Veterans Glavey, Hartswick Honored with 2022 Ford F-150 Vehicles

CHANTILLY, Va., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warriors Family Support recently presented veterans Patrick “PJ” Glavey and Adam Hartswick with a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT mobility-equipped vehicle as part of its Mobility is Freedom program. The donations occurred at the Driver Rehabilitation Center of Excellence.



Glavey, a 1st U.S. Marines Division lieutenant from Cedarburg, Wisconsin, was in his first deployment in 2010 when he lost both legs in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

Glavey currently spends much of his time with numerous church programs and enjoys volunteering and spending time with his family. Glavey is very appreciative of all the donors, supporters and volunteers of Wounded Warriors Family Support who helped donate the truck.

“It will go a long way in helping me to help others and myself, and I’m extremely grateful,” Glavey said.

Hartswick is a U.S. Army veteran from Spring Mills, Pennsylvania. Sgt. Hartswick was severely injured when he stepped on an IED in Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province during May 2013. Hartswick lost both legs above the knee, his right index finger and part of his right thumb. He also sustained a right hip fracture, mild traumatic brain injury and bilateral perforated eardrums.

Since retiring from the Army, Hartswick has found a new calling. He is a tactical combat casualty care course instructor for first responders.

“Being gifted a brand-new truck, completely customized to my needs, is just unbelievable,” Hartswick said. “I’m astonished by the generosity of Wounded Warriors Family Support.”

Wounded Warriors Family Support launched Mobility is Freedom in 2015 to provide grants and modified vehicles for combat-wounded veterans. Glavey and Hartswick received the initial Mobility is Freedom vehicle donations in 2022. Wounded Warriors Family Support provided nine vehicles to veterans last year.

“Across our country, there are 350 veterans who need modified vehicles as a result of their combat-related injuries,” Wounded Warriors Family Support CEO and President Kate McCauley said. “We believe that providing a properly equipped vehicle for PJ’s and Adam’s needs will allow them to have freedom to live productive and quality lives with their families.”

