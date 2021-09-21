U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

Veterans Linkage to Care: Perspectives on HIV, Viral Hep, Opioids & Mental Health

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 8 percent of the U.S. population are Veterans, numbering over 18 million Americans with most of them being males and older than nonveterans. But those demographics will change in the coming years, with significant increases in ranks among women and minorities (Schultz, 2017). As a society, we tend to view these men and women formerly in uniform as larger than life figures capable of overcoming almost any odds. The reality, however, is there are numerous ongoing public health challenges faced by Veterans in this country once discharged from the military – among them HIV, Hepatitis C, opioid dependence, and mental health conditions. As a society, don't we owe it to them to provide the most timely, appropriate linkages to care and treatment?

To read more: https://www.hiv-hcv-watch.com/blog/veterans-linkage-to-care

Media Contact:
Brandon M. Macsata, General Consultant
info@tiicann.org
(305) 519-4256

2021 CANN, Veterans Linkage to Care
2021 CANN, Veterans Linkage to Care
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterans-linkage-to-care-perspectives-on-hiv-viral-hep-opioids--mental-health-301380910.html

SOURCE Community Access National Network

