Veterans Day: What's open, closed this weekend
Saturday is Veterans Day.
Here is what’s open and what’s closed:
Mail: Regular delivery on Friday, but no mail on Saturday.
Schools: Many schools closed Friday, including Worcester.
Libraries: Worcester libraries will be closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Worcester trash collection: There will be no change in the collection schedule. More
Registry of Motor Vehicles: RMV branches are open Friday and Monday. Those that typically have Saturday hours will be closed that day.
Retail: Most stores and restaurants will have regular hours.
Banks: Most closed on Saturday.
Municipal offices: Some communities will be closing government offices Friday, including Worcester.
Federal offices: Closed.
State offices: Many open.
Stock market: Open.
Worcester Regional Transit Authority: Regular service on Saturday. More
MBTA: Commuter rail trains will run on regular schedules for Friday and Saturday.
