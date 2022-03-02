U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,322.50
    +18.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,417.00
    +150.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,074.50
    +69.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.90
    +10.20 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.94
    +6.53 (+6.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.00
    -15.80 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.38 (-1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1122
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.07
    +2.92 (+9.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3330
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2890
    +0.3990 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,013.44
    -479.62 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.88
    +15.89 (+1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.61
    +46.41 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Veterinary Arthroscopy Devices Market is set to experience steady growth at 5.6% CAGR from 2021 to 2031

·4 min read

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With current developments in instrumentation and technological procedures, arthroscopy is fast attaining recognition in joint surgery of animals. Arthroscopy is a typical method of carrying out most joint surgeries in humans and also in animals. The global veterinary arthroscopy devices market recorded value of US$ 324.7 Mn in 2020, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Persistence_Market_Research
Persistence_Market_Research

In the previous years, arthroscopy in small animals has been a swift development. Improvements over conventional arthrotomy consist of better-quality access to joint configuration, enlargement of lesions, therapeutic flushing, and quicker recovery of animals.

Arthroscopic surgeries have numerous advantages as compared to open surgery procedures, as these surgeries lean toward providing less postoperative discomfort and quicker recovery. Arthroscopy bids supreme imaging of the joints, permits for preceding intermediation and analysis, and can be used for diagnosis and treatment.

The field of non-invasive orthopedic surgeries is highly proliferating and countless innovative systems and tools are used for humans and animals. Furthermore, pet owners are progressively ardent on ensuring that the management and surgical procedure for their animals is achieved through the adoption of cutting-edge technological tools. Arthroscopy is swiftly achieving recognition amid veterinary surgeons for both, diagnosis and surgical procedures in animals, specifically in dogs undergoing joint soreness, chronic lameness, swelling, etc.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22909

In the previous few decades, veterinary practices have witnessed quite a few important modifications as the number of surgeries performed on pets has been progressively rising, which, in turn, is projected to enhance the demand for veterinary arthroscopy devices.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Arthroscope and arthroscopic systems, which can be used for various diagnostic as well as surgical procedures, lead the veterinary arthroscopy devices market by capturing more than 43% share.

  • Small animals such as felines and canines are now increasingly undergoing arthroscopy procedures and these methods are more popular than the arthroscopy procedures on large animals; the segment holds more than half of the total market share.

  • Diagnostic procedures are more popular over therapeutic procedures owing to the effectiveness of providing concise resolution to the physician on the area of abnormality. The segment holds a market share of over 80%.

  • Veterinary hospitals are preferred more than veterinary clinics and specialty veterinary centers due to the limited number of skilled professional veterinary surgeons globally. However, growth of the veterinary clinics segment is expected to gain traction at a CAGR of 5.1%.

  • Nearly 50% of the global market share is accounted for by North America and Europe.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/22909

"Increased applications of veterinary arthroscopy devices for diagnostic purposes will propel market growth over the next few years," says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Key manufacturers of veterinary arthroscopy devices are entering into partnerships for the marketing of their products, gaining approvals from regulatory authorities, and expanding their product portfolios.

  • In June 2019, KARL STORZ expanded its production sites in Tuttlingen and Neuhausen ob Eck for manufacturing endoscopes, instruments, and devices.

Key companies manufacturing veterinary arthroscopy devices are Arthrex, Inc., Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy, LLC, Eickemeyer, vetOvation, KYON Veterinary Surgical Products, Trice Medical, GerVetUSA, Dr. Fritz Endoscopes, Depuy Synthes, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, IMEX Veterinary, Inc., ConMed Linvatec, and Novetech Surgery.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/22909

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the veterinary arthroscopy devices market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031.

The research study is based on the product (arthroscope and arthroscopic systems, arthroscopy starter kits, arthroscopic handheld instruments consumables, and arthroscopy cleaning & sterilization trays), animal (large animals and small animals), procedure (diagnostic procedures and therapeutic procedures), and end user (veterinary hospitals, specialty veterinary centers, and veterinary clinics), across seven key regions of the world.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh
Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterinary-arthroscopy-devices-market-is-set-to-experience-steady-growth-at-5-6-cagr-from-2021-to-2031--301493886.html

SOURCE Persistence Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Duke Energy shuttering small natural gas unit eight years early

    Duke Energy Carolinas will close a small peaker unit at its W.S. Lee plant in South Carolina on March 31, more than eight years ahead of schedule and just seven years after it started operating on natural gas.

