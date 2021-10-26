U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

Veterinary Artificial Reproduction Market to Garner $2.22 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.3% CAGR: AMR

·4 min read

Rise in adoption of veterinary artificial insemination drives the growth of the global veterinary artificial reproduction market

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Veterinary Artificial Reproduction Market by Product (Equipment, Reagents & Kits, and Others), Technique (Artificial Insemination, In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Technology and Others), and End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global veterinary artificial reproduction industry was pegged at $1.34 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.22 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14045

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in adoption of veterinary artificial insemination drives the growth of the global veterinary artificial reproduction market. However, semen contamination hinders the market growth. On the contrary, government support affecting animal health services is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

  • Moreover, the prolonged lockdown across several countries created a shortage of animal health products as nutritional feeds and vaccines across the globe.

The reagents and kits segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By product, the reagents and kits segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market, due to growing infectious diseases in animals and rise in awareness regarding artificial insemination among people. The report includes an analysis of other segments such as equipment and others.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14045

The artificial insemination segment held the lion's share

By technique, the artificial insemination segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in consumption of animal protein and surge in demand for high cattle productivity & milk yield. The report includes an analysis of other segments such as in vitro fertilization technology and others.

Europe, followed by North America, to contribute the highest revenue by 2030

By region, the market across Europe held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to rise in healthcare awareness and increase in demand for fishery and animal husbandry products. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, due to the presence of a large livestock population in the region and rise in demand for milk and animal-based protein along with government initiatives. On the other hand, North America held the second-largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the market.

Major market players

  • Bovine Elite LLC

  • Agtech Inc.

  • KRUUSE

  • Zoetis Inc.

  • IMV Technologies

  • National Meditek

  • Neogen Corporation

  • Select Sires Inc.

  • Swine Genetics International

  • SEMEX

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterinary-artificial-reproduction-market-to-garner-2-22-billion-globally-by-2030-at-5-3-cagr-amr-301408488.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

