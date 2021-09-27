U.S. markets open in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,460.25
    +14.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,837.00
    +163.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,332.50
    +13.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.10
    +13.10 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.01
    +1.03 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.70
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.87
    -0.76 (-4.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3698
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9130
    +0.2280 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,977.70
    +2,277.12 (+5.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,096.59
    -6.47 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,073.39
    +21.91 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size Worth $52.78 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market size is expected to reach USD 52.78 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028. The key factors fueling the market growth include growing demand for livestock products and increasing government initiatives.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • By animal type, livestock animals dominated the market in 2020 due to the stringent regulatory guidelines regarding antimicrobial usage in livestock animals. Cattle accounted for over 38.0% share in 2020 due to the increasing demand for milk and the growing expenditure on livestock

  • The companion animal type segment is estimated to grow notably due to the increasing concerns over the transmission of resistance from companion to humans

  • Based on product, AST automated instruments accounted for the largest share of over 41.0% in 2020 due to its increasing adoption and higher cost. Disks and plates are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to their increased usage in labs and research institutes

  • In terms of end-use, in 2020, the veterinary reference lab segment held the largest share owing to its patient footfall and increased number of tests

  • Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to its growing livestock population and increased government initiatives

Read 150 page market research report, "Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Animal Type (Livestock Animals, Companion Animals), By Product, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Government initiatives mandating safe healthcare practices for livestock and companion animals are fueling the growth of the market. Several governments worldwide are focused on protecting animals and humans from antibiotics resistance. In addition, efforts are being taken to increase awareness about the reduction of usage of antimicrobials in food animals. The WHO is collaborating with the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), national ministries of health, World Bank, and UNSIC to take major actions regarding antimicrobial resistance, which is further propelling the market growth.

The growing demand for animal products, such as milk, chicken, eggs, and meat, is encouraging farmers to adopt an antibiotics policy for their animals to gain higher profitability. Due to the rising urbanization, consumers are becoming more aware of the nutritious value of animal protein. The demand for healthy, sustainable, and high-quality meat products that have comparatively few or no antimicrobials is also increasing rapidly. Thus, the need for healthy breeding of animals is increasing, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market on the basis of animal type, product, end-use, and region:

  • Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

  • BioM√©rieux SA

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Synbiosis

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Bruker Corporation

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Condalab

  • Bioguard Corporation

  • Liofilchem S.r.l.

  • HiMedia Laboratories

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories

  • Neogen Corporation

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Animal Health Industry:

  • Aquaculture Vaccines Market – The global aquaculture vaccines market size was valued at USD 322.4 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028. High aquaculture production, high prevalence of infectious diseases in the aquaculture sector, and growing demand for aquatic animal-derived food products are the factors expected to drive the market.

  • Veterinary Services Market – The global veterinary services market size was valued at USD 97.34 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. The market is mainly driven by a significant rise in zoonotic and food-borne diseases globally.

  • Veterinary Care Market – The global veterinary care market size was valued at USD 74.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing cases of chronic diseases in pets and livestock animals are fueling the demand for better veterinary care.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterinary-antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-market-size-worth-52-78-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301385406.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • The most accurate stock-market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good.

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now. The retail investor frenzy at the stock market and the short squeeze saga involving GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) […]

  • This Cannabis Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Nio, GM, Apple, Disney And Microsoft

    Investors who added Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) to their portfolio one year ago are living the high life. Since September 2020, Innovative Industrial stock's 1-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech, clean energy and entertainment companies: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). For the uninitiated-

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    These electric vehicle stocks are potential multibaggers in the making given how hot the EV space is getting.

  • 4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    Publicly traded companies hitting a $1 trillion market cap is psychologically fulfilling but pretty rare. Of the more than 8,000 securities investors can choose from, just five in the U.S. have hit a valuation of $1 trillion or higher: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. This growth, coupled with ongoing innovation, should allow additional companies to attain the psychologically important $1 trillion valuation.

  • 3 Stocks Baby Boomers Can Hold for the Long Term

    Buying stocks can benefit investors of all ages. And the younger you are the more time is available for those investments to compound. But today's market full of biotech and artificial intelligence companies can be intimidating for those a little later in their investing journey.

  • China Evergrande's electric car unit's shares tumble 26% after warning

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of China Evergrande's electric car unit plunged as much as 26% on Monday after it warned it faced an uncertain future unless it got a swift injection of cash and after it said it will not proceed with plans to issue RMB shares. The warning by China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group after the market closed on Friday was the clearest sign yet that the embattled property developer's liquidity crisis is worsening in other parts of its business. Shares of the electric car unit slid to as low as HK$1.66 in early trade before paring losses to fall 2.2%.

  • EV Maker Polestar Plans to Go Public Via Gores SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Polestar, the electric-carmaker controlled by Volvo Car AB and its owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check company Gores Guggenheim Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Co

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Kraft Heinz and Verizon are part of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, and both could be excellent additions to yours.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    Chinese property owner Evergrande looks as though it may default on its debts, and many fear this could spark a domino effect causing a global economic recession, which is why the stock market plunged last week. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Altria (NYSE: MO) are three stocks that could help insulate your portfolio from the next downturn. A safe place with thick walls and a well-stocked pantry is the consumer staples sector, and Colgate-Palmolive is one of the most solid companies in it.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Sunrun Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Bond Yields Are Surging and Could Keep Rising. What That Means for Stocks.

    The rising yield on the 10-year Treasury suggests it can climb even more in the short-term, making cyclical stocks look like good bets.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These stocks are Dividend Kings for a reason, and they look really well poised to grow manifold in the coming years.

  • Goldman expects oil prices to hit $90 by year-end as supply tightens

    Oil prices were trading at $79.19 a barrel, as of 0619 GMT on Monday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude were at $75.08 a barrel. "While we have long held a bullish oil view, the current global supply-demand deficit is larger than we expected, with the recovery in global demand from the Delta impact even faster than our above-consensus forecast and with global supply remaining short of our below consensus forecasts," Goldman said in a note dated Sept. 26. Hurricane Ida's hit to supply has more than offset OPEC+'s production ramp-up since July with non-OPEC+ and non-shale production continuing to disappoint, Goldman said.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Supply chain issues, inflation, rising COVID-19 cases, and China's Evergrande Group crisis are just a few of the fears rippling through markets right now. The U.S. stock market remains one of the best places to park savings long term.

  • Is Sundial Growers Too Cheap to Pass Up?

    One stock investors may be considering is pot producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). In the wake of that decline, is Sundial Growers a bargain worth buying, or should investors steer clear? Sundial Growers is no exception.

  • How can you best protect your investments if inflation continues to rise?

    Which assets are the best hedges against inflation? What's likely to happen with inflation this year? Financial experts weigh in.

  • Oil Extends Surge as WTI Jumps Above $75 on Global Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied at the start of the week’s trading on signs that the crude market is tightening amid a global energy crunch.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingWest Texas Intermediate topped $75 a barrel after a run of five weekly gains, w

  • Dell Is About to Become a Great Dividend Stock

    Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shareholders are about to realize a corporate event they've been looking forward to for over a year now: the tax-free spinoff of Dell's 80.6% stake in virtualization software company VMware (NYSE: VMW). Dell's stock has already done quite well in 2021, up more than 40% on the year, in anticipation of the move. Last week, management held an analyst day, touting its outlook for the core business, as well as the future implementation of a large share repurchase plan and initiation of what looks to be a hefty future dividend.