  • Why Does the U.S. Buy Russian Oil?

    Despite being the top global producer, the U.S. uses Russian crude to service more-isolated coastal markets and keep refineries running at optimal levels.

  • Lithium Prices Skyrocket As China Cements Leadership Position

    As the demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to climb, prices of lithium carbonate are skyrocketing amid the news that China is cozying up to major lithium producer Argentina

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • U.S. shale oil forecasts keep rising as smaller producers lead the way

    Publicly traded U.S. shale firms are not budging on production restraint vows as oil markets surge amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leaving smaller producers to lead output gains during the highest prices in seven years. Oil futures on Tuesday traded up as much as 10% to $107 per barrel, the most since July 2014, as Moscow's attacks on Ukraine intensified and new transport and supply disruptions emerged. The turmoil could spark shale producers to expand already rising output by up to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd), to between 1.2 million bpd and 1.3 million bpd, according to analysts at consultancy Rystad Energy.

  • Latin America Not Suited to Pump More Amid $100 Oil, Russia Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- The return of $100 oil and repercussions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine have traders and investors wondering where the world can turn to for more supplies. For those looking to Latin America, think again.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBid

  • What Russia trades with the US, China, Brazil and the world

    The west continues to roll out sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine. The restrictions have decimated the value of Russia’s currency—which should make Russian products cheaper in the global marketplace. Russia’s largest exports by far are fuels and oil.

  • Exxon to exit Russia, leaving $4 billion in assets, Sakhalin LNG project in doubt

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil on Tuesday said it would exit Russia oil and gas operations that it has valued at more than $4 billion and halt new investment as a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The decision will see Exxon pull out of managing large oil and gas production facilities on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East, and puts the fate of a proposed multi-billion dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility there in doubt. "We deplore Russia's military action that violates the territorial integrity of Ukraine and endangers its people," the company said in a statement critical of the intensifying military attacks.

  • OPEC Meets Today. Here’s What to Watch.

    The members of OPEC+, which includes Russia, control more than 40% of global oil production. The Ukraine situation will be a key item to monitor.

  • Ford to form 2 'distinct' businesses, one focusing on EVs and the other on ICEs

    Ford Motor Co. said Wednesday it was forming two "distinct" auto businesses, one focused on electric vehicles and the other on internal combustion engines (ICE). The auto maker's stock surged 4.4% in premarket trading. Ford said its "Ford Model e" business will focus on accelerating innovation and delivery of electric vehicles, and develop software and connected vehicle technologies and services for all Ford vehicles. The company said "Ford Blue" will build out its ICE vehicle portfolio. Ford sa

  • P&G to invest $110 million to expand Swing Road facility, create 46 jobs

    Procter & Gamble is investing $110 million in an expansion of its Swing Road plant in Greensboro, which will create an additional 46 jobs.

  • Can Europe Replenish Its Depleting Gas Inventories?

    European countries are facing a number of tough challenges in replenishing their natural gas inventories by next winter as storage levels are at 10-year lows

  • Editas Medicine Stock Jumps As Patent Office Rules In Favor Of Broad's CRISPR Patents

    The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has ruled in favor of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in a dispute over the patents around CRISPR gene-editing technology. The decision is part of a long-running legal battle brought by two universities and one of the founders of the gene-editing technique Emmanuelle Charpentier. The technology dubbed CRISPR/Cas9 can cut any DNA molecule. Several companies, including Editas Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT), are among the companies that use technology licen

  • Oil price moves ‘are overdone’ but could still go higher, energy strategist says

    Bob Iaccino, Path Trading Partners Co-Founder and Chief Market Strategist and The Stock Think Tank Co-Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil prices surging despite IEA reserves being released.

  • Apple, Nike and Hollywood Spurn Russia, Isolating Putin

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week brought global condemnation, trade restrictions and financial penalties. Now the nation of 145 million is losing many of the world’s most iconic brands. Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Ae

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • Oil Tops $110 as Russia Struggles to Maintain Energy Sales

    Benchmark global oil prices surged above $110 a barrel, hitting a multiyear high, as concern mounted that Russia’s growing economic isolation since its invasion of Ukraine would disrupt global energy supplies.

  • Honeywell rolls out hybrid work policies, aims to grow large Houston footprint

    Honeywell's footprint in the local market grew significantly after the company relocated its Performance Materials and Technologies division to Houston last summer.