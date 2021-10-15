U.S. markets closed

Veterans and Military Families to work with Great Expectations Program

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans and Military Families for Progress announces goal work with The Great Expectations Program, a proven method to assist individuals to reintegrate into society, including veterans recently returning from active duty or recently-released inmates. It consists of several modules that address different aspects of the reintegration process.

(PRNewsfoto/Veterans and Military Families for Progress)
(PRNewsfoto/Veterans and Military Families for Progress)

Spanning over five decades, the Great Expectations program has helped over 28,000 individuals reintegrate into civilian life. The vast majority of these individuals are veterans, but the program has also has proven successful with recently-released inmates and people in recovery. The results demonstrate dramatic decreases in hospitalizations, suicides, recidivism and absenteeism to name a few of the program's positive outcomes.

Media Contact: Matthew Cari, mattcaryindc@gmail.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterans-and-military-families-to-work-with-great-expectations-program-301400966.html

SOURCE Veterans and Military Families for Progress

