday, but no mail on Saturday.

Schools: Many schools closed Friday, including Worcester.

Libraries: Worcester libraries will be closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Worcester trash collection: There will be no change in the collection schedule. More

Registry of Motor Vehicles: RMV branches are open Friday and Monday. Those that typically have Saturday hours will be closed that day.

Retail: Most stores and restaurants will have regular hours.

Banks: Most closed on Saturday.

Municipal offices: Some communities will be closing government offices Friday, including Worcester.

Federal offices: Closed.

State offices: Many open.

Stock market: Open.

Worcester Regional Transit Authority: Regular service on Saturday. More

MBTA: Commuter rail trains will run on regular schedules for Friday and Saturday.

