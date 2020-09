Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

PARAMOUNT EQUITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION, SILVERFERN SECURED MORTGAGE FUND, SILVERFERN SECURED MORTGAGE LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, GTA PRIVATE CAPITAL INCOME FUND, GTA PRIVATE CAPITAL INCOME LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, SILVERFERN GP INC., TRILOGY MORTGAGE GROUP INC., MARC RUTTENBERG, RONALD BRADLEY BURDON and MATTHEW LAVERTY, File No. 2019-12

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2020 The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.

A copy of the Order dated September 11, 2020 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission





